They’re still crying about the Sussexes’ wildly successful 2018 Australian tour

King Charles and Queen Camilla will arrive in Australia later this week. Their tour hasn’t even started and it’s not going well, with prominent Australian officials hilariously making a point of snubbing the king and queen. As I’ve mentioned, this is the first major royal tour of Australia since Prince Harry and Meghan’s wildly successful 2018 tour. H&M’s tour went so well, the Windsors committed themselves to smearing and attacking Meghan just days after the tour ended. The comparisons between the two tours have already begun, and the years-long revisionist history is still happening too:

King Charles and Queen Camilla are heading on their Australia and Samoa royal tour this week and are set for an action-packed nine days. Their trip comes six years after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s high profile trip Down Under which is said to have “broken” the couple.

According to a royal expert the Sussexes’ trip became a “catalyst” for leaving their roles as senior working roles and relocating to America. Royal historian Tim Ewart spoke on Sky News Australia’s The Royals in Australia and said Meghan and Harry’s Australian tour was a huge success.

He claimed Meghan’s impact in Australia was “Princess Diana multiplied by two”. Tim added: “They loved Australia and Australia responded to them. In those early days of Meghan and Harry, Meghan got an incredible reaction from the public. If Diana had been a breath of fresh air, it was Diana multiplied by two for Meghan.”

However, upon arriving back to the UK after their successful tour, Meghan and Harry felt they received little “praise and recognition” from The Firm. Tim added: “Australia broke Harry and Meghan and was one of the catalysts for them leaving the royal family. She and Harry had expected they would get much more praise and recognition from that royal tour.”

Royal reporter Angela Mollard claimed Meghan grew frustrated following the trip, saying: “She was part of a big institution and she wasn’t the hero of it, she was a cog in the wheel and that became clear (after Australia).”

King Charles’ Australia tour this week is historic, given it’s his first there as reigning monarch, but it could be “extremely exhausting” for Camilla who “doesn’t like flying”, according to an expert. The royal couple will land in Australia on Friday, then head to Samoa on Wednesday October 23, before departing for the UK on Saturday October 26.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward told Fabulous: “Queen Camilla is 76. She gets very tired because she’s not born to this royal life. I know she’s been in it a long time, but she’s not born to it, and I think people sometimes forget that Camilla’s never actually had a job. I think she finds these trips extremely exhausting. She doesn’t like flying. She’s not a great traveller, and she’s not good in the heat, because you know her, you know, like a lot of women of her age her feet swell up, and she feels uncomfortable. So it’s not the most pleasurable thing to do for her to whisk across to Australia although it might be really exciting for somebody younger.”