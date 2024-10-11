One of the funniest stories about King Charles this year was when that despicable old coot Tom Bower claimed that Charles was unlikely to treat his cancer with modern medicine because Charles is such a fan of “herbs and potions.” That led to a sudden groundswell of support for Charles from anti-vaxxers, who also believe that horse dewormer can cure covid. The larger point is that Charles is remarkably out of touch and he would prefer to spend his days foraging for mushrooms, getting potions from an apothecary and never, ever encountering modernity. Modernity like… saran wrap.
King Charles “shrieked” when he found out about Saran Wrap for the first time, according to a royal book.
Tom Bower wrote in his 2018 book Rebel Prince that the King (who was Prince Charles at the time) “shrieked” and “trembled” the first time he interacted with cling film (better known as Saran Wrap in the U.S.) when it covered his dinner.
The Guardian reports that Queen Camilla had to calm down the King, 75, and explain what the perplexing plastic covering was.
“He walked into the dining room and shrieked,” Bower wrote, via The Mirror. “Fearing the worst, Camilla dashed in after him. ‘What’s this?’ asked her husband, pointing at the food.”
“It’s cling film, darling,” she replied, as per Bower’s book, which claims that the monarch was disconnected from the ordinary world. This revelation is making the rounds online again as new details about the King’s diet have been made public.
I believe that Charles was probably shocked when he first encountered the 90-plus-year-old technology known as saran wrap. He was probably fascinated by it… but shrieked and trembled? Yeah, probably not. I think it’s just Tom Bower being crazy. But just a reminder: even among his own Boomer generation, Charles stands out as retrograde and out of touch. He really wishes he could gnaw on some herbs he has in a small velvet satchel, which was delivered to him by a traveling monk.
