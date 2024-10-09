Prince Edward & Sophie are on a tour of Malta & it’s barely being covered

Last month, the Duchess of Edinburgh went on a five-day tour of Tanzania and no one in the British media thought to cover it. The only photos of Sophie were taken by the embassy, and there were only a couple of articles published during or after her trip. It was incredibly strange, especially given that the Sussexes had just visited Colombia and British reporters literally flew all the way there to try to barge their way into covering Harry and Meghan. With Sophie, here is a “working royal” and duchess who is maintained and subsidized by taxpayers, trying to highlight work being done at the local level, and no one gives a sh-t.

Well, Sophie and her husband are on a royal tour of Malta this week. They’re getting marginally more coverage than Sophie’s Tanzania trip. The Daily Mail has even dutifully kept up with their events in a rote, perfunctory way: they went sailing, they posed, they took in the views, hurray. Tatler basically skipped right past their events and just went all-in on a story about how much QEII loved Malta.

Sophie and Edward really are the only left-behinds traveling consistently this year, and it’s so remarkable to me to see how little energy they get from the press. That being said, Edward has barely been seen in months? He truly disappears for months at a time regularly and no one says anything (because no one’s checking for him). Anyway, enjoy these photos from Malta.

25 Responses to “Prince Edward & Sophie are on a tour of Malta & it’s barely being covered”

  1. Lady Esther says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:03 am

    Didn’t some unnamed royal rota journalist say as regards covering Sophie’s activities, “I may as well put my mum on the cover (with all the interest it would generate)?”

    And that’s about the 10 seconds I’ve spent thinking about Sophie in a long time 🙂

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:09 am

    I don’t think Sophie imagined that she and her husband still wouldn’t be covered after Harry and Meghan left. It’s absolutely crazy that the British press sent people to cover Harry and Meghan in Colombia and no one to cover actual working royals in Malta or Tanzania.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:11 am

    To give Edward some credit, he gets covered even less than Sophie. I took a quick look at the last month/6 weeks on the court circular and he is over 30 engagements for that month (I mean, that’s probably working two days a week because some days he had 4 engagements), but he also went on a short trip to Monaco (that I did not count and that I do not recall ANY coverage of) and he and sophie attended the paralympic games in Paris in early-mid September and I feel that also got minimal coverage.

    Those two are just boring. They’re so boring. lol. And yet they put in more work in two or three months than Kate does all year when she’s “full time.”

    Reply
  4. Louise177 says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:11 am

    But Sophie is the secret weapon. It’s lol how the BM claims that Harry and Meghan are nobodies but fly all over the world to cover them and write 10 articles on a dress. But can barely write a paragraph on any working royals.

    Reply
  5. Neeve says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:14 am

    What are Edward’s CC numbers? I actually forget he exists sometimes but if he is not getting coverage for his work as opposed to being lazy like the Keens that’s not his fault.

    Reply
  6. Susan Collins says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:16 am

    No surprise it’s not getting coverage because they are both as dull as dish water.

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:16 am

    I’m not interested in the Wessex’s/Edinburgh’s but it does bother me that the charities and causes they visit aren’t getting any publicity, I thought that was the whole deal with having taxpayer funded royals, all the attention they bring to causes and issues?

    Reply
  8. Nanea says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:20 am

    These people are so embarrassing.

    I saw a short reel on Twitter. Sofiesta snubbed the Prime Minister and his outstretched hand, as she was busy looking at and posing for a camera. Protocol what? And Mr Ed didn’t even get involved by quietly whispering to her, or anything, he just took a step back and foded his hands behind him.

    But at least she no longer has to curtsy to Meghan.

    Reply
  9. Angied says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:22 am

    Why does Edward suits look so big on him. They look like royals for the 50’s. Nothing modern about them at all.

    Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:22 am

    The UK tabloids are too busy obsessing over Meghan’s red dress and Harry NOT being a statesman *wink.wink* Who has time to cover actual “working” royals?

    Reply
  11. Where'sMyTiara says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Four days of pants-pooping tantrums over Meghan wearing a red dress, when the real “working royal” fashion crimes they *should* be discussing, are Sophiesta rocking up to Malta with a whole ass sister-wife wardrobe, and Edward’s suit fitting him less well than a burlap sack.

    Have they been blackballed by the tailors in Saville Row? Has Cluck ganked their wardrobe budget?

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      October 9, 2024 at 10:46 am

      Seriously!! Does Sophie just shop off the rack at Marks & Spencer? She dresses like an old age pensioner from Hertfordshire.

      Reply
  12. Louise says:
    October 9, 2024 at 10:59 am

    Eddie has a smaller frame than Sophie. I’m guessing that’s why his suits are so comically huge. He doesn’t want to appear tinier than his wife.

    Reply
  13. Beverley says:
    October 9, 2024 at 11:40 am

    Must rankle Sophiesta to be the “hardest working royal” right now (due to Anne slowing down a bit) and the media doesn’t give a toss about her. But what does she expect? She’s unbearably bland and boring. And too easily forgotten.

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      October 9, 2024 at 12:04 pm

      Royal Diary, Princess Anne is back, she seems to be doing two days a week together, with about 4 engagements each day, The Edinburghs are doing about the same amount, one day for the Duke of Gloucester with about 4 engagements at the end of the month, but he is over 80. And of Course the King is off to Australia at the end of the month. Nothing for the Waleses.

      Reply
  14. Saucy&Sassy says:
    October 9, 2024 at 12:12 pm

    Dare I say that this is where a journalist would do a much better job of writing about a royal tour? If there isn’t much notice of the tour, it’s because of how it’s written up. Do a better job and people would be paying more attention. IMO, this a failure of the bm.

    Reply

