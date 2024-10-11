Royalist: King Charles’s Australia trip is ‘all about proving he isn’t dying’

A week ago, the Daily Beast’s Royalist column was an extremely bizarre piece about how Prince Harry was and is desperate for a favorable “peace deal” with King Charles, because the left-behind Windsors are the gatekeepers to charities and global statesmanship, and Harry cannot achieve his professional goals without them. Within the piece, there were several jabs at Charles, and several suggestions that Charles’s reign would be quite brief and that “King William” will be less inclined to make peace with Harry. Basically, William can’t shut up about how he’s going to be king soon and he’s already fantasizing about how he’s going to “punish” his brother. I bring this up because the latest Royalist column is all about how Charles’s upcoming trip to Australia and Samoa, and how Charles feels the need to prove that he’s “not dying.” Gee, I wonder who’s spreading those rumors?? Some highlights from a particularly gossipy piece:
The palace isn’t worried about the royal rota: Charles and his aides know full well that the king’s health will be under microscopic scrutiny as never before for the week of engagements traveling around Australia that ensues. As one former royal staffer told The Daily Beast: “The royal rota [the accredited pack of British royal correspondents traveling with the king] aren’t too much of a problem—they aren’t going to say anything controversial about Charles’ health unless he literally falls down dead in the street. But the Australian media aren’t operating under the same kind of restrictions. If anything goes wrong on the tour—from a bad trip or fall to a canceled engagement or God forbid, an early exit—they will go to town on it, and the British omertà will probably then evaporate in its wake.”
Charles wants to prove he’s not dying: The decision to travel to Australia is, in some senses, a gamble, the former courtier says: “It’s all about proving he isn’t dying, to be blunt. The problem is that if anything goes wrong, people will leap to the opposite conclusion. It’s make-or-break for Charles, I think.”
Charles’s people are concerned about a “Joe Biden” moment: As Duncan Larcombe, the veteran royal correspondent and former royal editor of British tabloid The Sun, told the Daily Beast, Charles hasn’t had any “Joe Biden” moments and there is no reason to doubt Charles’ team’s assumption; he can do this. But, as Larcombe says: “If a wobbly moment did happen, then the tour could backfire spectacularly. It is of course a risk that applies to his general diary, but that is exactly why, when it comes to domestic engagements, nothing is being announced until the last minute. You can’t do that on a foreign tour. My personal opinion is that having said he has cancer, they have made a rod for their own back by not telling us exactly what kind of cancer he has and how serious it is. Wrapping everything up in mystery creates a vacuum that can all too easily get filled with conspiracy theories, as we saw with Kate earlier this year.”
Republic will be staging anti-monarchy demonstrations in Oz: Graham Smith, the CEO of Republic, a British anti-monarchy pressure group, will be in Australia for the tour, seeking to raise awareness of the existence of the anti-royal movement in the U.K. Smith said: “We want to question the idea that he’s representing us. Our message to the Australian audience is: Don’t believe for a minute that the U.K. is a nation of royalists. People are interested to know that we’re doing stuff on this issue, and they want to hear from us.” Smith says interest in Australia, ahead of the trip, is low, with people “barely aware the king is even coming. One journalist told me they didn’t think that the Australians will be all that interested in a couple of old pensioners wandering around Canberra for half an hour, which, I think, catches the mood.”
Smith on why the anachronistic system should be dispensed with: “If you were the president or prime minister, and you were diagnosed with cancer, you would resign and someone else would take the job on. The suggestion that it is totally unreasonable to expect him to step down and let someone else do it makes a mockery of the role. There is something significantly dysfunctional about an institution that demands this kind of spin around someone’s health. They’re so determined to maintain the mythology around this family that they have to bend reality in order to make it fit the situation. He should step down, and while it’s not central to our argument as republicans, it’s yet another illustration of the absurdity of having a hereditary head of state.”
The crack about Joe Biden was unnecessary – while Biden and Charles are both heads of state, the job of an American president is unambiguously more important and demanding than that of a Salt Island king. Biden has nowhere to hide – he has to do the job every day. No one has seen Charles in more than a week, and he disappears regularly because his job is fundamentally unimportant and based in PR. I’m glad Graham Smith is going to Australia and that he’s raising these points across “the realm.” I also wonder if much of this is the palace trying to lower expectations for the trip so that if Charles simply shows up and doesn’t fall down, it will be considered a win. I also wonder about the reception Charles and Camilla will get overall. We’ll see.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Prove you’re not dying someplace else thanks very much. I don’t want my tax dollars to pay for your PR porn trip.
