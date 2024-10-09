Woodward: President Biden only refers to Trump as ‘that f—ing a–hole’

Longtime Bob Woodward-watchers understand what’s happening – Woodward kept silent for years about the mountain of criminal activity during and after the Trump administration, and now he’s put all of it in his latest book. Woodward has been doing this same sh-t for decades!! He failed to report – in a timely manner – a lot of sh-t about the Bush administration, and the Obama administration was so clean, Woodward basically manufactured a “threat” made by some mild-mannered economic advisor. Woodward’s latest book reveals that Trump is still in contact with Vladimir Putin, even after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Woodward also reports that Trump sent Putin a lot of Covid tests back when there were extreme shortages in the US. Well, Woodward’s War also focuses on President Biden and the Biden administration, including Biden cussing up a storm constantly.

President Joe Biden’s blunt, profanity-laced assessments of world leaders: “That son of a bitch, Bibi Netanyahu, he’s a bad guy. He’s a bad f–king guy!” Biden declared privately about the Israeli prime minister to one of his associates in the spring of 2024 as Israel’s war in Gaza intensified, Woodward writes. “That f–king Putin,” Biden said to advisers in the Oval Office not long after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Woodward. “Putin is evil. We are dealing with the epitome of evil.” While Biden rarely invokes Trump’s name publicly, referring to him as “my predecessor” or “the former guy,” in private, Biden calls him “that f–king a–hole.”

The American intelligence on Russia’s plan to invade Ukraine: Biden confronted Putin with the intelligence twice in December 2021, first in a video conference and then in what Woodward describes as a “hot 50-minute call” that became so heated that at one point that Putin “raised the risk of nuclear war in a threatening way.” Biden responded by reminding Putin that “it’s impossible to win” a nuclear war.

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Trump: “Going to Mar-a-Lago is a little bit like going to North Korea,” Graham said. “Everybody stands up and claps every time Trump comes in.” The South Carolina Republican is quoted as saying Biden “won fair and square” but that Trump “doesn’t like to hear that.” Woodward goes on to describe Graham’s attempts to give Trump campaign advice for 2024. “You’ve got a problem with moderate women,” Graham told Trump after the midterms. “The people that think that the earth is flat and we didn’t go to the moon, you’ve got them. Let that go.”

On the withdrawal from Afghanistan: After the disastrous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden received a commiserating phone call from another member of the president’s club. “Oh boy, I can understand what you’re going through,” George W. Bush said to Biden. “I got f–ked by my intel people, too.”

Biden’s complaints about Obama: Biden complained that Obama didn’t do enough to stop Putin in 2014, when the Russian leader invaded Crimea. “They f–ked up in 2014,” Biden said to a friend, according to Woodward. “That’s why we are here. We f–ked it up. Barack never took Putin seriously. We did nothing. We gave Putin a license to continue!” Biden was angry: “Well, I’m revoking his f–king license!”

Biden regrets choosing Garland as AG: Biden has remained hands off with the Justice Department. But privately, Woodward reveals the president’s anger at the prosecution of his son, especially toward his attorney general. “Should never have picked Garland,” Biden once told an associate, Woodward reports. “This is never going to f–king go away,” Biden complained.

Why Biden endorsed Kamala Harris immediately after dropping out: When Biden dropped out on July 21, he immediately endorsed Harris, allowing her to consolidate Democratic support and avoid messy party infighting. He also remembered what it was like not to get the president’s endorsement. “I think it probably harkens back to the way Biden felt he didn’t get that from President Obama back in 2016,” Blinken said, according to Woodward. “He was disappointed. He felt that, you know, as his vice president that’s the normal and natural order.”

Kamala & Joe’s private dealings: “I’m calling to ask you — to really beg you, actually — could you please talk to the president more than you talk to him?” Harris said to Biden’s friend. “Your president really loves you. You should talk to him more often than you do.” Woodward writes: “The Biden associate was candid with the vice president. Look, one of the biggest reasons that Biden calls me, the associate said, is I provide him a level of comfort to the point where he can swear freely about ‘what a f–king a–hole Joe Manchin is.’” The vice president laughed. “That might be the only reason that he still really is comfortable with me to a point,” Harris said, according to Woodward, “because he knows that I’m the only person around who knows how to properly pronounce the word motherf–ker.”