Prince William’s new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, will come out at some point. They still aren’t saying when, just “coming soon.” I wonder if they’re really trying to build some buzz for this and whether that buzz will blow up in William’s face, much like the homelessness program he’s trying to promote. Last year, William launched Homewards, what amounted to a pilot program giving Royal Foundation money to local homeless shelters and halfway houses in six cities. Instead of billing it just like that, William spent weeks centering himself as the savior of homeless people. He was heavily criticized by policy experts, republicans and even some royalists. This documentary doesn’t cover any of that appropriate pushback, from what I can see. Instead, it’s once again a William-centered piece of PR fluff about how HE cares about homelessness, rather than the issue itself.
William says in this clip: “I’ve slowly tried to work out what I can bring to the role and platform that I have. I have taken some inspiration and guidance from what my mother did, particularly with homelessness….I don’t believe we should be living with homelessness in the 21st century.” The operative word is “slowly.” He’s 42 years old and it’s taken him this long to come up with “maybe we should donate more money to homeless shelters.” I sh-t you not. And make no mistake, that really is the sum total of Homewards and William’s whole philosophy. “Donate money, add bureaucracy so that people know the money is coming from William’s foundation, and center William at all times because everything must be about William.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
William looks like a homeless man himself .
That’s an insult to unhoused people. He has people who can shave his face for him. They don’t have access to the tools to get their basic needs met on the street.
Or, the govt could just take the Duchy of Cornwall money and put people in houses.
How many vacant homes are there across the UK?
Private Equity fund vultures have been buying up US homes, speculating to the point where our unhoused population is skyrocketing. High rents, houses being bought up and turned into Air B&Bs, and stagnant wages have all contributed to this.
The way to end homelessness is clear, Huevo: we need to enshrine in law that housing is a human right, and make it a crime for investors to speculate in residential housing. And there needs to be a Universal Basic Income, so that people can get basic needs met.
We need to tax the disgustingly wealthy. BRF, time to empty your pockets and vaults, darlings.
Maybe he is centering himself because he has discovered that the solution to homelessness is accumulating as many residences as possible so that you’ve always got a backup
It’s a bit rich for him to be talking about ending homelessness when he’s one of the biggest landlords in the UK. His friend the Duke of Westminster is another one.
No one takes William seriously. A pathetic 42 year old man
I love when the wales and their PR have to stress the “slowly” or “over the past ten years” stuff. Makes me laugh. Because you KNOW they feel insecure about people pointing out how useless they’ve been in the over a decade they’ve been working royals (including part time). Oh to have the luxury to take years and years to merely be “keen”.
I still find it strange that there is another project that Harry’s brother involved himself with that took the name from a program that existed elsewhere, Homeward Edmonton in Canada, established in 2009.
See also Earthshot — founded by a Goldman Prize winner a few years prior to 🥚’s Keenshot Earthflop.
Or Charlotte Diana Spencer, born 3 years before CD Wales, or Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, born in 1994.
Let’s hope, for the sake of unhoused people in the UK, that this project can make a difference eventually.
But when I see the huge overhead costs of the Royal Foundation, compared to the tiny morsels they actually contribute to charities, I don’t think 🥚’s Homewards will attempt to solve anything beyond getting some good press for a few days, if that. They not only have no ideas other than things they crib from elsewhere, but they also can’t sell it.
I mean there’s trying to figure something out slowly (which I think we’re supposed to interpret as meaning “with intent” and “in depth”) and then there’s moving at a glacial pace over 2 decades only to pop up with an initiative and a documentary that is all about him. And we know its about him because he made sure it has his name in the title.
No one expects him to end homelessness. But we do expect him to have some self-awareness when it comes to this issue (and other issues) and he just completely lacks that. He thinks because he is PRINCE WILLIAM, if he says “lets end homelessness” its over. Same way he ended racism, same way he created peace in the Middle East, same way he solved climate change. He declared it so and in his mind, that’s really enough.
William censored his mother’s interview and called her paranoid he cannot play the Diana card now. William needs to stop talking about the homeless is patronizing them
GIVE THEM YOUR MONEY, A$$#OLE! 🤷
(It’s theirs anyway. You and your whole family are leeches. You’re welcome.)
Nobody is asking this man for help. Super privileged man looking at the plight of the homeless then leaving in his helicopter for one of his lavish homes
He’s a joke that writes itself. The scraggly-faced fool.
Good news for William. He doesn’t have to hurt his two brain cells anymore teying to figure this out. There are actual experts at this and they recommend getting them homes.
I’m so sick of these trumped up fools acting like they are going to figure out a solution. That’s not their job!! There are *experts* who have studied this for years. Maybe talk to them and amplify what they have found. Ugh.
This guy is something else. Does he ever listen to anyone else’s thoughts or opinions on these topics he knows nothing about, or are these PR stunts as painful for attendees as they appear? I notice in this set of photos, they blurred out or just didn’t show the faces of those he was boring with his arrogant, ignorant pomposity.
That he allowed his heir to end up so clueless and stupid shows that Charles really was a terrible, terrible father.