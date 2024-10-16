“Filmmaker Paul Schrader absolutely loathed ‘Joker: Folie a Deux'” links
  • October 16, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Filmmaker Paul Schrader on Joker: Folie a Deux: “I saw about 10 or 15 minutes of it. I left, bought something, came back, saw another 10 minutes. That was enough. It’s a really bad musical. I don’t like either of those people. I don’t like them as actors. I don’t like them as characters. I don’t like the whole thing. I mean, those are people who, if they came to your house, you’d slip out the back door.” [Pajiba]
Doutzen Kroes made her comeback appearance at the Victoria’s Secret show. Doutzen probably hopes people have forgotten that she’s an anti-vaxxer. [Just Jared]
Cher performed at the Victoria’s Secret show. [Socialite Life]
Margot Robbie’s Chanel ambassadorship has been so blah. [LaineyGossip]
Lupita Nyong’o wore an interesting dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
SZA “bugs out” on Hot Ones. [OMG Blog]
Cardi B at the Victoria’s Secret show. [RCFA]
Redband trailer for The Monkey. [Seriously OMG]
Jinger Vuolo is pregnant again. [Starcasm]
Cooper Koch is in a relationship. [Hollywood Life]
Andrew Garfield did Buzzfeed’s “puppy interview.” [Buzzfeed]

3 Responses to ““Filmmaker Paul Schrader absolutely loathed ‘Joker: Folie a Deux'” links”

  1. Persephone says:
    October 16, 2024 at 12:30 pm

    YIKES. That was some review…
    I haven’t seen it yet, but even before this I’m not inclined to see it.

  2. yipyip says:
    October 16, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    I have zero interest in seeing this movie.
    Not even on streaming, free.

  3. yipyip says:
    October 16, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    No coverage from you on VS show? I see the link but I was looking forward to CBers take on it.

