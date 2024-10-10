Garth Brooks filed two complaints against the woman who is suing him for assault

Last week, Garth Brooks was sued in a California state court for sexual assault, battery and harassment. The woman who sued him used to work for him – as an independent contractor/hair stylist and MUA – and she claims that he exposed himself to her, harassed her in person and electronically and assaulted her at a hotel. Brooks pushed back on her claims, saying that the woman had “hassled” him with “threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face.” Brooks also noted that he filed an anonymous suit in September to stop the attempted extortion and defamation. Now Garth Brooks has filed two complaints in Mississippi. Sidenote: why all of the jurisdictional drama? The woman apparently lives in Mississippi, Garth and Trisha live in Tennessee, so why did the woman initially file suit in California?
Garth Brooks is taking legal action in response to a lawsuit filed by a former hairstylist and makeup artist of his that accused him of sexual assault and battery last week. The “Friends in Low Places” singer, 62, filed a pair of complaints in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Tuesday, Oct. 8, denying the allegations the woman — whom he names in one of the documents — made against him and claiming that he was the “victim of a shakedown.”
In one of the complaints obtained by PEOPLE, Brooks used the pseudonym “John Doe” and noted that he would “re-file his complaint without pseudonyms” against “Jane Doe,” since the woman’s attorneys “disclosed” his identity to the press. In that filing, he also claimed that he was seeking to “defend himself against extortion.”
In his second complaint, Brooks asked for a trial by jury in order to “obtain relief” from the woman who he claimed was also attempting “defamation, false light invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress” on him. The musician alleged that the woman “devised a malicious scheme to blackmail” him into paying her “millions of dollars” after he “rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits.” He also claimed that she “threatened” to “publicly disclose false claims” about him that would “imperil his business and reputation.”
He further claimed in his court filing that she had worked as an “independent contractor” for him for 15 years before relocating from Tennessee to Mississippi. He said following her move, she “encountered financial difficulties” and asked him for assistance, which he claims he offered. Brooks claims the woman eventually asked for “salaried employment and medical benefits,” but when he denied her request, she “responded with false and outrageous allegations of sexual misconduct she claims occurred years ago.” The allegations, which included sexual “grooming,” “unwanted sexual touching and sexual assault” among others, were allegedly submitted in a “demand letter” to Brooks and “others” whom he worked with on July 17, 2024.
“The July 17 demand letter was the first time Plaintiff learned of these allegations, none of which has any basis in fact,” the complaint alleged. He claimed the woman then “threatened” to “publicly file” the letter — which he called “false and defamatory” — in a “draft civil complaint” against him unless he agreed to pay her “millions of dollars.” He said in the filing that she threatened that if he “failed to meet this demand” for payment, he “would face exposure of many millions of dollars ‘based on [his] net worth.’ ”
In addition to a trial, Brooks requested a “declaratory judgment” from the court that her allegations “against him of sexual misconduct are untrue” and compensatory and punitive damages, along with attorney’s fees.
In the previous post, I said that “believe women” should still apply, and I hope this woman is given a fair hearing. If she has evidence to back up her claims, the court and the lawyers will hopefully be able to figure something out. We’ve gotten so used to accused predators huffing and puffing about how they’re going to fight the charges, and then some of the time, those guys settle out of court quickly once their lawyers tell them “hey, this evidence doesn’t look good for you” or “this could do huge reputational damage if any of this comes out.” So keep your eye on that, although the way Garth is going after this woman in court, my gut is telling me that he’s not going to settle.
Jane Roe said she was raped in a Los Angeles hotel—filing suit in California seems to fit.
I don’t understand why this guy is getting so much sympathy! It’s really weird to me that Garth Brooks filed to keep his name out of the papers before she even filed a lawsuit, which is not how the courts work. If she has no evidence, her lawsuit will be tossed anyway—she can’t block the courts without evidence. Before she filed, he also had a gushy news cycle about how much he loves his wife, and apparently they sold a Tennessee home. He’s acting like he’s got something to hide. And he doxxed her in subsequent filings because she filed against him. He’s coming across as using a sledgehammer on a mosquito.
