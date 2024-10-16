Princess Kate supports Baby Loss Awareness Week with a special tweet

Mental Health Awareness Day was last week, October 10. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did events timed around the day and the issue of mental health. Prince William and Kate… did not. I wasn’t expecting them to, but we need to point out that Will and Kate have basically dropped “mental health” as one of their causes du jour. They only talk about mental health in connection to very specific causes, like racism in football (which William solved, you guys) or something to do with the Early Years. Kate – or her staff – decided to do a tweet for Baby Loss Awareness Week:
The “C” denotes that this message came from Kate herself, or “Catherine.” Kensington Royal’s account then did a tweet-thread with other messages and videos for Baby Loss Awareness Week. It’s an important cause to highlight, and it’s a cause which is often ignored out of discomfort and private grief. This is being covered as another piece of Kate’s “return to work.” It’s a reminder of just how weird it was that Kate apparently could not or would not do these simple tweets or social media posts around her issue portfolio earlier this year. Like… the first time “Kate” tweeted in months was in March, when “Kate” took the blame for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto. I have not forgotten how weird it was that no one thought to just do these kinds of simple, issue-driven social media posts during Kate’s absence.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
The Princess of Wales listens to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
How keen…I wonder if she thought of her sister-in-law Duchess Meghan when she tweeted out about Baby Loss Awareness? Since the stress of her husband’s trash family, lies told on KKKates behalf about Meghan and her besties in the media caused her to miscarry her child in California.
Just wondering.
I thought about that too. It’s an interesting choice to re-enter the chat with this keen-tweet.
Right?! It feels like WanK avoid mental health issues, because they don’t want anyone taking too close a look at how they handled that situation in their family. However, while incredibly important and devastating to anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby, it’s also something that happened to H&M. Charitably seen, K forgot this. Considering her history with Meghan, there’s a good chance she was not being charitable.
These two often do and say stupid things. But I haven’t seen anything as disgusting as that from them in a bit. William, Kate and Knauf are, in my opinion, responsible for the death of Meghan and Harry’s unborn child. Harry said that indirectly himself in the documentary series.
When Meghan told us about her her horrible experience, they didn’t say a word. But now they act as if they care. What terrible people.
FFing hypocryte.
Her sister in law lost a child thanks to her and her family’s actions and inactions!
Such a weird cause for “C” to start championing. After her in-laws lost a pregnancy due at least in part to the stress of media storm she largely orchestrated. Did she offer Meghan any kind of comfort in the wake of her miscarriage?
ETA also her failure to use the Oxford comma is simply indefensible.
I don’t have twitter, so I can’t read the comments. And so, I hope people reminded her that she had a hand in Meghan’s miscarriage.
From what I saw yesterday, yes people are very much reminding Kate that she offered no such support to her SIL and was part of the reason for Meghan’s miscarriage. Pretty soon the only thing WandK will be able to post are silly cat videos, they expose their hypocrisy time and again.
I love that for her. Smh.
I took a quick glance at Instagram when this was posted and there were a great deal of comments asking about Meghan. The derangers responded rabidly of course with gross comments about how Meghan’s whole piece in the NYC was a lie ( because she’s never been pregnant etc) and of course those comments went unmoderated, even though KP can and does delete comments on their IG account.
Do people actually believe that this a message from Kate and not a member of the KP comms team just because it’s signed with a C? Kate showed how she really feels about this issue when she smeared Meghan during her first pregnancy and when she remained silent after Meghan announced that she suffered a miscarrage in 2021.
💯! Kate either had nothing to do with this or she is a massive hypocrite and hoped it would hurt Meghan.
The way they act like it’s a personal message because it’s got the letter C is very dumb. Plus she’s thoughtless having said nothing once Meghan made her miscarriage public. As if she cares about any cause that doesn’t affect herself.
Did she sign off with the letter C or did her team? I believe she is still “Kate” behind the scenes.
Wow, incredibly written tweet – for a middle schooler.
Kate ignored Archie and kept Louis from going to see him.
I have for the longest time seen her to be the most evil and racists in that klan, and it was her willingness to allow her lie that Meghan made her cry that puts her on my top spot as the ultimate evil racists in that family. She was silent about her lie during Meghan’s entire pregnancy with Archie, even when Meghan became suicidal and was begging for help and the media were going on about her high risk pregnancy. As a woman who had experienced pregnancy and given all the grace imaginable, she said nothing. She at one point even pushed the lie even more with Tatler. She allowed that lie to continue through all of Meghan’s pregnancies with not an ounce of sympathy or concern other than than with what skin tone Meghan’s babies would have. I hold her responsible more than anyone else for Meghan’s miscarriage and this post is sickening.
Same.
It’s true. The crying story was never corrected while Meghan was pregnant with Archie, her rainbow baby, and most of Lili. Megan was very visibly and beautifully pregnant in the Oprah interview and she had to do the work of correcting that lie. Meghan hasn’t talked about that family much since but it must have been a relief to say some of the things she said during that Oprah interview. Not talking in a vengeful way but just in a relief way. She didn’t need to carry their lies for them.
I’m surprised they didn’t turn the comments off in this one. Lots of people pointing out the irony of this tweet, given their treatment of Meghan while she was pregnant and when they lost their child.
A tweet. (Which she didn’t even write).
Wow, I guess.
I believe these things are done very purposefully to hurt Meghan.. I find it unsettling and deeply disturbing that they have ignored Harry and Meghan’s pain and loss, then post something like this.
The gall of Can’t! She and her husband contributed to Meg’s loss and now she is taking up this cause? The unmitigated gall.