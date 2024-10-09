October Prime Day sales including a Dyson Airwrap dupe, a robot vacuum and pillows



From Rosie: Happy Fall Prime Day, everyone! Earlier this year, CB featured these bed sheet organizers with labels to help organize your linen closet. I picked some up but didn’t open them until two weeks ago when I finally decided it was time to tackle the linen closet. They’re amazing and I don’t know what took me so long. I’m going to order another set for my guest bedroom since they’re 20% off for Prime Day. Also, head’s up that several different flavors of Laneige’s lip sleeping mask are also on sale right now for 30% off, as is their overnight water sleeping mask, which is designed with a “probiotic-derived complex” to keep your skin hydrated. Reviewers love the results and say it’s great for sensitive skin. “This is my second bottle from this moisturizer and it’s a game changer for my nighttime skincare routine. I have combination skin, and this mask gives me the right amount of hydration without making my T-zone greasy.” “It…leaves my skin feeling soft and nourished. This mask works beautifully without clogging my pores or making my skin greasy. It’s also gentle, which is great for those with sensitive skin.” Here are other Prime Day Deals CB and I are looking at!

Prime Day Sales and Deals

Beauty and personal care

30% off Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Hydrate, Glossy, Lightweight – $13.30

50% off Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum – $18.00

23% off Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer – $329.99

20% off Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil – $32.00

40% off Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment, Nourishing and Hydrating Eye Cream – $22.20

30% off Liquid I.V. Hydration Strawberry Electrolyte Powder Drink Mix – $17.49

30% off The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Foaming Facial Cleanser with Ceramide – $11.90

Electronics

31% off Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 64GB Android Tablet, Big Screen – $151.99

25% off Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) – 10.2” notebook all in one – $254.99

32% off Apple AirPods Pro 2 Wireless Earbuds, Bluetooth Headphones – $168.99

47% off Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – $79.99

43% off Echo Show 8, Kitchen companion with Alexa, 8″ HD display – $84.99

46% off Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (newest model), 10.1″ vibrant Full HD screen – $74.99

39% off Rove R2-4K dual Dash Cam Front and Rear, 128GB Card Included – with coupon $102.99

Household and Fitness

25% off TRX GO Suspension Trainer System, Full-Body Workout for All Levels – $104.95

15% off NordicTrack T Series Treadmill for Home Use, Walking or Running – $679.15

29% off Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1, Compact & Large 6 Qt – $85.49

27% off Breville BES870XL Coffee Maker, Brushed Stainless Steel – $549.95

20% off Ninja CREAMi, Ice Cream Maker, Ice Cream, Gelato, Sorbet, Milkshakes – $146.87

35% off Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery Alkaline, 32 Count – $15.58

39% off Bloom Nutrition Superfood Greens Powder Mango, with Probiotics – $24.49

$200 off of a 3D Printer to elevate your arts & crafts game



From Rosie: My BIL got a 3D printer for Christmas last year and he makes the coolest stuff with it! After he made my son a piggy bank in the shape of the TMNT van, we started talking about getting one so we too can make cool sh-t. This one is the best-selling one on Amazon and currently on sale for $200 off its basic model and $150 off of its “Pro” model. It does not come with the filament (I looked at several of the ones in the Top 10 and it didn’t look like any of them did), but the same company makes their own that you can pick up separately. It has a 4.1 star rating, more than 1,300 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say it prints at a great quality and is very user-friendly. “Really fast. Great quality. Print over WiFi. Quick and easy to setup. Bed leveling, vibration, and PID calibration.” “I got this as my first 3D printer and it literally came out of the box more or less ready to print. I have had great success with it so far and have already printed over 150 hours since buying.” “Bought as a Christmas gift for my now 10 year old son. He loves this printer. We have had other brands but this has been the best 3d printer yet. Super fast printing but also produces very great quality prints. Super easy set up and very user friendly.”

65% off a best-selling set of pillows to give you a comfortable night’s sleep



From Rosie: Beckham Hotel Collection’s is the number one best-selling pillow in the “Bed Pillow” category on Amazon right now. It’s designed for back, side, and stomach sleepers and is filled with a “down alternative.” Right now, a set of two is on sale for 25% off plus there’s a 40% off coupon you can check. It gets down to $35.99 in your cart. This listing has a 4.1 star rating on ReviewMeta and more than 143,700 reviews. Reviewers gush about how comfortable they are and how they help with neck and back issues, too. “Bought two to replace old pillows in one bedroom. So much better than the ones we had I bought two more for the master. After sleeping on them for a few days I can say they are the best pillows I’ve owned. No odor, super comfortable great neck support and quality look and feel.” “These pillows are amazing. I have replaced all of the pillows on the beds in my house with them. Guests that have slept over have also asked for the link to purchase them. You will not be disappointed.” “I have neck issues and am a side sleeper. These are super comfy and soft, I like them better than my Pottery Barn down pillows!”

