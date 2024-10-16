Jimmy Carter, 100 years old, has lived long enough to vote for Kamala Harris

A few weeks ago, Jimmy Carter became the first former president to live to 100 years old. President Carter’s son told the media a few months ago that his father had two big goals for the rest of the year: to live to 100, and to cast a ballot for Kamala Harris. Early voting began in Georgia on Tuesday, October 15th. Meaning, Mr. Jimmy Carter has hopefully fulfilled both of his goals!

Former President Jimmy Carter accomplished one final goal on Tuesday during early voting in Georgia, making Oct. 15 a special milestone for him. His grandson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution over the summer that Carter had said, “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris.” The former president, who has been in hospice care for nineteen months, has now lived long enough to achieve that make that dream come true, progressive outlet MeidasTouch Network first noted. Carter also made headlines recently for another milestone. Two weeks ago, he celebrated his 100th birthday, making him the longest-living president in U.S. history. Carter marked the occasion with a rare public appearance to watch a flyover in his honor as other notable Democrats sent their well wishes. His detractors haven’t forgotten him either; Donald Trump regularly dings him at his rallies, suggesting Joe Biden makes him look good by comparison.

I’m so glad that Jimmy Carter has lived to 100 and lived to make it to Georgia’s early voting. I’m greedy though – I want him to live to see Kamala Harris win in November. I also hope he lives to see her inauguration. Carter’s son says that his father still has very lucid moments, and while he can’t always speak and articulate everything, he’s watching the news and following certain stories with interest. I imagine President Carter will be delighted if he gets to see Kamala Harris win. I hope he was also told about how many people have been rooting for him for a long time.