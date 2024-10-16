Seward: Prince Harry could be ‘forgiven’ by Britain, but Meghan never will be

It’s been five years now, if not longer, of a collective psychosis towards the Duchess of Sussex. Part of the psychosis is that they can’t say or admit the actual thing which upsets them: she’s a Black American woman who rejected the monarchy, rejected all of the royal trappings and the “elevated status” which was supposed to be the pinnacle of British society. She saw all of it and she dipped, and she took the handsome, charismatic prince with her. That’s why they’re actually still mad at Meghan, but they can’t or won’t say it. Instead, royalists like Ingrid C-Word cry about how Meghan and Harry are doing “separate” events and maybe Harry will come back but no one will ever forgive Meghan so she’s not allowed to come back! GMAFB.
Meghan Markle won’t ever be forgiven for dissing the royals and Prince Harry must go it alone to salvage his reputation, an expert says. Ingrid Seward said the Sussexes seem to be going in “slightly different ways”, having both appeared in public separately of late. It comes amid rumours they maybe drifting apart and claims Harry is keen for a return to the UK. And the expert said the Duke could very much still be forgiven, despite becoming a Black Sheep of the Firm after making multiple damaging allegations, particularly against brother Prince William.
“But I don’t see the same thing for Meghan,” Ms Seward added. “Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they’re just very, very disappointed in him.”
Referring to his bombshell memoir Spare, Ms Seward added: “He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it, because it’s done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him.”
Ms Seward told The Sun of Meghan’s outing at the LA Children’s Hospital gala: “It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera. She didn’t look like she was really involved in what she was doing.”
However, she admitted – with Meghan in a glamorous plunging red dress and her hair down – she is “striking out on her own in a purposeful way”. The expert continued: “She wants to remind people that she is still around, although at the moment Harry is getting all the good publicity. I feel that they’re both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They’ve tried it together, and it didn’t work so well. So, they’re doing it separately to see how well it works. And then Harry puts a little tomfoolery into it as well by going into this house of horror.”
She was quick to couch her comments by saying seeing a couple acting separately doesn’t mean they are breaking up. “It just means that they’re doing things in different ways on their own, which is eventually what all members of the Royal Family or members of any family do,” she said. “They do things together, and then they do things on their own, so I’m not surprised about that.”
[From The Sun]
So even though Harry “sold out his family” with Spare and even though Harry has given more public statements about his family and said much more damaging things, Harry is the one who could be “forgiven,” but Meghan will never be forgiven. Because, again, she left them. And they’re still really mad about it and they’ll never “forgive” her for rejecting the gilded, toxic cage. I also enjoy that after C-word talked complete nonsense about Harry and Meghan going their separate ways, C-word is then like, but obviously, all of the royals work separately all the time and it’s no big deal. They’re desperately trying to make “the Sussex separation” happen without drawing attention to the very visible issues in the Wales marriage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805098241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
-
-
Invictus Games 2023 Rollstuhlbasketball 13.09.2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex und Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex waehrend der Siegerehrung Invictus Games 2023, Rollstuhlbasketball Finale USA – Frankreich, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena am 13.09.2023 *** Invictus Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball 13 09 2023 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Megan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during the award ceremony Invictus Games 2023, Wheelchair Basketball Final USA France, Duesseldorf, Merkur Spiel Arena on 13 09 2023 Copyright:,Image: 805707474, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/BEAUTIFUL SPORTS/Wunderl / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle attend day 4 of the Invictus Games at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex during day 4 of Invictus Games 2023 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 13 Sep 2023
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the sitting volleyball competition on field one at the Merkur Spiel-Arena during the Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 14 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the IG25 and Team Canada Reception at the Hilton Hotel during the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Dusseldorf, Germany
When: 15 Sep 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Dear Meghan, we will never forgive you for being black, because then we would have to own up to our colonizer history. The end.
Signed, the BRF, the aristocracy, the establishment, and the British media.
I agree with a lot of other comments on this post, but I think this pretty much sums it up. not only will they never forgive her for being Black, they will never forgive her for being Black AND deciding their white supremacist institution wasn’t good enough for her.
In addition , Meghan pulled the curtain back and let in some truths that no one wanted to hear. The RF was shown to be even more dysfunctional than anyone could imagine. They never accused her of lying, her mortal sin was telling the truth.
Pretty much. Ingrid said in 2020/2021 that people thought Meghan would leave after a few years but they never thought Harry would go with her. This was before Oprah so these types never welcomed Meghan. I remember her article in the summer of 2018 piling on Meghan for not speaking to Thomas markle.
