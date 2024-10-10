Yeah, King Charles will likely get protested like crazy in Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed King Charles and Camilla’s planned tour of Australia back in January of this year, just weeks before Charles’s doctors found cancer when they were operating on his prostate. The Australia-Samoa trip has been one of the few things Charles has refused to take off his schedule this year, and it will be his biggest trip/tour since his cancer diagnosis (he also went to France for a day in June). Back in January, I pointed out that Albanese was correct in welcoming Charles and Camilla to Australia, because the left-behind Windsors do not travel well and their tours Down Under will remind Aussies how much they want independence from the crown. Which is what PM Albanese wants as well. Does Charles’s cancer change that fundamentally? Or is he a more sympathetic figure abroad? Apparently not – a popular Australian footballer was invited to one of the receptions for Charles, scheduled for this upcoming tour. The footballer said nope and he did so publicly.

A former professional footballer and human rights campaigner in Australia has rejected an invite to meet King Charles. Craig Foster earned 29 caps for the Socceroos throughout his career before becoming a human rights and refugee ambassador for Amnesty International following his retirement. On Friday, Foster posted a letter he had received from New South Wales premier and Australian Labor Party MP Chris Minns and his wife Anna on social media. The letter invited Foster to a community BBQ “in the presence of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla”. But Foster said he would not be attending such an event until Australia had its own elected head of state. “Thanks Anna and @ChrisMinnsMP,” he said. “But, no thanks. I look forward to being ‘in the presence of’ our first Aussie Head of State. When we put our big pants on, as a country.” King Charles and Queen Camilla are due to embark upon an “autumn tour” of Australia and Samoa between October 18 and October 26. The anti-monarchy campaign group Republic are set to hold demonstrations in Sydney and Canberra during King Charles’s visit.

Oh no, Republic will demonstrate in Australia too??? Damn. You know Charles is still grumpy about all of those “Not My King” chants which greeted him consistently for the first two years of his reign. Remember how loud they were at the Scottish coronation? And Aussies are even louder!! Anyway, this is just a heads up – even though Charles is getting some sympathy at home and abroad, people still want to be done with him and his family.

Thanks Anna and @ChrisMinnsMP But, no thanks. I look forward to being ‘in the presence of’ our first Aussie Head of State. When we put our big pants on, as a country. pic.twitter.com/hE08NpM0SZ — Craig Foster (@Craig_Foster) October 4, 2024