Princess Kate supports Baby Loss Awareness Week with a special tweet

Mental Health Awareness Day was last week, October 10. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did events timed around the day and the issue of mental health. Prince William and Kate… did not. I wasn’t expecting them to, but we need to point out that Will and Kate have basically dropped “mental health” as one of their causes du jour. They only talk about mental health in connection to very specific causes, like racism in football (which William solved, you guys) or something to do with the Early Years. Kate – or her staff – decided to do a tweet for Baby Loss Awareness Week:

Baby Loss Awareness Week is such an important moment to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss. Sending love, strength and hope to anyone affected. #WaveofLight C pic.twitter.com/UMc3SEaYX9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2024

The “C” denotes that this message came from Kate herself, or “Catherine.” Kensington Royal’s account then did a tweet-thread with other messages and videos for Baby Loss Awareness Week. It’s an important cause to highlight, and it’s a cause which is often ignored out of discomfort and private grief. This is being covered as another piece of Kate’s “return to work.” It’s a reminder of just how weird it was that Kate apparently could not or would not do these simple tweets or social media posts around her issue portfolio earlier this year. Like… the first time “Kate” tweeted in months was in March, when “Kate” took the blame for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. I have not forgotten how weird it was that no one thought to just do these kinds of simple, issue-driven social media posts during Kate’s absence.