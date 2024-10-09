They’re investigating why Taylor Swift got better security than Prince Harry in London

The European leg of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour had two separate concert-residencies at Wembley Stadium in England. One residency was in June, then she ended the European leg by coming back to Wembley for five nights in August. The August concert dates came after she had to cancel her Austrian concerts at the last minute because of very serious terrorist threats. Taylor’s nerves were shot and she was incredibly concerned about her fans’ safety and her own safety. Which is why Taylor and her team apparently demanded police escorts throughout her concert series at Wembley. The police gave her the “VIP service” but now there’s some kind of investigation into why Taylor gets better police security than Prince Harry would have gotten.
Top Labour politicians have been accused of pressing police to give Taylor Swift a royalty-style blue-light escort to Wembley. Cops were reluctant to grant her the VVIP service — which comes at a huge expense to the taxpayer. Swift’s mum and manager, Andrea, is said to have threatened to axe the August shows unless a police convoy was provided. It followed a foiled suicide bomb plot in Austria the previous week.
Senior cops agreed to it after personal interventions by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. VVIP protection is usually for senior royalty and politicians. Even Prince Harry would not get the same treatment after losing a court case over the downgrading of his security.
The Special Escort Group of motorcyclists has a strict policy of not being used for private individuals. It is understood that chiefs opposed providing protection for billionaire Swift, 34, and her entourage.
Revelations over the security wrangle come after Labour politicians have been criticised for devouring freebies. PM Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Khan were among those who received free tickets for the Wembley gigs. Ex-Met commander John O’Connor insisted: “Police should be left alone to make operational decisions. This interference creates a perception there is no such thing as a free lunch or concert tickets. The Met is unable to provide security for Prince Harry but he must be in at least as much danger as Taylor Swift. The SEG is dedicated to the very serious business of protecting the Royal Family, senior government ministers and foreign heads of state. This is an abuse of an elite service.”
Three of Swift’s shows were axed in Vienna over fears of terrorism. An intelligence assessment was then carried out by UK police and MI5 but there was no information of a threat to the US star’s Wembley shows. But sources said her mum demanded a police escort for the journey to and from Wembley from a hotel.
One source said: “There was a great deal of concern about security in the Swift camp and they were threatening to call off the shows unless there was a police escort. The SEG has a specific role and do not provide security cover for any private individuals, no matter how important.”
After the SEG’s initial refusal, it’s understood the office of Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley intervened. Sources say Ms Cooper stressed to the Met that any cancellation would be economically damaging and embarrassing. But SEG controllers are said to have remained steadfast.
I’m not sure if we’re supposed to be scandalized that Taylor and her mom apparently “demanded” police escorts? Because I think their “demands” sound pretty reasonable overall. It actually seems typical of the British police to miss the forest for the trees – regardless of whether British intel had knowledge of specific threats against Taylor, she literally just had to cancel her Austrian concerts because of a planned terrorist attack. Taylor is also under a constant barrage of threats, which is why she also has tons of personal security. Why wasn’t this a conversation between Taylor’s private security and the police? I also think people underestimate how the 2017 terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert shook the music industry and changed the way Taylor and other musical acts approach their stadium tours.
The whole “Taylor got better security than Prince Harry” thing is bizarre too – it’s like the police steadfastly refuse to look at the actual threats against certain people. Security should follow threat, not rank. “Who is this American woman demanding a police escort?” “Why should we protect the fifth in line to the throne?” Taylor AND Harry should be protected more than they are in the UK.
Does Britain just have one law enforcement dignitary protection unit available in London? I’m confused about the scarcity of local police being deployed as part of an anti-terror operation for a high profile target following a very recent threat. In the US, Secret Service or the Dept of State would not be tasked with protecting a celebrity but an armed police escort with full access to federal and state intel could be provided by the Department of Homeland Security or FBI or the state or local police.
From my limited knowledge, there seems to be a lot fewer police resources in the UK who have quality intelligence to be able to provide protection for VIPs and especially VVIPs.
Well as powerful as they are it’s still a relatively small Island,cant compare it to the US based on size alone.
I think it probably was safer for the whole of London that the was provided with police security. But once again British hypocrisy is kn full display here.
I am also wondering something about her personal security. I refuse to believe that her bodyguards don’t carry weapons and aren’t being kept up to date with the proper intelligence, something the tory government at the time refused to do for Prince Harry’s security at the time and why he went to court in the first place.
What do these people consider a reasonable threat level? I would imagine that someone that literally just had a terrorist attack foiled at their concert, would be at the top of the list for preventing that from happening if they came to my city for a concert. Especially if we in the recent past had another huge pop star literally have a terrorist attack at their concert. It’s like it’s some weird thing attached to their idea of popularity and who’s popular. If the people making the decisions don’t feel like this person is popular or important all evidence to the contrary is ignored and they decide that they don’t deserve it.
I’m with you. I don’t get why anyone would have an issue providing security for Taylor or Harry. This should be a no brainier. Is it only an issue bc Harry went public?
Well its an issue because Harry was denied the security he asked for. Taylor was able to get it after (supposedly) threatening to cancel her show.
