Andersen: The Windsors washed their hands of ‘self-absorbed narcissist’ Meghan

Last week, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex did an event with Girls Inc in Santa Barbara. The event was a celebration of International Day of the Girl AND Meghan was highlighting Mental Health Awareness. Plus, Archewell has a new partnership with Melinda Gates and Oprah’s foundations to provide resources to Girls Inc. The biggest headline from the whole event didn’t even come from Meghan though. Larissa May spoke to Vanity Fair about some of the activities Meghan participated in with the girls, and May said: “We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world.” A secondhand story about Meghan using her personal narrative and experiences to relate to girls who feel under siege by social media and cultural sexism. That’s how I reacted to the story – Meghan is relating to these girls, some of whom have probably been bullied. Obviously, that was not the reaction of a lot of royal commentators, who are still throwing sh-tfits about it.

Meghan Markle reportedly told a group of girls she was “one of the most bullied people in the world,” and it has caused several royal experts to scratch their heads. Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” claimed to Fox News Digital that the 43-year-old is likely to be labeled a hypocrite after she faced her own bullying accusations following her royal exit in 2020. “In fairness, since marrying Prince Harry, she has been on the receiving end of some pretty scalding criticism – some of it legitimate, but much of it not,” Andersen claimed. “The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable. If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully – whether it’s true or not – to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We’ve heard it all before.” “There’s nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying,” he pointed out. “She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her.” Andersen also warned that the mother of two continuing to speak out about bullying claims will make it less likely for the royal family to extend an olive branch. “The royal family washed its hands of Meghan some time ago,” he claimed. “If the royals are paying any attention to Meghan at all, this bullying complaint will only shore up the image they already have of her as a self-absorbed narcissist.”

[From Fox News]

Yes, Meghan is unfairly targeted for bullying, harassment and threats, but how dare she TALK about it or acknowledge our abuse in any way! Who does she think she is? What a narcissist, to use her personal narrative to relate to girls about mental health! The royal family has washed their hands of Meghan, who they never speak of or brief about, except for when they feel the need to describe their all-consuming hatred for her on a weekly, if not daily basis! In summary, Meghan is the real bully for forcing us to pay attention to her constantly and make up lies about her so we can scream and cry about how she’s a narcissist!