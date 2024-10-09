They’re investigating why Taylor Swift got better security than Prince Harry in London

The European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had two separate concert-residencies at Wembley Stadium in England. One residency was in June, then she ended the European leg by coming back to Wembley for five nights in August. The August concert dates came after she had to cancel her Austrian concerts at the last minute because of very serious terrorist threats. Taylor’s nerves were shot and she was incredibly concerned about her fans’ safety and her own safety. Which is why Taylor and her team apparently demanded police escorts throughout her concert series at Wembley. The police gave her the “VIP service” but now there’s some kind of investigation into why Taylor gets better police security than Prince Harry would have gotten.

Top Labour politicians have been accused of pressing police to give Taylor Swift a royalty-style blue-light escort to Wembley. Cops were reluctant to grant her the VVIP service — which comes at a huge expense to the taxpayer. Swift’s mum and manager, Andrea, is said to have threatened to axe the August shows unless a police convoy was provided. It followed a foiled suicide bomb plot in Austria the previous week. Senior cops agreed to it after personal interventions by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. VVIP protection is usually for senior royalty and politicians. Even Prince Harry would not get the same treatment after losing a court case over the downgrading of his security. The Special Escort Group of motorcyclists has a strict policy of not being used for private individuals. It is understood that chiefs opposed providing protection for billionaire Swift, 34, and her entourage. Revelations over the security wrangle come after Labour politicians have been criticised for devouring freebies. PM Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Khan were among those who received free tickets for the Wembley gigs. Ex-Met commander John O’Connor insisted: “Police should be left alone to make operational decisions. This interference creates a perception there is no such thing as a free lunch or concert tickets. The Met is unable to provide security for Prince Harry but he must be in at least as much danger as Taylor Swift. The SEG is dedicated to the very serious business of protecting the Royal Family, senior government ministers and foreign heads of state. This is an abuse of an elite service.” Three of Swift’s shows were axed in Vienna over fears of terrorism. An intelligence assessment was then carried out by UK police and MI5 but there was no information of a threat to the US star’s Wembley shows. But sources said her mum dem­anded a police escort for the journey to and from Wembley from a hotel. One source said: “There was a great deal of concern about security in the Swift camp and they were threatening to call off the shows unless there was a police escort. The SEG has a specific role and do not provide security cover for any private individuals, no matter how important.” After the SEG’s initial refusal, it’s understood the office of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley intervened. Sources say Ms Cooper stressed to the Met that any cancellation would be economically damaging and embarrassing. But SEG controllers are said to have remained steadfast.

[From The Sun]

I’m not sure if we’re supposed to be scandalized that Taylor and her mom apparently “demanded” police escorts? Because I think their “demands” sound pretty reasonable overall. It actually seems typical of the British police to miss the forest for the trees – regardless of whether British intel had knowledge of specific threats against Taylor, she literally just had to cancel her Austrian concerts because of a planned terrorist attack. Taylor is also under a constant barrage of threats, which is why she also has tons of personal security. Why wasn’t this a conversation between Taylor’s private security and the police? I also think people underestimate how the 2017 terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert shook the music industry and changed the way Taylor and other musical acts approach their stadium tours.

The whole “Taylor got better security than Prince Harry” thing is bizarre too – it’s like the police steadfastly refuse to look at the actual threats against certain people. Security should follow threat, not rank. “Who is this American woman demanding a police escort?” “Why should we protect the fifth in line to the throne?” Taylor AND Harry should be protected more than they are in the UK.