Queen Elizabeth was not at Prince Philip’s bedside when he passed, that was a lie

Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth has this very strange habit of coming out, a year after the fact, and ruining a perfectly good lie told by the royal family. For months/years, we were told that Queen Elizabeth II merely had balance issues and she was “unwell,” mostly because she was so terribly stressed out because of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Gyles Brandreth was the one to say: actually, she had bone marrow cancer and there was a year-long cover-up over her diagnosis and treatment. No one pushed back on it either, and now the same liars are like “well, of course she had bone marrow cancer, but she was still really mad at Harry and Meghan!”
Currently, the royal lie we’re debunking is “Queen Elizabeth was at Prince Philip’s bedside when he died.” This, to me, is a harmless lie and truly none of our business. Philip was in exceptionally poor health in the last year of his life, and they kept moving the poor man around to be “with” his wife, when really, he wanted to die at Wood Farm with Penny Knatchbull by his side. We were told that he died at Windsor Castle, with his wife by his side. The Telegraph, the Mail, every outlet downright insisted that QEII was “at his bedside.” Another lie, says Gyles Brandreth:
New information is emerging about Queen Elizabeth on the day her husband of over 73 years, Prince Philip, died on April 9, 2021.
Royal biographer Gyles Brandreth claimed that the late Duke of Edinburgh died before the late Queen could reach his bedside, he wrote in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait. Though the Queen was reported to have made it to her husband’s bedside when he died that morning, “In fact, I don’t believe she was,” Brandreth wrote.
He continued that “The Duke of Edinburgh had been in a hospital bed, set up in his dressing room at Windsor Castle. That morning, he went to the bathroom, helped by a nurse.”
When he came back, Prince Philip said he felt a little faint and wanted help getting back into bed, Brandreth wrote. “The nurse called the Duke’s valet and the Queen’s page, Paul Whybrew, for help — and he died before the Queen could be called. The Queen wasn’t yet up. And she wasn’t called until after a doctor had come and pronounced the Duke dead.”
The Daily Mirror described Brandreth as a close friend of the late Queen’s who “knew Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth for decades,” reportedly first meeting Queen Elizabeth in 1968 — when he was just 20 years old. Through their shared work at the National Playing Fields Association, Brandreth also knew Prince Philip well.
Yeah, they really lied their asses off about this. They really set the scene that QEII was called into his room and she was at his bedside at the very end. I’m not judging her for not being by Philip’s side, mind you. I’m judging the courtiers for lying about it for years. I actually remember how crazy it was for QEII and Philip to go into the “Covid bubble” and they made Philip leave Wood Farm and everything. He was reportedly really pissed that he was taken to Windsor Castle. Anyway… remember how they said that Charles was at his mother’s bedside at the end, then it came out that he was actually foraging for mushrooms when she died? The truth will eventually come out about all of the Windsors’ lies, at least that’s what I hope.
Years later, we can also safely say that the palace lied about this photo – it’s so clearly edited and manipulated.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Buckingham Palace.
I bet you know who was actually there. Hint, it is also a sort of incestuos thing.
All the Palace does is lie so this “revelation” is not surprising. I’m sure the press helped to concoct this lie too. Let’s not forget that the Sun was helping KP with its lies about Kate’s whereabouts and I’m sure “recollections may vary” was devised by a newspaper editor.
I really like Gyles. His knows Harry ti seems. He never said bad things about H&M. Maybe little critics nothing like the deranged royalists rats.
They stuck him in his dressing room?!
Must have been one gigantic dressing room if you could fit a hospital bed in there and still have room left over for people to move around.
It’s crazy the amount of absolute nonsense and lies they print and no one is ever held accountable..
He cheated on her before they were engaged to be married,
He cheated on her WHILE they were engaged to be married,
He cheated on her after they were married.
The Queen has to be the epitome of looking the other way and thats a hell of a long time to do so. I wonder if she ever had her own sneaky links.
Isn’t Gyles Brandreth also friends with Camilla? I’ve seen a lot of pics of them together. He’s pretty good about not coming across as malicious in regards to royal gossip. Which is sensible when everyone else is snarky and snide. But then I remember he’s friends with Camilla so I wouldn’t wholly trust him either. I don’t see him lying about this stuff through.
Their default is lie, because the whole institution and the media are one propaganda machine. It is a better look to them, QE2 being by her husband’s side when he died. I am sure a lot of things we read about K&W’s marriage are also the part of the same machine, far from reality. Like Harry giving the ring to William, so that he can propose to Kate with this important ring and because Harry knew Kate was the one. Such a simple and unnecessary lie, but it makes Harry the part of K&W’s marriage from day one.
It’s sad that the Men in Grey, aka the gold-plated advisers, feel the need to lie so much.
The RF are taxpayer-funded, so the public has a right to know. I wouldn’t mind them withholding infos like this one — QEII was old herself, and if she was asleep…
It’s worse though to sell us lies about the head of state’s health — like QEII actually having cancer of yhe bone marrow, or them pretending CIII is getting better while still receiving chemo for something they won’t disclose.
The worst lies concern the Wailses though, the excuses being made for them not working, the actual costs of their houses, helis, hobbies, and the way H&M are still being abused in order to distract from C&C and WanK.
The Men in Grey should know that lies always come out, even white lies like this one — and these amateurs play a big part in making the whole institution look bad.