People like Ingrid shared the royal family’s concern about what Meghan’s heritage would mean for the balcony & wanted to drive her out. They are just mad that Harry went with her & they discussed the press & royal family’s treatment
The plan has been to break up the marriage as Harry has said in court docs & rehab his reputation & blame everything on Meghan & her ‘sorcery’. That’s why she says Harry could be forgiven
Of course the biracial woman who dared to steal and marry their charismatic Prince will never be forgiven. How dare she! They are so blatantly racist with this. What’s there game here? Do they think they will hurt her feelings? Got news for them she has moved on and is living her best life with her Prince. Worry about your very unpopular leftovers.
Of course they’re not forgiving her, who are they going to pound on, these morons? Wasnt it that year when princess Kan’t went down the slides that they were going go their separate ways for zero reasons? Meg and harry have so many professional endeavours. BUT it feels like they’re getting a piece of harry back. These recent reports are telling
❤️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
FFS. If ever a whole-ass country needed therapy.
As always, I’m so glad that Meghan and Harry are so far removed from the UK and are happy, in love and thriving with their babes!
Let me say this for those in the back who are hard of hearing They Are Not Coming Back! Ever!!
*We are not going back*
😊
🌊💙🌊
The British royal reporters are so boring at this point. It is alway projection or distraction, there is never any substance
Yeah. Will and Kate are clearly on different paths and haven’t been seen together at all this year, but please tell us more about Meghan and Harry’s relationship. Yawn. Meanwhile, Big Blue is actually missing from Kate’s ring finger and none of them will touch that story. What a goofy bunch of clowns. I saw some Kate supporters saying her engagement ring is missing because she’s lost weight, but I feel like somebody somewhere told me that Willy is worth several billion dollars. They can’t afford to resize the ring or make a replica that she can wear in public? Really? Why not?
Will and his wife have been seen in public together, quite recently. But it was awkward as hell. Where were the body language “specialists” then?
SueBarbri33 – There is a device you can wear with a ring which is too big if you don’t want to get it resized. I had one once which I used until I eventually had the ring resized. So, to say that Kate doesn’t wear Big Blue because she has lost weight and it has become too big for her doesn’t wash with me.
Another thing they don’t want to admit is that Meghan doesn’t care for their forgiveness just like she didn’t care for their approval.
Maybe she cared for their approval in the beginning because she wanted to be accepted by Harry’s family. But as soon as she realized there was no point in trying any longer she gave up. Luckily her princely husband loved her and supported her. The rest is history.
@S808 and @lolo86, I like these perspectives. What funny to me is that even while they were welcoming her in, they were also throwing her to the wolves simultaneously. What a welcome!
Truer words have never been said. That’s why they call her “arrogant” and “narcissistic” They can’t accept that a black woman has worth. If the white marry-ins like Kate and Sophiesta can doormat themselves, how dare she not do the same, especially given that SHE’S black.
At this point I don’t think even the tabloid readers can believe the nonsense these people are spewing. Even Ingrid doesn’t seem to believe what she is being paid to say, the way she backtracks her initial comments. I’m sure there are the online trolls and Meghan haters that are still buying it but I think most people have cottoned onto the fact that it is an endless stream of nonsense.
I seriously cannot believe that every article by the British media STILL manages to bring up the red dress.
Meghan, you have slayed them all and they cannot stand it.
Ingrid Seward has earned her face. That’s all.
Their brainstorming sessions have to be monumentally stupid. “Let’s say this about H and M. No we’ve done that and besides it totally contrasts W. Hmm. This is good about M. And C is far from this. Nope it’ll rile up whobity whaty who supports you know who. Crap. We’ve got nothing. I know………that red dress.”
The British media has a serious case of Meghan Derangement Syndrome. They can’t stop talking about her. They can’t stop criticizing her every move she makes and her every dress she wears. According to the BM she is not a working royal so why give her so much attention.? Why spend so much ink and paper on her? This obsessive/compulsive behavior has to stop. Meghan did not magically make prince Harry move out of Isla de Saltines and settle in beautiful sunny Montecito. The BM thinks Meghan is some sort of a pied piper who bewitched Harry out of the monarchy. Seward needs psychological treatment for MDS right away.
They were mad at her while she was living in UK as well. Didn’t they tell her “go back to America” on their morning shows all the time? So, they are not mad because she left or she spoke out about what happened to her, but because she was a black American who dared to marry their white Prince.
I do not think it is said enough , Harry will not be returning to the UK to be a scapegoat, either alone or with Meghan. He is a husband and father who loves being both, that ship has sailed. Harry is using his voice for the advocacy that is important to him and is living his best life and dreams surrounded by the loves of his life. Those gutter rats refuse to accept that Harry can be happy away from his birth family. I do not know how many pictures they need to se of him out and about doing his advocacy or with his wife for this to be accepted. The lonely Harry they knew before no longer exist. They really need to keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths. From all appearances, she has put her her time there in her rearview mirror and has resumed the life she had before stopping off there for that short period of time. She has been gone longer than she was there. Those gutter rats need some serious help.
