Woman who regularly feeds raccoons calls police when 100 raccoons show up

As a general rule of thumb, wild animals should be left alone by humans (note to RFK Jr: that still stands even if the animal is no longer alive). They may be cute woodland creatures or majestic beasts, and yes there can be exceptions where a particular critter forms a bond with an individual. But overall our intervening more often than not affects them adversely, if they become too expectant/dependent on humans providing them meals. And, you know, they are still wild, and have the potential to act at any moment with instinctual ferocity. Or you could have this bizarre scenario play out in your front yard: a woman in Washington State has been feeding neighborhood raccoons for 35 years. It was a manageable task for her, akin to leaving food out for stray cats. Until last week, when she called the police because 100 raccoons had shown up on her property. Even the police were startled upon arriving on the scene, though thankfully for us, they captured excellent video and photography to share with the world.
According to NBC News, the woman — who has not been named — was forced to call the police after her yard was swarmed by about 100 raccoons.
Per the outlet, police told NBC affiliate KUSA on Monday, Oct. 7 that the woman from Poulsbo, Wash. began feeding local raccoons 35 years ago, but had never experienced any issues until recently.
“Somehow the word got out in raccoon land and they all showed up to her house expecting a meal,” said Kitsap County Sheriff spokesperson Kevin McCarty.
On Thursday, Oct. 3 the woman called 911 after the animals prevented her from entering her home.
McCarty said that police “were shocked” by the site.
“They had never seen that many raccoons in one place,” the spokesperson said. “Nobody ever remembers being surrounded by a swarm of raccoons. This was a first.”
On Monday, the Kitsap County Sheriff shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring the brace of raccoons waiting to be fed.
“On Patrol: Raccoon Invasion,” the police department’s caption read.
In the video, a large group of raccoons can be seen in a woodland area.
Per the report in the video, the woman had to escape the creatures by running away in her car.
The woman said that the sudden increase in raccoons happened “six weeks ago,” adding that the animals surround her during the day and at night for food.
According to the report, she’s albo been quoted prices as high as $500 per raccoon for the entrapment and relocation of the animals.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife has been contacted by deputies to help find a solution for the raccoons.
Well, for anyone who’s ever wondered, “What would Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’ be like with raccoons instead?” — this is your preview! I’m fairly confident that the only person who is surprised that a sh-t ton of raccoons finally descended to demand more food… is the woman who’s been giving them food for 35 years. In the video clip, you hear a police officer asking when their numbers started blowing up, and she replies, “Six weeks ago!” But she says it with such indignation! I had to chuckle, even though I would be freaked the f–k out if 100 raccoons showed up at my home (who am I kidding, I live in NYC, there are probably twice that many working the trash cans at night). But the difference is that I wouldn’t be feeding those rascals in the first place!
So how does everyone move forward from this stalemate in Kitsap County, Washington? Mathing it out, $500/raccoon X 100 raccoons = a full college tuition (one year or the whole degree, depending on the school). I can understand the homeowner feeling scared and despondent with those numbers. On the other hand, the raccoons are clearly just coming to collect on the social contract that she initiated. I mean sure, it’s a little dramatic of them to wait it out a few decades, build out their families, and then randomly appear en masse to take charge of the situation. But just look at their fanciful tails and high-contrast eye makeup — of course they’re going to be drama queens! Anyway, best of luck to all involved in the future peace negotiations (and fingers crossed that doesn’t include raccoon-genocide advocate Ana Navarro).
Photos credit Ennif Pendahl on Pexels and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Department via Instagram/Facebook
When I first saw the title I cracked up and thought “fucking dumb ass!” But honestly if she didn’t have a problem for 35 years what the hell triggered it? I hope they figure it out. 😂 Raccoons have thumbs. They are bound to try to take over the world.
1. Don’t feed wild animals!
Admittedly, this is surreal and kind of cute. But raccoons can carry rabies, and they can get aggressive, and they have sharp claws and teeth! I can’t believe her neighbors were chill with this.
2. She actually put up with this for six weeks (after over three decades of not seeing the problem)? Six weeks before calling for help? Yikes!
Imagine being her neighbor. It’s not like raccoons respect property lines…little burglar-looking predators.
I find raccoons quite cute and funny to watch whenever I see them being shared by all these video/gif aggregator accounts on Twitter.
But they are predators, and people should know that. It seems though that this woman still didn’t wise up when the numbers of raccoons wanting food grew a few weeks ago until just now. I hope her behavior and the raccoon invasion act as a warning to others.
Raccoons and raccoon dogs are invasive species here in Europe, because (rich) people thought it would be interesting to have them live on their estates, grey squirrels too. Of course they escaped, didn’t encounter any natural enemies — and here we are, with massive problems to our native bird/small mammal species. The red squirrels are even endangered now in some areas.
“high contrast eye make up” 🤣🤣🤣
Oh dear. I’ve got that Pedro Pedro Pedro reel in my head again.
Good lort. I did not have this on my 2024 bingo card. We really live in strange times.
I mean what did she expect? The raccoon free food notification system is strong! Has she ever had teenage boys? Voracious appetites, feed one and then all their friends come over – this was to be expected. lol
Dang, where we live, my neighbor humane traps the raccoons and drives them to the state park. He even started spray painting a different color on each ones butt because he thought they were coming back. And he was right! So he took them farther out, which is why he now goes to the state park.
She would have been cured of that pretty quick if she came here and fed baboons.
She wouldn’t get a chance to be indignant.
Yah leave wild animals alone and go help out the SPCA
It’s not just the rabies, it’s the roundworm. I wouldn’t want all that raccoon poop on my property. Just a big nope all around.
On another note, maybe JD Vance could get some tips from these furry little creatures on how to properly apply eye makeup.
You win today! That is the best suggestion ever.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Play stupid games…
Yes to all of the comments above, unless you are part of an proper organisation you need to stay away from wild animals and not interfere with them. For their benefit and yours. Maybe one of the reasons the raccoon population is so large is due to the handy source of food?
Okay this lady is in my county and honestly Kitsap County is filed with people like her. One time there was a guy walking along Highway 3 dragging a dead raccoon and telling everyone it was his pet! Honestly, my county is hilarious. Poulsbo, they do have a great bakery though, it’s called Sluys!!!
I just read an article where the same thing happened to a lady but with ducks lmao. Strange times indeed.