A terror plot aimed at one of her shows in was foiled in Europe and, hot on the heels of a frightening story about an angry ex killing a woman and her sister and mother through the window of their house with a crossbow, a children’s class of TS themed dance/yoga was attacked by a knife wielding maniac killing and injuring little girls and young women and further used to blame immigrants on social media, starting a reign of racist terror attacks for multiple days including arson on hotels where refugees were staying, setting road blocks to refuse freedom of movement for people who weren’t white and Elon Musk, currently supporting Trump’s candidacy (with a conspicuous need to joke about opponents getting assassinated) and owner of the same social media company used to push the lies that encouraged racists to attack members of the public rather than suggesting the police should restore order and arrest the racists simply said ‘civil war’ was inevitable. Oh! And Malala present for one of of the London shows.
The real question is why do they do their jobs for the threat level involved for TS and Salman Rushdie but not for Prince Harry?
Oh that easy, it’s because his father Charles and his brother William do not want Harry to have security 😕😕
🎯
Keir Starmer thought he and his government were going to get an easy ride when he traded Levenson II for an endorsement from Murdoch. He’s finding out he was wrong. This is also good evidence for Harry’s appeal.
Maybe this is true in part but I doubt the details. Taylor has pretty comprehensive security and she and her mom wouldn’t be the ones contacting people and demanding anything. I find it hilarious that the only people they can get to comment on the record are random retired Met officers though.
If anything, Taylor and Harry’s experiences might just show that the whole system needs to be overhauled. And honestly, good for Taylor and her mom for sticking up for herself (“demanding”) that she get additional protection. You just can’t tell me that Sophie requires a full police escort zooming down the highway and running down pedestrians, but Harry (whose mother died without adequate protection, and who has been the target of deranged and racist groups) and Taylor (who also had real reason to be cautious due to the foiled terrorist attack on her previous concert) do not. It just doesn’t make sense.
Most cities including in Europe provide that level of security to Taylor even before a verified major terror threat.
Good lort. These people cannot see the forest for the trees. Taylor’s concerts generated tens of millions for the UK and Commonwealth. She had just canceled concerts because of serious security threats. Her safety, the safety of her crew, the safety of her fans and the safety of people in the vicinity matter and it is scary they are more worried about rank and title than actual risk. If your country wants prestige and safe events, proper security has to be provided. The Manchester terror attacks should be talked about more.
Taylor needed security and she rightfully asked for it. Saying she demanded it after she’d had terrorist threats is disgusting. Just as it’s disgusting that they won’t protect Harry or Meghan or their kids.
If the right-wing media agreed that Harry was in as much danger as Taylor they would open themselves up to ‘why?’ and that’s too close to the surface for the Murdoch-pocketed outfits to concede because it’s all their fault.
Not that anyone needs reminding but the S$n is a pile of BS, akin to the Mail and Telegraph. This tells you all you need to know: ‘Revelations over the security wrangle come after Labour politicians have been criticised for devouring freebies.’, after all the money and freebies and favours Tory governments have taken the past 14 years including hundreds of thousands by Boris Johnson for the renovation of Number 10, which is not even close to the minor-by-comparison gifts to the top Labour team, both prior to and during being in power. For certain events it also is the office or position that is being invited to things, such as ‘The Prime Minister’ or ‘The Culture Secretary’, rather than the person in the job itself.
“that’s too close to the surface for the Murdoch-pocketed outfits to concede because it’s all their fault.”
Exactly.
oh this is interesting now, isn’t it?
Were the free tickets given to Starmer and the like AFTER Taylor was provided with the police escort? Did she pay for the police escort/protection (as Harry has offered?)
If the security level is based on the current threats, then that should be that. This article indicates that the threat level wasn’t sufficient to warrant that kind of protection, which honestly is believable – someone can be under threat in one country and safer in another, especially if there was nothing to indicate that the Austrian plan was part of a larger anti-Taylor Swift movement with plans to attack different concerts. I know there was the school attack but that seemed to be a different level.
So if the threat level wasn’t sufficient to warrant that kind of protection under British rules/protocols/law/regulation/whatever, then why was she given it?
if the threat level was sufficient then this should not be a discussion. And its back to the question Harry has been raising – who determines the threat level? Is it how safe a VIP feels? Is it the actual threat? What is the review process? Obviously they can’t make all that completely transparent but the questions will be asked.
And if that level of protection is based on threat level then we’re back to why Harry isn’t given that protection (but someone like Sophie is. No one is trying to kidnap Sophie, sorry Sophie.)
Do I think its a big deal in itself that Taylor swift got this police escort? No. It also doesn’t sound like she asked for extra security while in London, just this very specific police escort, which honestly seems reasonable – London traffic alone makes it seem reasonable. Do I think its a bad look for the Met given the current lawsuit re: Harry and the fact that it seems there was political interference to give her this escort? Yes.
The issue is that the Met is deeply politicized and right wing and their threat assessments can’t be trusted to be unaffected by politics. The Met has had scandal after scandal for decades. They’re arrogant and often wrong. The threat level decisions are affected by the same politics and class divisions that run rampant. These decisions are suppose to made on *classes* of people not just individuals. Is, we provide x y z for high profile this and that. We upgrade it under X y x conditions. It’s insanity to not consider Harry and Meghan “senior royals” because they don’t “work” for the crown when he is literally still in the top 10 of succession (plus all the other things). They seem to refuse to consider the other things.
Taylor likely paid for her own security.
Plus Charles is a stubborn fool.
“Security should follow threat, not rank.”
That’s the crux of it all, isn’t it? Salt Island is sinking under it’s own outdated obsession with rank.