Up to $45 off Bissell’s Little Green portable deep-cleaning vacuum



From Rosie: All three styles of Bissell’s portable handheld vacuum cleaners are on sale right now. The OG Little Green is $42 off, the cordless version is $30 off, and the pet deluxe version is $45 off. Each one also comes with a small bottle of cleaning solution. This handheld vacuum is powerful and comes in handy when you need to clean your car, stairs, upholstery, and rugs. It’s also easy to store. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 87,400 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People rave about how well this small but mighty gets rid of stains from dirt buildup, pets, kids, and more. “This cleaner is incredibly easy to use, portable, and highly effective. It’s perfect for tackling small messes or spills, and it works on a variety of surfaces. I love how quickly it removed the stain without leaving any residue or damage to the upholstery. I would definitely recommend this product to friends and family looking for a reliable, compact cleaner. A must have for anyone with pets, kids, or just occasional spills.” “Overall this vacuum is wonderful and really does exactly what it’s supposed to do. This cleaner seemingly removed years of dirt and litter buildup within minutes. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking for a solid cleaner.”

$120 off a self-emptying vacuum with automatic hair detangling



From CB: I have a standard eufy robot vacuum and I love it. It may be time to upgrade to one that’s self emptying and has automatic hair detangling on the brushes. This listing is for several eufy models including the 115K Max, which is 48% off at just $130! The one I want, the L60 with the self-emptying station, is normally $399 but it’s on sale for $120 off at $280. I think it’s time to get it! This listing has 4.3 stars, over 66,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say the L60 runs for two hours on a single charge and that the hair cutting feature works well. “This thing is great we have 2 super shedder dogs that blow their coats in the spring and running this every 12 hours has really kept the dog fur tumbleweeds to a minimum. We have always had issues keeping up with the fur output but it’s taken care of now. The hair cutter also works great never any hair or fur wrapped around the bristles just the very ends need to be cleaned once a week or so.” “I have two dogs, golden retriever and border collie. A lot of hair. This base station has a hair cutter. As the robot parks on the base, the cutter will run across and cut the hair off the roller. The base then sucks it up as it vacuums out the robot. The cutter did jam once on me (of which it tells you it is jammed). I just had to move the robot off the base, pull the hair out of the cutter slot and put the robot back. Not a big deal, and overall, impressed with how it works.”

42% off a 1200 watt bestselling personal blender



From CB: I make a lot of smoothies and it would be so much more convenient to have a low footprint nutribullet than the large blender I’ve been using. The nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt is on sale for $54 off at $79.99. This listing has over 10,000 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s a powerful blender that easily blends frozen fruits and that it makes really smooth drinks quickly. It’s also said to be easier to clean. “I LOVE this blender! Got it on Prime day marked down, and was nervous because every other personal blender has been weak and not as smooth as I’d like. I love that I can leave this going for a minute and do something else(hands free), plus, it blends smoothies and soups to such a silky smooth texture. I had to be on a liquid diet due to an oral surgery but was craving soups, and it blended up potato, broccoli cheddar, etc..its liquid gold deliciousness. I am SO happy with this product.” “I usually make my smoothies in the Vita Mix. It works great but is so bulky to move around. This little guy is so much easier and small. I am so happy I bit the bullet. Haha”

30% off a high-rated smoothing hair oil



From CB: I once received a sample of Verb Ghost hair oil from Sephora and it made my hair so nice! It’s an oil you use before and after styling to tame flyaways and add shine. It’s vegan, gluten and paraben free and suitable for all hair types. You can get 30% off in the Amazon prime Day sale, bringing the 4 ounce bottle to $23.80. This listing has over 9,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People rave about how it makes their hair look and feel. “This smoothing oil is fantastic. Just a tiny amount is all you need to get beautiful results. It leaves my hair with a nice shine and does wonders for smoothing out my curls after using a curling iron or wand. My hairstylist recommended this product, and I have to say-it’s been a game changer!” “Really love this product. It works like an oil to create shine and tame flyaways but somehow is not at all greasy. It has no odor that I can discern. I carry one bottle in my travel bag and have one for home cos I can’t do without.”

$80 off a Shark airwrap-like dryer and styler that people say is better than Dyson



From CB: I have a Dyson Airwrap, I bought it five years ago and it’s still going strong. The Dyson Airwrap straight to wavy version is currently on sale for Prime Day for $100 off for $499 if you’re looking to splurge. The Shark Flexstyle is on sale for Prime Day for 25% off for under $240. It comes with six attachments to curl or smooth your hair and and is designed for all hair types. It’s half the price and better rated than the Dyson version! This listing has over 5,600 ratings, 4.3 stars and an A on Fakespot. People rave about how quickly this styling brush dries their hair, and say it looks like they got a blowout every day. “I love the heat settings and amount of air flow settings! I also really love all of the attachments it’s so easy to switch them out and easy to pack when traveling! Made doing my hair way quicker than using drybar/revlon brush! I have naturally frizzy and curly hair and it smoothed so quickly. The curling wands work really well if you adjust the air flow to fit the amount of hair going in and after the curl loosens it’s very smooth and bouncy! I found when using the Dyson that my hair wasn’t getting smoothed as well and wouldn’t wrap larger sections of my hair.” “I have had the Shark hair dryer for almost a year now. I cannot tell you how much I love this hair dryer – its beautiful – saves time – I plan on keeping this thing for years to come. The second I started using it, I started getting more compliments on my hair.”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.