Piers Morgan issued an apology to Beyonce & Jay-Z after their lawyers called him

For months now, people have tried to piggyback on Sean Combs’ many crimes and try to connect Combs with Beyonce and Jay-Z. Piers Morgan decided to give a platform to one of those people making specious claims about Bey-Z’s “crimes.” Piers interviewed Jaguar Wright on his YouTube show, Uncensored. Wright apparently said some crazy sh-t about how Jay-Z and Beyonce have committed just as many crimes as Combs. Well, Beyonce and Jay’s lawyers got in touch with Piers. Their lawyers must have dog-walked that bloated dumbass because he issued a groveling on-air apology.
Piers Morgan issued an on-air apology to Jay-Z and Beyoncé this week regarding an interview with Jaguar Wright, who made allegations on Morgan’s show against the superstar power couple that turned out to be false.
Wright, a singer, recently appeared on Morgan’s show Uncensored, where she spoke about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest. “For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” Wright said during her interview. Elsewhere, she claimed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé both have hundreds of victims.
On Tuesday, Morgan revealed on his show that Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers contacted him, and that Wright’s claims “were totally false and have no basis in fact.”
“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” Morgan told his audience. “That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine. Well, Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”
Morgan concluded his message with a direct apology. “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored,” he said, “but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”
“Well, Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview.” Unexpectedly? Nah. You expected Wright to say a lot of crazy sh-t about Bey-Z and that’s why you gave her a platform. What you didn’t expect is that Beyonce and Jay’s lawyers would even bother to threaten your dumb little YouTube show.
That gutter rat Pierce has been reduced to one of the last vestiges of communication to the masses, a YouTube Podcast. Better keep the Carter’s name out of his mouth. Platforming a random conspiracy theorist to generate clicks will get him sued. As mentioned, the only reason that conspiracy theorist was on his show was because he was spreading wild accusations against the Carter’s. Wiping that nonsense off his channel is the least he could do to prevent himself from being sued into oblivion.
.. to prevent being sued,… and lose his YouTube channel.
That scared him AF.
There are all kinds of rumors swirling about Diddy’s co-conspirators and the Carters aren’t on that list. Jaguar clearly has an ax to grind with them that has nothing to do with Diddy. She just saw an opportunity to sh@t talk them.
the speculation about anyone and everyone with alleged ties to diddy has been rampant online for weeks and it’s so out of hand at this point.
we’ll find out sooner or later who’s on “the list”, it’ll be confirmed after some investigations, people… like, chill
Piers backed down because he didn’t have the protection of UK media.
Rupert Murdock can’t handle any more lawsuits, and Piss Morgan, isn’t bringIng in big bucks anymore.
I wish H&M would do this sometimes.
I do believe that when Prince Harry is done with the current courtcases against the British tabloids, he’ll individually go after some of the notorious bullies – who’ve been defaming his and his wife’s name – with lawsuits.
Oh, I hope so! That would be sweet.
Technically, as a result of Harry’s case against the Mirror, a uk judge called Piers Morgan a lawyer who unequivocally knew about and was part of phone hacking. So that was pretty sweet. Pity the met police never criminally investigated his crimes.
LIAR! He called him a liar and not a lawyer.
These people better learn from Tasha k. The days of these celebrities just brushing this stuff off as just stuff people are saying on YouTube or tiktok it’s over. I’m sure they’ve already sent Jaguar Wright numerous cease and desist letters because she’s been on this train for a while, she seems to feel that her lack of success and R&B is because they plotted against her. But honestly she has nothing to lose, Piers is greatly diminished from his time replacing Larry King on CNN but he probably has more money and potential opportunity still, than she does.
Is that what it is? She’s got shiz to say about everyone! She’s deep in her feelings. It’s one thing to say stuff from 20 years ago cus she “might” have been there, but she has nothing on current pop stars. There is no way she has visibility. ALSO, she says the most homophobic shiz. If it is true, and I’m not saying it is, she has no right to out them. She’s the worst. It bugs me that she is all over my YouTube feed since Diddy got arrested. I would much rather hear from Wendy Williams, cus she was in the rooms. I’m so sorry about her dementia, she would be able to add context and “real” gossip.
I’m glad he was forced to apologize and retract that bit, but:
“ We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”
He’s saying that Beyonce and Jay Z’s *lawyers* say the claims were false. Piss doesn’t say that Wright was exactly lying, and that scumsucker seems to be leaving room to imply that it’s just the lawyers saying this.
Celebrities often speak through representatives and lawyers and It’s not up to Piers to prove she was lying. He apologized for allowing her statements to be presented – on his show – as fact. Jay and Bey can sue Jaguar for slander but I have a feeling any contact they have with her won’t involve lawyers.
He has to change the name of show now. This Jaguar girl has been saying crazy things for weeks now that’s why he put her on his show. As Kaiser said he didn’t expect Beyonce and Jay-Z’ lawyers to respond. The apology wasn’t groveling enough.
That was quick. Those lawyers were on it and got Pis* Morgan to apologize. Happy to see him put in his place.
I am tired of people making up crap to make the diddy situation worse. That whole ‘everyone’s guilty’ and ‘everyone’s involved’ mentality is sick cos even if everyone knew, they have families and have to think of what diddy would do to them potentially. So, despite piss’s stupid way to apologize, let this be a lesson. Stop talking crap and let the court hear the case.
Is this an apology? Basically, he’s saying that if people want to hear lies, he’s going to give the liar a platform. That he’s not responsible if a known liar tells lies on his show. That Beyoncé’s lawyers said it was a lie, not that it actually was a lie. And he only edited the show because there’s a legal limit on what he’s allowed to say – in other words, he’s facing a law suit. So, how is this an apology?
Enough of this mediocre untalented troll. Are we still canceling ppl, because he should’ve been cancelled!
Well, I would have preferred more groveling but hearing him say we apologize to Beyoncé and Jay-Z and looking like he wished he didn’t have to say it will have to suffice.
I’m really out of the gossip cycle, who is JAGUAR anyway 🤣🤣🤣
Someone who has been eating dinner for years off of making wild accusations, especially against Jay-Z and Beyonce and Diddy too. Now that Diddy has been arrested, people are assuming everything she says is true.
You can just tell Morgan’s hand shake is very moist. It would be wonderful if Jay Z’s lawyers could permanently silence that sweaty, bloviating waste of oxygen – by law suit of course into the negative digits not negative breathing way (meh). Not saying Jay z doesn’t have anything to hide, who knows? But I bet, he’s been getting his ducks in a row ever since the Diddy news first blew up. Jay won’t be caught by the short hairs. He took notice. But all of those video tapes, what do they show?
PM has always been a hack, hasn’t he?
I wonder if they’ve sent a cease and desist letter to Jaguar
i.e. he got his Ass handed to him. Love it.