Australia Republic Now.
When and why did this “former” courtier become a “former” courtier? Did he tell KC not to do this? This whole article is screaming (eithout screaming so to speak), “Don’t go there; this probably won’t end well!”
Ahhh so he *is* dying!
Got it.
This. If he has to fly to the other side of the world just to say “I’m not dying” then clearly he’s lying.
It’s like Wooly Willy claiming he’s a Global Statesman. If you have to proclaim it, you ain’t it.
100% It’s like they are trying to get eyeballs on this “royal tour” by gleefully pointing out he might fall on his face, literally, not figuratively.
Wouldn’t it be easier if he had controlled his son William ages ago. He would have been better off.
He was such a hands off parent and William was born an arrogant bully that not even Diana could help. There was never any curbing or saving Huevo.
These people won’t even be honest about the type of cancer he has or the treatment he is receiving so excuse me if I don’t believe any prognosis they issue without verification from medical professionals. At his age and with the length of his treatments (whatever they are) I don’t think he’s going to live long.. but who knows, the cancer gaslighting has been extremely disturbing for me all throughout the year.
I would have thought a private trip to Moniteto would have proven that better and made for good PR, Oh but he can’t take his side piece that is definitely a no no . or he could have gone to COP29 . but what is with these guys inviting themselves to countries who tell them not to come and they turn up anyway, that is what happened with Jamaica, thats why Willy got fired on international TV, they won’t fire a cancer stricken guy on international TV. what happenes if after all this he takes a turn for the worse. It will be an international incident..
you are fragile stay home and Zoom call them. his is martyering himself on the wrong thing
He’s so full of himself, so conceited, so arrogant. I’m so sick of his shit and I’m not even from the UK.
He doesn’t step down because that job is for life. He’s gonna die on the throne like every monarch before him. Besides, he’s waited for the throne for so long there’s no way he’s stepping down. This is his moment after all. Too bad he’s a disappointing king.
Charles goes around unmasked at gatherings (there was an indoor gathering with many people). That is very strange that someone getting chemo with a compromised immune system would go in crowds with no protection. There could have been COVID positive people in those groups.
I know, it is almost as if he does not have cancer, right?!! 🙄
As Head of State, his health should not be kept from the public.
How is it make or break for Charles? Even if he has a wobbly moment, he’s still the king. Do they mean he’ll feel pressure to reveal more about his diagnosis then? It’s just weird to phrase it that way.
Yeah that doesn’t make any sense, he’s not going to be at risk of failing to be reelected. I think this is them trying to again make Charles’ and to some extent William seem to have more importance on the global stage as far as political dealings than they actually do. So they always phrase things like this as if it’s the exact same as if the President of the United States, or France, or Germany is attending an event or having a rough time. That being said, I can’t imagine having cancer and dealing with everything that comes with it and my kid( because that’s who wants this out there) is focused on undermining me and saying that I’m only doing something to prove I’m relevant and not near death ( implying that both aren’t true).
Because PR is all they have. He doesn’t have a job that actually needs doing so at this point they exist only to score points in the press and with weird popularity polls.
I think it is showing the underlying anxiety about the line of succession – if Charles falters publicly or appears like he is not up to the job, then people will wonder why the heir is not able to take on more responsibility? If they still had Harry to tour the world and fill in the significant gaps left by his workshy brother, there wouldn’t be an issue at all. Now, people are questioning the threadbare, charisma -free royals more than ever.
The analogy to the presidency, which is an elected position, not an inherited on like Charles’, only makes sense as a comparison if we remember that a big part of the leader’s job in both cases is to ensure they have a solid number two. Obviously, Kamala is more than competent to continue the work. You cannot say the same for the heir to the British throne.
🎯
He doesn’t step down because that job is for life. He’s gonna die on the throne like every monarch before him. Besides, he’s waited for the throne for so long there’s no way he’s stepping down. This is his moment after all. Too bad he’s a disappointing king.
Most of these stories wouldn’t be happening if there wasn’t an underlying concern about William. The Queen was looking ill especially after Philip passed and the media was not writing these articles about her because Charles stepping in didn’t seem like a big deal. What these people aren’t saying is that William isn’t going to be the saviour they expect him to be and he’s likely to get top job at a much younger age and with a much more aggressive character. And just the fact that people openly wondered if William killed Kate when she was not seen for months, tells you something about what is being said behind the scenes.
