Harrison Ford: ‘As far as I’m concerned, everything I’ve ever done is comedy’

Harrison Ford is promoting the latest season of Shrinking, a TV show I have not been able to get into. It’s not because of Harrison, who I adore. It’s because Jason Segel is the lead and I’m just not into him. There are some people I don’t particularly like but I still think they have a watchable quality – Segel is not that. I cannot watch him in anything, he has an anti-watchable quality for me. Still, I enjoy hearing from Harrison, who is basically in IDGAF mode these days. I was surprised that he even chatted to Vanity Fair about how he enjoys working at his age and he’s always loved doing comedic work. Some highlights from VF:

He feels he’s always done comedies: “As far as I’m concerned, everything I’ve ever done is comedy….Finding the humor in the moment is what makes it survivable for us most of the time. I do like to invest characters that I play with their own personal sense of humor. I think everybody has one, even if they’re not funny.”

What he gets out of gigs like ‘Shrinking’: “Oh man, I get out of it essential human contact. I get to imagine with people that have great skill and experience…. It’s fun to work with these people.”

People like to watch him get beat up: “I did always feel that it served the characters I played well to take a beating before they dispensed one.”

What he thought about comedy & comedic acting as a kid: “I didn’t think much about it as an actor, but I did think about it as a person. I always enjoyed humor. I loved jokes. I loved the construction of jokes. My father was a joke teller. The wordsmithing and the ideas that lay behind a joke have always interested me. When I was thinking about becoming an actor, I was ambitious for both kinds of work—serious drama and comedy. I found myself doing both and not really distinguishing much between them. I think I think with the same actor’s head about a joke as I do about a serious or emotional scene.

The comedic acting with the fedora in Indiana Jones: “I like visual information. It’s normal to adjust the hat to match the condition of the head that’s under it. When he’s being lighthearted, then it can be pushed back a bit. When he’s being threatening, it should come down to nearly cover his eyes. But that’s just, I don’t know…hat acting, I guess.

Working with Ivan Reitman in Six Days, Seven Nights: “[Laughs] I love that movie. I think it is really funny, and Anne Heche was brilliant in it. And I really enjoyed working with Ivan and his bunch of merrymen.

Working with great comedic actors like Gene Wilder, Carrie Fisher & Will Ferrell: “I think comedy is not competitive. I love collaboration. Some people are easy to work with; some people are not easy to work with. Some people torture themselves to get comedy to come out. And I kind of felt that Gene was one of those people. He was always very serious about his jokes. And a very different personality to Carrie and a very different personality to Will. There are people that are funny that are very different from each other. And I guess there’s room for everybody.

He will do goofy things any time: “I don’t need any encouragement. I’m really quite goofy all on my own. But when I’m in the company of other people that I know to be goofy, there’s a certain relaxation of the rules. I like to have fun. I like to be around people that are having fun. I don’t like to get too serious.