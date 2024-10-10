Yeah, King Charles will likely get protested like crazy in Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed King Charles and Camilla’s planned tour of Australia back in January of this year, just weeks before Charles’s doctors found cancer when they were operating on his prostate. The Australia-Samoa trip has been one of the few things Charles has refused to take off his schedule this year, and it will be his biggest trip/tour since his cancer diagnosis (he also went to France for a day in June). Back in January, I pointed out that Albanese was correct in welcoming Charles and Camilla to Australia, because the left-behind Windsors do not travel well and their tours Down Under will remind Aussies how much they want independence from the crown. Which is what PM Albanese wants as well. Does Charles’s cancer change that fundamentally? Or is he a more sympathetic figure abroad? Apparently not – a popular Australian footballer was invited to one of the receptions for Charles, scheduled for this upcoming tour. The footballer said nope and he did so publicly.
A former professional footballer and human rights campaigner in Australia has rejected an invite to meet King Charles. Craig Foster earned 29 caps for the Socceroos throughout his career before becoming a human rights and refugee ambassador for Amnesty International following his retirement.
On Friday, Foster posted a letter he had received from New South Wales premier and Australian Labor Party MP Chris Minns and his wife Anna on social media. The letter invited Foster to a community BBQ “in the presence of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla”.
But Foster said he would not be attending such an event until Australia had its own elected head of state.
“Thanks Anna and @ChrisMinnsMP,” he said. “But, no thanks. I look forward to being ‘in the presence of’ our first Aussie Head of State. When we put our big pants on, as a country.”
King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to embark upon an “autumn tour” of Australia and Samoa between October 18 and October 26. The anti-monarchy campaign group Republic are set to hold demonstrations in Sydney and Canberra during King Charles’s visit.
[From The National]
Oh no, Republic will demonstrate in Australia too??? Damn. You know Charles is still grumpy about all of those “Not My King” chants which greeted him consistently for the first two years of his reign. Remember how loud they were at the Scottish coronation? And Aussies are even louder!! Anyway, this is just a heads up – even though Charles is getting some sympathy at home and abroad, people still want to be done with him and his family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: Anti-monarchy protesters hold placards near the St Giles’ Cathedral on the day of the National Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving for Britain’s King Charles, in Edinburgh, Scotland.,Image: 787304957, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: PHIL NOBLE / Avalon
-
-
The Combined Cadet Force Pipes and Drums and the Cadet Military Band proceed down The Royal Mile in Edinburgh ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland at St Giles’ Cathedral. Picture date: Wednesday July 5, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL King. Photo credit should read: Danny,Image: 787305514, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.,Image: 787316378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Brady / Avalon
-
-
An anti-monarchy protestor holds a placard as the demonstrate outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on July 5, 2023, during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication where the The King was presented with the Honours of Scotland.,Image: 787351981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN / Avalon
-
-
Edinburgh, UK, 05 July 2023: King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.,Image: 787359105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
-
-
EDITORS NOTE: OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE Protestors on The Royal Mile in Edinburgh, ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: Protesters
Where: Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland.
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
When: 05 Jul 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Charles is also probably salty about the fact that his mother lived so long that by the time he became king, everyone was pretty much done with monarchy. Poor Charlie. 😆
I am Australian. I learned that Not My King and Not My Queen were coming to visit and grace us with their presence here from….. Kaiser.
It’s crickets here about this tour.
I think I might just have to turn up and start a chant.
Cancer is a horrible disease, full stop. You can easily empathize with anyone who has it, and still 100% feel that they are not fit for their job. I don’t think wanting independence from a monarch is odd, and it doesn’t mean that you can’t symbolize atheism with the fact that he’s fight cancer. If KC wants to be fired Down Under, so be it.
Some of the Australian papers are even worse than the british tabloids. Hopefully the cost of their junket on the Australian taxpayers dime gets covered.