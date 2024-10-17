President Biden froze out Nancy Pelosi at Ethel Kennedy’s funeral service

Embed from Getty Images

There were extraordinary scenes on Wednesday, as Democrats gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, for the funeral service for Ethel Kennedy. Ethel Kennedy was Robert Kennedy’s widow, and Ethel was an activist and advocate in her own right, as well as the mother to a brood of eleven children. She was one of the last of that special generation of Kennedys. Because she was never an elected official, the Kennedy family didn’t have to play games and invite any Republican leaders. They put three Democratic presidents together in the front pew – President Biden, President Obama and President Clinton.

Nancy Pelosi was seated on Pres. Clinton’s left. Pelosi was apparently desperate to get Obama’s attention and Biden’s attention. Biden is still icing her out. Hard. He has every reason to. Pelosi just admitted this week that Biden still hadn’t spoken to her. Perhaps she could interpret his silence as evidence that she too needs to pass the torch.

It was nice to see Biden and Obama speaking though. Their relationship hit a rough patch this summer too, and Obama was absolutely one of the major Democrats pushing the “mini-primary” BS. They’ve hopefully buried the hatchet, or at least they’re working together to ensure that Kamala Harris wins the presidency.

The Kennedys absolutely love President Biden too.

Pelosi: Mr President Mr President Mr President President Uncle Joe: 😒

pic.twitter.com/jtEgFEEFti — 𝓐𝓶𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓦𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓷🇨🇮🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@APDeniseW) October 16, 2024

