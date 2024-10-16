Seward: Prince Harry could be ‘forgiven’ by Britain, but Meghan never will be

It’s been five years now, if not longer, of a collective psychosis towards the Duchess of Sussex. Part of the psychosis is that they can’t say or admit the actual thing which upsets them: she’s a Black American woman who rejected the monarchy, rejected all of the royal trappings and the “elevated status” which was supposed to be the pinnacle of British society. She saw all of it and she dipped, and she took the handsome, charismatic prince with her. That’s why they’re actually still mad at Meghan, but they can’t or won’t say it. Instead, royalists like Ingrid C-Word cry about how Meghan and Harry are doing “separate” events and maybe Harry will come back but no one will ever forgive Meghan so she’s not allowed to come back! GMAFB.

Meghan Markle won’t ever be forgiven for dissing the royals and Prince Harry must go it alone to salvage his reputation, an expert says. Ingrid Seward said the Sussexes seem to be going in “slightly different ways”, having both appeared in public separately of late. It comes amid rumours they maybe drifting apart and claims Harry is keen for a return to the UK. And the expert said the Duke could very much still be forgiven, despite becoming a Black Sheep of the Firm after making multiple damaging allegations, particularly against brother Prince William.

“But I don’t see the same thing for Meghan,” Ms Seward added. “Deep down people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him, I think they’re just very, very disappointed in him.”

Referring to his bombshell memoir Spare, Ms Seward added: “He made millions out of it, but he seriously has paid for it, because it’s done his reputation an immeasurable amount of harm, especially with his family, but the way that people view him.”

Ms Seward told The Sun of Meghan’s outing at the LA Children’s Hospital gala: “It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera. She didn’t look like she was really involved in what she was doing.”

However, she admitted – with Meghan in a glamorous plunging red dress and her hair down – she is “striking out on her own in a purposeful way”. The expert continued: “She wants to remind people that she is still around, although at the moment Harry is getting all the good publicity. I feel that they’re both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They’ve tried it together, and it didn’t work so well. So, they’re doing it separately to see how well it works. And then Harry puts a little tomfoolery into it as well by going into this house of horror.”

She was quick to couch her comments by saying seeing a couple acting separately doesn’t mean they are breaking up. “It just means that they’re doing things in different ways on their own, which is eventually what all members of the Royal Family or members of any family do,” she said. “They do things together, and then they do things on their own, so I’m not surprised about that.”