Donald Trump claims it was all ‘love & peace’ at the Capitol on January 6th

January 6th, 2021 should never be forgotten or minimized. Donald Trump sent his MAGA cult members to the Capitol to violently overthrow the government, murder members of Congress and hang his vice president. We looked like a g–damn banana republic. In the four years since J6, over 1,500 insurrectionists have been charged with crimes in association with J6. In the four years since J6, Donald Trump still cannot admit that he lost the 2020 election, nor will he commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the 2024 election. The only thing keeping me sane these days is the fact that Joe Biden is president and the Biden administration knows what to expect and they’re hopefully prepared for it. Well, fresh from his absolutely bizarre sundowning mess at a town hall on Monday, Trump actually answered questions at the Economic Club of Chicago on Tuesday. Questions about J6 and the peaceful transfer of power:
Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged the question of whether he will allow for a peaceful certification of election results if Kamala Harris defeats him in three weeks. During an interview at the Economic Club of Chicago, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait asked Trump if he would commit “to respecting and encouraging a peaceful transfer of power,” especially in light of Jan. 6, 2021, which the journalist called “unruly and violent.”
Trump didn’t answer the question. Instead, he rejected the premise and blamed Micklethwait as “a man that has not been a big Trump fan over the years.” He also falsely claimed that he allowed for a peaceful transfer of power in 2020, when Joe Biden defeated him.
“Come on, President Trump, you had a peaceful transfer of power compared to Venezuela, but it was by far the worst transfer of power for a long time,” Micklethwait insisted. The audience booed and Trump thanked them. The former president then admitted that people were angry when they arrived in Washington to protest the results that January—but according to him, they were perfectly behaved.
“It was love and peace, and some people went to the Capitol,” Trump said. “And a lot of strange things happened there, a lot of strange things, with people being waved into the Capitol by police.”
For perhaps the first time, Trump downplayed his crowd size. He added that he left the White House the morning he was supposed to and that only a fraction of the protestors were among those who breached and defaced the Capitol.
“Not one of those people had a gun, nobody was killed, except for Ashli Babbitt,” he said.
While no one else was shot during the riot at the Capitol, when members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence—who rioters threatened to hang—fled to secure locations in fear for their lives, at least seven people died in connection with the event. According to Trump, that distinction is enough to call Jan. 6 “peaceful.”
“I think we should be allowed to disagree on that,” he said.
140 Capitol Police officers were attacked, assaulted, harassed and threatened by insurrectionists. The insurrectionists were literally hunting down Congressional leaders, who had to flee to underground bunkers. They smeared feces on the walls of the Capitol. They had a noose to string up Mike Pence. “It was love and peace, and some people went to the Capitol.” This piece of sh-t.
Trump just now: "500 to 700 people went to the Capitol" on January 6.. "nobody had a gun"
There are 1500+ Jan 6 defendants so far. Multiple defendants are accused of carrying guns in the mob. One is accused of firing his gun into the air
I am really hopeful that republicans are working behind the scenes to defeat this POS. He needs to be in America’s rearview mirror for good.
Project 2025 will be remain even if Trump leaves the scene.
No doubt, but I’m hoping 4 years is enough time for him to die and his cult to start dissipating. And they won’t have “2025”, it’ll become 2029. Hopefully, President Harris can swing the pendulum away from batshit crazy by then.
I used Project 2025 as a euphemism. But its agenda will be there in 2029. The programme to eliminate abortion rights didn’t start with Donald Trump. And now that was successful the Republican party will seek to eliminate other rights in the future. This doesn’t end with Trump leaving the scene. The Democrats including Harris believe that moving to the right on some issues will bring an end to MAGA but I believe that it will only embolden rather dissipate the Trump supporters.
The US created those banana republics. January 6 was a surprise because Trump used those same tactics on home soil instead of on a foreign country.
Donald Trump has stated in multiple occasions that if he wins the presidency he will pardon and release the J6 rioters. I am not sure if he will also release Enrique Tarrio and Elmer Rhodes, the heads of the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers respectively but I wouldn’t be surprised if he does. Luckily for us lovers of democracy Donald Trump will be defeated in 3 weeks from now.
The big difference will be the Democrats are already in the house. The transfer of power is literally just down the hallway.
Plus Joe is no fool. He is ready for Trump’s BS.
Fucking asshole.
Brevity at its best.
I will never understand how so many Republican congressmen who kissed Trump’s ring and were literally in danger along with everyone else there continue to support him. Cruz hid in a closet. Hawley ran away. Almost four years later, most of these people refuse to say anything against this. And Trump is clearly not fit nor healthy.
A few days ago TFG ordered his followers to vote on January 5. Initially I thought he confused it with November 5, Election Day, and January 6, 2021. But considering he’s still being slippery about everything in that interview above, and he’s literally asked for the military to go after Americans who disagree with him (and who he considers worse than Russia!) is January 5 an important date to him?
Thank goodness for Nancy Pelosi and all the brave people who fought the coup!
Sure it was all rainbows and sunshine apart from the dead people and the damage to the building and the literal shit in the hallway.
He is insane but thankfully it has become so obvious that there are a lot of R’s who are voting Kamala.
My mom voted Dem for the first time ever in her life because she said she couldn’t fathom voting for him. I’ve been working hard on her and making sure she knows that her grand daughter’s rights and mine are on the line.
Keep talking to your loved ones especially if they are Reagan era Reps. I think the socially liberal fiscally conservative ones can see logic.
I live in a cherry red county and I’m seeing a lot of signs for downballot republicans and very few for Satan. Even they are tired of his nonsense. I’m sure whoever they pick for 2028 will be just as bad, if not worse, but he won’t be so dumb and obvious.
I’ve been working on my dad who is Reagan era and hates trump. At best, he might not vote. Which is pretty sad considering he thinks trump is only ever out for himself and is still considering it. If he voted for Harris I would cry but I’m not holding my breath.
Well, there was nothing socially liberal about the Reagan era, but there is anecdotal evidence that quite a few Republicans have had enough of this monster. There is even a group run by Republican Sarah Longwell called Republican Voters Against Trump. Hopefully, it’s enough.
Hey Cheeto, I watched your Capitol Hillbillies literally shit on the hallowed halls of Democracy in real time, on my TV screen. We all saw it, one of the Top Ten most ridiculous, shameful days in American History. January 7, 2021 is the day I cut every single Trump voter out of my life. Shut your lyin’ orange pancaked face.
His answers (if you can call them that) to questions from these intelligent businessmen were hystetically incoherent and simply DUMB.
He will burn in Hell.
Jan 6 was peace and love.
And Donald Trump isn’t painting his face with wood stain to look like an Oompa Loompa.
Sure.
That was anything but love, and he’s a sick individual. January 6 was a day of shock, most of all when we saw that crowd attack the policeman as we watched in horror. We were shocked and couldn’t take our eyes away from the television because our most ignorant president couldn’t handle that he didn’t win the election!
He’s quite insane. I swear to God he’s trolling until someone yanks him off the stage with one of those Vaudeville canes.
Trump has got to be joking.
He is completely outside of reality.