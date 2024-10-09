Prince William & his graying beard stepped out at BAFTA HQ today

As we discussed, we’re currently in Day 4 of the “Meghan wore a red dress at a charity gala” freakout over in Salt Island. Part of the reason why they’re still obsessing over Meghan and her dress is because the left-behinds weren’t giving them anything in recent days. Kensington Palace hasn’t had any new briefings about how much William hates his brother, and no one will even suggest that the Princess of Wales could do a charity Zoom or something. Well, Prince William is here! He stepped out today in London. He went to a smallish event at BAFTA headquarters:
Prince William has arrived at BAFTA HQ in central London to celebrate young creatives with BAFTA, and The Royal African Society. He has been joined by several well-known faces, including Celia Imrie, Andy Serkis, Stephen Merchant and director Paul Greengrass. They are all supporters of the Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund.
The heir to the throne started the bursary in 2021 and helps assist young people from underrepresented groups to progress their careers in film, games or television through grants.
He will meet with the 2024 recipients today, as well as students from the National Film and TV School who have been supported by the Royal African Society.
William will also meet with students who have been working with the Royal African Society on their upcoming Film Africa festival by helping to curate the festival program and give guidance on the short films that have been selected to represent diverse voices and narratives in African storytelling.
[From The Daily Express]
BAFTA and the Royal African Society? Surely this will count as two events. William is BAFTA president, an honorary position, although he skips the BAFTAs half the time. I didn’t even think he cared enough to start the “Prince William BAFTA Bursary fund.” It’s likely something that was handed to him by BAFTA and he got to slap his name on it, like so many of his wife’s carefully curated projects. Anyway, the event is fine, it is what it is (his first day of work this week).
PS… On this week’s Gossip With Celebitchy pod, CB and I talked about his awful beard and I wondered if William is actually trimming his beard to achieve this particular “two day growth” look. I think he is – there’s no way this is a full month’s growth. Meaning, he wants it to look this creepy and scuzzy.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
(left to right) The Prince of Wales speaks to Bafta Director of Learning & New Talent, Tim Hunter and actor Sheila Atim during an event co-hosted by Bafta, and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London, to celebrate young creatives and showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries

Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Tim Hunter, Sheila Atim
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Tim Hunter, Sheila Atim
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales speaks to donors and beneficiaries of the Prince William BAFTA Bursary during an event co-hosted by Bafta, and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince of Wales gives a speech during an event co-hosted by Bafta and the Royal African Society, at Bafta, in Piccadilly, London
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
That man is miserable. You will never be able to convince me otherwise. Dead eyes.
You really should throw in a picture of King Felipe whenever William and his strugglebeard are shown. I think that’s what he thinks he looks like, but he does not.
What’s with all the fist clenching at the people? Is he showing them how he deals with other people? That icky face hair is doing nothing for him. He will never look as great as Harry does. What’s that saying “ beauty comes from within “. Peg is hateful within.
I suspect that he has been given the same type of media training that Kate, the keenly gimacing, jazz handed freeze poser was given, which is to assume an “arresting” or “engaging” (ha!) position whenever the cameras were on him. This is his version of her gurning and jazz-handing. It’s awful, but he has been doing it more and more frequently, which means someone has been telling him how great it looks. He looks like an angry, constipated buffoon. And just as people used to do with Kate – notice how everyone is looking AT the speaker, while William is assuming a stupid pose for the photographer? They really are two daft peas in a pod.
William is going to break out into Trump’s YMCA dance any day now because it’s so manly. He’s just practicing getting the fists right.
AFRICA IS MINE, Harry.
That should show him.
🤭
That said, it’s a good cause, but having Harry’s brother attached is not it. He’s not known for watching movies, especially, as we all remember from the last BAFTA ceremony, movies he feels the need to comment on and getting everything wrong. Just ask Mia McKennaBruce.
Hey hey. He did a work event. Is he good for the week then😂? I’m sure those school runs are keeping him busy. I’m curious to see if William and Kate will lay low during Charles’ big Australian trip or if they’ll play games and purposely pull focus.
I guess he’s met his weekly work quota. Must be exhausting.
Most likely. He was everywhere last week because Harry was out but now he can go back and chill wherever he spends his time.
I can’t believe they have an organization still called The Royal Africa society in 2024. Talk about colonial sounding. Also he still looks like a hobo with that struggle beard.
They also still have the university called Imperial College London, and another uni called the School of Oriental and African Studies, despite the empire and the colonies being gone.
Reminds me of the Royal Africa Company, something discussed in an episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver about the monarchy. Three guesses what RAC did. Hint, it was England’s version of the East India Trading Company.
Dirt beard.
I’ll bet you a fried mars bar that David Beckham has encouraged Huevo in his pursuit of this tonsorial nightmare.
Boy oh boy, that man looks old. I don’t want to see Willy at fifty.
The most unkempt looking things is a salt and peper plucked beard, with the rest of the (remaining) hair on ones head still in natural colour.
Well today is the first time I’ve heard of the Prince William BAFTA Busury. So he’s doing good job promoting it if started in 2021 (sarcasm). I’ve come to the same realization as Kaiser about his beard and the worse is somebody is gaslighting him into believing that it looks good.
First time for me too. I wonder if that woman who ran the BAFTAS, handed William one for his documentary that no one watched and then went to the Royal Foundation started it for him? But then why no press about it? And how much is actually involved?
Also, William wearing that blazer shows how much weight he has lost – it’s huge around his chest and arms….
Creepy and scuzzy. Truer words were never spoken.
The beard makes him look in need of a good wash. Fred Denmark and Felipe both look good with beards but not William. Yuk
He’s trying to hide his Quagmire jaw but it’s not working.
I feel for the people in those photos with Pegs. How tiresome it must be to have to stand there and pretend that this lazy entitled lout with the struggle beard is better than you.
The “beard” looks so dry. He should have stayed hidden until it was fuller and more moisturized.
Why is he so Walllace and Gromit looking? So is his father? Like even the little hands. And not just in these pictures 😂
I’ve commented before how unjust it is that men age better than women; more dignified, distinguished etc. William is the exception. He continues to lose whatever good looks he once had.
I think he is trimming the beard because he isn’t committed to it and when he decides to shave it off, it won’t be too much of a transition.
It always makes me chuckle how everyone around him always looks so checked out and disinterested when he’s speaking. How embarrassing.