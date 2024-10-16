Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel ‘are both committed to staying married’

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s marriage has never made any sense to me. They don’t even seem to like each other, much less have any kind of passionate love for one another. Justin and Jessica’s marriage seems to be about one thing: Justin. Their wedding was all about Justin, Jessica’s pregnancies were all about Justin, and conversations about their marriage are all about Justin. Well, several months ago, Justin was arrested for a DWI. He ended up taking a plea, but not after creating a particularly toxic psychodrama over his arrest and his refusal to see the arrest as a wake-up call. Jessica was reportedly upset about his arrest, but obviously, she didn’t do anything. Now People Mag has an update about their marriage:
Justin Timberlake has “done everything he can” to “make up for” his DWI arrest for wife Jessica Biel. A source close to the family tells PEOPLE that since the “SexyBack” musician, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York for allegedly driving while intoxicated in June, the couple has “been very busy working and just focus on family time when they’re off.”
While Timberlake has been in the midst of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, the Candy star, 42, has been filming “back to back” projects, including the forthcoming Amazon series The Better Sister. The two are also busy raising sons Silas, 9½, and Phineas, 4.
“They’ve been married for a long time,” adds the source. “They have to work on their marriage like most couples. Being working parents is never easy.”
While the insider says that Biel — who “enjoys privacy” — “was not happy about” her husband’s arrest, “they’re both relieved that it’s in the past.”
Timberlake’s case wrapped in mid-September with a plea deal as he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. The musician will be required to pay a $500 fine and complete 25 hours of community service.
“They are both committed to staying married,” says the source. “Jess thinks he’s a wonderful dad. They’re a great team.”
I laughed at “They are both committed to staying married.” Not: they’re committed to each other. Not: they love each other and support each other. It’s almost like they have some kind of arrangement where Justin does whatever he wants and Jessica is just… committed to staying married, no matter what.