Why shouldn’t he get any sympathy? He hasn’t been found guilty and so far no concrete evidence has been presented proving her accusations. Hold your horses and let this play out in court.
@Aerie. I completely agree. Let’s see all receipts in court before deciding.
@ml
I have been asking myself the same. I do not think that having double standards based on political views helps democracy, but that could be just me. He is just another entitled, rich male, so I am not gonna bend over backwards to defend his sorry behind.
MIL, my thought exactly. Why do so many people rush to defend rich white dudes? They’ve got enough advantages. I’m saving my energy for people who don’t have so many advantages.
Her allegations of misconduct aside, her working for him for 15 years as an independent contractor then asking to work as an employee and him denying it doesn’t exactly make him look like the hero he thinks it does.
Why would he need a hair and makeup artist as a fulltime employee?
“It’s really weird to me that Garth Brooks filed to keep his name out of the papers before she even filed a lawsuit, which is not how the courts work.”
I thought that as well but figured he must have some evidence of an extortion attempt from her to support that if his attorney’s really thought filing this suit would keep his name out of it. The suit alone made news so there was already all sorts of speculation who it was. My guess is she filed in CA because there was no lawsuit to prevent his name from being made public and that it would get reported on right away.
@popcorn not sure why you think he thinks not making her a full time employee makes him look like the hero. I think the information is provided by him as a motive for her to resort to allegedly extorting him. She didn’t work for him full time over that 15 years, I think she was an independent contractor who worked for him periodically
If he’s guilty, this will all come out in court,
If this was an attempt at extortion and he has the receipts (and they’d have to be clearly recognized as threats of blackmail) he may be exculpated
I wonder if she filed in California because it was more likely that outlets like TMZ would pick it up? or maybe the assaults happened in California?
When I read that article, all of these things that he says are so terrible and he implies are blackmail, sound like legal documents to me? Demand letter, civil complaint, etc. Either she got bad legal advice or is he pulling the ‘blame the accuser’ game, very very aggressively. To me, all his ‘yelling’ and using the court system like it belongs to him, just makes him look like someone who would do what she said.
This is how his actions read to me as well, BumbleBee.
I just came back to add that when I was a kid, priests and teachers and a doctor and a scout leader where I grew up were outed as predators who sexually assaulted women/ children. They did good work, like Garth Brooks with Habitat for Humanity, but were also major creeps at the same time. He’s beloved due to his reputation, but it doesn’t mean he’s not done what he’s being accused of. If there isn’t a case, Jane Roe’s not going to be able to sue him. The way he’s handling this makes it seem like she’s definitely got something on him that he legally wants to hide.
He is saying she fell on hard times after moving to Mississippi and while he initially helped her out, her requests escalated. When he started saying ‘no,’ she created false claims to try to extort it from him. When that didn’t work, she escalated.
She says there were sexts but there are (apparently) none included in her lawsuit. She also says he did things that quite frankly sound physically impossible. But who knows, maybe the person who wrote up the acts just did a bad job of describing them.
She is within the statute of limitations to file a criminal complaint but hasn’t.
I don’t know if he is or isn’t a predator. Maybe he is. I also don’t know if she is a victim. Maybe she is.
Yes, the sex she describes sounds physically impossible based on that I’d agree with the shakedown theory. I guess we’ll have to wait if there’s a correction or more information is released.
I don’t see how she alleges harassment by text message without the text messages to prove it. Aiui the alleged assault took place in California and judgments are higher there—ofc she’s not gonna file in Mississippi or Tennessee if she has the option.
Idk what happened but it doesn’t look like “absolutely nothing, this is groundless extortion” from what he and she say.
This is going to take a minute.
I hope the REAL truth comes out. Rarely do victims lie about being assaulted but it does happen. I just hope that justice prevails if she is being honest.
Maybe the truth is in the middle. Maybe they had an affair for several years until she moved to Mississippi. Maybe she is telling things that happened consensually as if they were not consensual because she wants financial security & thought he’d give in rather than risk his career. Maybe his denials are that he is not a sexual predator, just an adulterer. Maybe it will settle & we’ll never know.
If this woman is lying, she’s set women who have actually been sexually assaulted back years and years.