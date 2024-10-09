Piers Morgan issued an apology to Beyonce & Jay-Z after their lawyers called him

For months now, people have tried to piggyback on Sean Combs’ many crimes and try to connect Combs with Beyonce and Jay-Z. Piers Morgan decided to give a platform to one of those people making specious claims about Bey-Z’s “crimes.” Piers interviewed Jaguar Wright on his YouTube show, Uncensored. Wright apparently said some crazy sh-t about how Jay-Z and Beyonce have committed just as many crimes as Combs. Well, Beyonce and Jay’s lawyers got in touch with Piers. Their lawyers must have dog-walked that bloated dumbass because he issued a groveling on-air apology.

Piers Morgan issued an on-air apology to Jay-Z and Beyoncé this week regarding an interview with Jaguar Wright, who made allegations on Morgan’s show against the superstar power couple that turned out to be false.

Wright, a singer, recently appeared on Morgan’s show Uncensored, where she spoke about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ recent arrest. “For four years I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and Jay-Z are monsters,” Wright said during her interview. Elsewhere, she claimed that Jay-Z and Beyoncé both have hundreds of victims.

On Tuesday, Morgan revealed on his show that Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers contacted him, and that Wright’s claims “were totally false and have no basis in fact.”

“The thing about platforms, the reality of the modern world is that pretty much everyone has a platform as long as they have something to say that other people want to hear,” Morgan told his audience. “That’s why we invited [Wright] on to be interviewed. The people making these claims have an audience with or without shows like mine. Well, Jaguar, unexpectedly, made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves, but now they have. We had lawyers contact us to say that those claims were totally false and have no basis in fact, and we’ve therefore complied with a legal request to cut them from the original interview.”

Morgan concluded his message with a direct apology. “Editing interviews is not something we do lightly at a show called Uncensored,” he said, “but like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé.”