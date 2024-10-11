Cards Against Humanity is paying people who didn’t vote in 2020 to apologize

Embed from Getty Images

Has anyone been following this drama between Cards Against Humanity and Elon Musk? A few weeks ago, CAH declared war on the Muskrat by suing him for $15 million dollars, alleging that SpaceX trespassed on land owned by CAH near the US/Mexico border and left equipment and dumped waste on it. They made a post on Twitter that included pictures of the site in question with SpaceX crap all over it. CAH bought this land in 2017 to help stop our 45th president from being able to build his stupid border wall on it.

It should not surprise anyone, but CAH is not done with Elno just yet. I think they’ve now made it their mission to troll him at every turn, and honestly, I am here for it. As you know, Elon showed up at Trump’s rally in Butler, PA last weekend to go full Dark MAGA (insert eyeroll). At the same time, Elon’s PAC started a petition called “Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms.” The PAC announced that they would give $47 to any person who was able to get a voter in a swing state (NC, PA, GA, NV, NM, AZ, MI, and WI) to sign the petition. The Cards Against Humanity crew, however, responded by offering “America’s bluest non-voters” up to $100 to Tweet an apology for not voting in 2020, as well as the message, “Donald Trump is a human toilet.”

The popular gag-gift card game “Cards Against Humanity” has pledged to pay people to tweet that Donald Trump is a “human toilet” after Elon Musk announced that he would pay people to get swing state voters to sign a petition. The announcement came in a subscriber email titled “Cards Against Humanity Pays You to Give a S***” where the game company shared that they would be paying “America’s bluest non-voters up to $100” to apologize for not voting in 2020, create a voting plan and tweet “Donald Trump is a human toilet,” as reported by Idobi. Cards Against Humanity wrote in the email, “We’re trying to pay tens of thousands of swing-state non-voters to do this—enough that it could actually swing the election. So help us raise cash to un-f*** America by getting our all-new 2024 Election Pack, featuring 30 fresh cards about this batshit election. 100% of profits fund apologies.” This news comes after the owner of X (formerly Twitter) Elon Musk posted to the social media platform that every person who was able to get a voter in a swing state to sign a petition supporting “Free Speech and the Right to Bear Arms” would receive $47. The upcoming November election will decide the 47th president of the United States. The petition created by Musk’s American PAC appears to just be interested in those in swing states as after signing, users are redirected to a page for voter registration links in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, even if the signee is from a different state, as reported by CNBC.

I love this and think it’s very funny that CAH is countering Phony Stark’s disingenuous and sensationalist proposition. You know that seeing this will make Trump big mad as he clenches his tiny fists. That said, I would be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge how sad it is that some Americans need to be paid to do sh-t like this. I bet many of them don’t end up voting anyway, but will still be some of the loudest voices to complain about the US. The last decade of American politics has made me that cynical.

Elon’s proposal is also stupid. Whether or not you voted (not who you voted for) is public record, so that’s easy enough to verify, but…yeah, how do they verify who referred them other than the honor system?. Elon’s basically just paying people $47 in exchange for selling their personal data for much, much more. It’s wild that a bunch of people who are so suspicious of the government that they won’t do something in their best interest like get a vaccine or call FEMA for help are going to willingly sign their names to a petition for less than $50. Anyway, CAH remains the best. I’m dying for the Cards Against Humanity: Space Karen expansion pack. The things they could come up with would be so, so funny.