Gutter rats in England are disgusted by the comparison.
“Ms Seward told The Sun of Meghan’s outing at the LA Children’s Hospital gala: “It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera. She didn’t look like she was really involved in what she was doing.”
She was walking down the red carpet, what does this even mean?!! They are just throwing spaghetti at the wall for criticism at this point. She’s correct though, they would absolutely forgive Harry in a heartbeat because they know that they got the short end of the stick between him and William. And their unearned sense of superiority, and continued belief that we are all part of the British empire means that they will never ever be able to accept that this black woman from one of the colonies not only said this isn’t good enough for me, but has paid them dust since then.
I read that article and it made absolutely no sense .
Whoever this Sewad woman is she seems absolutely destroyed that Meghan and Harry have survived and thrived and Harry is never going back .
She is pals with Charles and Camilla. Her late husband went to school with Charles. The things she wrote about Diana when the tide turned were dreadful.
Sewer Ingrid is friends with the mother of Cressida Bonas.
When Harry separated from Cressida, I S wrote a “letter” in one of the British gutter trash papers, begging him to take C back.
And, never forget, she was one of the four people to comment on the Oprah interview before it aired.
She’s a strange one, that one.
Meh. Remember that young girl who hugged Meghan at the funeral walkabout? I can believe that there are young people and others in the uk who would genuinely be happy to see Meghan. But those people are also smart enough to now it would be nothing more than a visit bc it’s not safe or healthy for her in the uk. Not with the RF and the BM. Bc they are the ones who are acting like they only want Harry and not her. But the BM secretly does want her too, just so they could be terrible towards her again.
So Seward thinks that she can speak on behalf of all of Britain to say they will never forgive the biracial American woman for not being okay with their racist and abusive attacks on her and her biracial children? Let us be clear, the most Meghan did was speak about the abuse and threats that she definitely experienced, most of which stems from the fact that she is an intelligent, gorgeous and accomplished black woman. I would have said biracial again but let’s also be clear that the issue they have with her isn’t the white half. We have seen over the last eight years that racists hate being labeled racist and not the actual racists language and behaviors that are why they are called racist. Seward and others prove that as racists they are angrier and more consumed with hate with the black woman who exposed their racism than they are with the white man who did the same. Harry and Meghan have done the same in speaking out against racism and bullying, Harry a hell of a lot more than Meghan, but their hate is clearly directed towards the black woman because to racist that’s unacceptable and unforgivable.
Women in the Royal Family are supposed to be silent. By Meghan speaking up for herself she crossed a line and that can never be forgiven. But Harry no matter what he says he will be welcomed back with open arms. The objective of the press and the Royal Family has always been to break up Harry and Meghan’s relationship.
I don’t necessarily believe that is true. Diana wasn’t silent. Even before she and Charles divorced, she wasn’t silent and the royal family and the media used that to get more notoriety and attention globally. The Queen was the face and the voice of that family for seven decades and the royal family and media used that to their advantage to string along the UK and commonwealth countries. The women who have gotten the most attention in that family have always been the ones with voices. They just have a problem when the ones who should be in the background naturally get the spotlight that outshines the mediocre ones.
Diana went to Morton to counter what Charles and his cronies did. They bad mouthed Diana. Nicholas Soames called Diana paranoid. Stuart Higgins then editor of the sun said Camilla would call him with her side of the story. And Diana was blamed for overshadowing Charles. Harry did most of the talking about his family. He experienced it not Meghan. Yet Meghan is given all the blame. Harry wanted out ages ago.
@Nerd: If Diana had lived she would’ve never been forgiven for speaking out either. The Queen had to be forced to acknowledge her death. The Queen only spoke through royal speechwriters. We never knew her true feeling about anything not even her family.
QEII didn’t really have a voice though. She gave speeches and once in a great great while made her opinion known, but she didn’t really have her own voice – not that people heard in public.
Diana wasn’t silent and there’s a reason she was run out of the family. Who knows how the press tide would have turned against her had she not died.
She wrote a book the queen and d i .comparing Diana to the queen. She made a point of praising the queen for turning a blind eye to Philips behavior. It turned out to be a Diana trashing exercise
Ingrid is a terrible person. She slammed Diana in various books blaming her for Charles cheating. She called Diana damaged and praised c and c to The skies. Harry complained about his family. I guess Ingrid would not dare blame huevo for his behavior to the sussexes. This,is one time I would like harry to speak up defending his mother and his wife. Ingrid has no shame
“I feel that they’re both going slightly different ways to see if it works.”
To see if what works? Being of service to others? Think she’s talking about the wrong couple here. The Wales always show up, separately or together, to pose for the cameras in the hope of increasing their own popularity. That’s true of the larger Windsor clan as a whole, who have always liked to see themselves on front pages, but Will and especially Kate have elevated it to a fine art.