Funny that, I thought it was to say goodbye to the most crucial Commonwealth Realm. This is because Australia was literally born from the Empire.
Fingers crossed for the Aussies that Tampon doesn’t keel over while there. They wouldn’t need those kinds of aggravating circumstances.
The Joe Biden comparison is uncalled-for and wrong.
JB is six years older, and, as Kaiser pointed out, his job is a lot more stressful than Chuck’s. And JB didn’t get to take weeks off when he was sick with Covid.
A stutter doesn’t mean diminished mental capacities. And JB has always* been gaffe-prone — it’s a feature, not a bug.
*Disclaimer: no idea how JB was as a young(er) senator.
Since I’m five million years old, I can answer this question. Joe ran for President several times when he was younger, but his inability to be glib on his feet, even as a young man, always held him back from the job.
They make it sound like the reason he’s going to Australia is because he has cancer. Charles is the new king, he should be traveling to to his realms, if he can.
William is awfully eager to take on a role he doesn’t seem to want.
Yes, he should, but he hasn’t really had a full-fledged Australian visit for decades, so it looks odd. He should have been visiting as POW too. We’ve had W&K and even H turning up in his place. He’s not visiting the other major Realms, such as Canada and NZ.
I’m going out on a limb here and I think because they report the opposite of what is happening that Chuckles really is on the way out.
He doesn’t look well at all.
To be fair, most 70-something English aristocrats tend to look diseased, probably because of the inbreeding and the drinking.
But even by THOSE standards Charles is not looking well.
The word salad attached to this story made me laugh. This is utterly ridiculous. So much money so little importance and impact. Layers of ridiculous.
I wish for the crown to honour their legal obligations to Indigenous peoples in what is now called Canada, Australia, New Zealand and everywhere that was once part of empire. I wish for republics that honour the sovereignty of Indigenous peoples.Abolish the monarchy.
So the struggling British people are going to spend a bunch of their money on sending this old man and his alcoholic girlfriend on a luxury vacation “Down Under” so he can show everybody he’s not dying or, God forbid, as old as Joe Biden. Got it.
For those just arriving on planet Earth, the King doesn’t carry any luggage, doesn’t pack his own clothes, doesn’t make any of his own travel arrangements or reservations, flies on a plane with a bed and a full staff and all his favorite foods, isn’t in charge of getting himself anywhere, and literally does not even dress himself.
A “Joe Biden” moment? Really? JB travelled to a war zone last year, he negotiated a hostage release even as there were calls for him to step down, and he is currently coordinating hurricane aid despite Republican efforts to spread hateful comments and rumours that serve only themselves. He is often blunt, or says things imperfectly, but at least he has a heart and shows it!
Charles should be so lucky to have a “Joe Biden” moment.
So, last week he was dying. This week he is not dying but they’re terrified people will still think he is. Really, no one cares. And “a couple of old pensioners wandering around Canberra for half an hour” made me spit out my coffee. 😆
I keep hoping that one of these days William will go Rogue!
Show up at some local event, step to the mic, and loudly announce
“I quit. I apologize to Harry and Meg. I am renouncing this entire Clown show.”
George, Char and Luis are also free to declare if they want to live free from here on out.
Or, right after his Coronation get to work taking the entire thing apart.
Chuck has spent his entire life living as if his job means something. It does not.
Royalty is done, fgs.
You know, sometimes I think the only thing stopping William from doing that (aside from a monstrous ego and the crippling terror of what the establishment will do to him if he does go rogue like that) is that he is, somewhere DEEEEEP down inside, a normal, feeling human being with a smidgen of concern for his three kids.
Because 11 years old is just too young to be dealing with the Windsor bullshit full on.
If it’s a disaster or even the smallest detail goes wrong you can be sure that those William sources will be everywhere in the tabloids talking about Charles’ very imminent death.
I’m kind of enjoying the fact that they’re saying out loud that the rota rat role is and always has been one of cheerleader for the BRF. They’re not reporters, not journalists, they’re PR people. Traveling out of the country–no matter which royal does it–makes ’em all nervous because OMG there’s no restrictions over there, no matter where ‘there’ is. Ha! And gotta say, I’d throw the BBC in with this bunch ’cause they do the very same thing.
This briefing must have come from William. About how his dad is trying to prove he’s relevant and not dying, and is at high risk of becoming incoherent or falling on his face. What a ghoul.
Also, he took a totally unnecessary swipe at the President of one of the UK’s closest allies. What a … global statesman.