Probably why the “royal experts” are doing the same thing at this point, going all over the place, to see if anything works. BP/KP just can’t let it go, can’t believe it’s over, and H&M, but especially Harry, are gone for good.
That to me is the craziest statement. Look at Ingrid acting like the whole world didn’t see five successful visits by the Sussexes this year, three of them out of the country. She acts like the articles calling the Sussexes “modern royalty” and showing how a successful “tour” should be done weren’t written. She’s delusional just like the whole royal press core.
Thats’s Cool, because i doubt Meghan will forgive you guys either. I saw a pic of a side by side of Meghan from 2012/2024 in the red dress. in 2012 she had the sultry innocence but in 2024 you can clearly see in her eyes that woman has experienced big trauma. All we are waiting for is for her to break her silence and spill the beans.
I used to buy majesty magazine I stopped when Ingrid started bashing the late Diana. I made a,point of writing a letter. Ingrid had the gall to write that Diana drove Charles back to Camilla.
Once again, we remember this gross Seward person as one of the four Royal “experts” who completely lied about the Oprah interview, pretending they’d seen it and proclaiming their disparaging expert opinions and analysis …
… before it had ever aired.
Believe nothing that comes out of IS’s mouth.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/youtube-duo-proved-royal-experts-182450151.html
Good of you to bring that up — and so very important to remind people what a disgusting person IS is.
(I hadn’t read all the way down before I commented upthread.)
Ingrid wanted Harry to marry cressida. She’s friends with cressida s mother
Maybe the hatchet faced ratchets need to stop speaking for all of Britain. Quite frankly, they need to stop speaking for the royals too, because they are fouling the air and poisoning what little “q value” the remainder royals have left. The ratchets don’t have anything more to do other than to bully, so put the whole lot of them out to pasture, where they can graze next to Queen Clydesdale.
The BM is mad the wife of the fifth in line to the throne will not bend the knee to them. They have the future queen concert and her family on a leash; they had Meghan’s rotten paternal family on collars but they can’t control Meghan.
Ingrid Seward, no one is asking for forgiveness. Least of all Meghan. Dream on.
There is no real purpose to insert Harry and Meghan’s names in every article connected to royalty It is for clickbait only.
Old Ingrid, drunk typing again I see.
Seward is speaking for herself. Remember that this is the woman who said that Harry and William will only reconcile if Meghan is dead. This woman is seriously bitter in a scary way. But on her statement. Meghan will never be forgiven for telling the truth: that she and her child were victims of racism. That’s the big Kahuna, because it’s always worst to speak up against racism, than it is to be a racist. As such, they will forever try and convince the world that the so-called rift only began with the Oprah interview. All their attempts to destroy her before that, just didn’t happen. But wait, there’s more. They will never forgive her for not knowing her place. No black woman should have the temerity to marry a handsome white prince. That’s the domain of white women everywhere. He of course has no agency; he would have stayed, but for her and her black magic ways, they’ve said. Lastly, they will never forgive her for having the nerve to stand up for herself. And for all this, I will always be very proud of Meghan.
WHY do they always call those hideous old trolls like C-word “experts?” Experts at what? Opening their face holes and spouting baloney? The British press is so symptomatic of all the other problems going on in the world, which are based on lies presented as “inside information.”
I said the other day that I find it kind of fascinating in a twisted and disturbing way. she’s talking about how Harry’s reputation is damaged after Spare because she and the other RRs are the ones who keep insisting its damaged. So then she gets called on by the Sun to talk about how people are saying his reputation is damaged or their marriage is in tatters but she’s one of the “people” saying that. It’s a very circular discussion.
Yep, they generate their own reality. Artificial Stupidity.
Experts without expertise, but with a big platform to spew their vileness and lies, as it happens so often in life.
They all have read Spare, and they all know that Harry’s incandescent brother was paid off by Murdoch in return for Sussex-related interna, true or not. But they still try to convince the gullible public that Harry and especially Meghan are the baddies.
If Kate falls out of favor with William and he wants out I believe Ingrid would start turning on kate.
Keep writing this propaganda against Meghan and watch the BRF continue to decline in popularity and influence world wide.. it isn’t Meghan who is being protested, it isn’t Meghan who can’t draw crowds or engagement, it isn’t Meghan countries around the commonwealth want to be rid of. I hope Australia shows the world just how irrelevant, worthless and unwelcome these people truly are. Meghan will be just fine without the BRF and their corrupt system but the BRF will never be the same or viewed the same way again.
Man that red dress Meghan wore has really fried their brains! I don’t think they will ever get over it. Keep slaying them beautiful Meghan, keep slaying.
It was racism then and its racism now.