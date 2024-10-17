Travel laundry detergent, cleansing oil and a multi-use makeup stick



From CB: I bought two of these remote control holders around December, 2020 and they’ve held up really well. They hold my remote controls and glasses and have no peeling or other damage in all that time. I would buy them again and would give them as gifts. In November, 2020 I was having problems with pain in my wrists and arms after using a gel wrist rest. I bought this combination beaded keyboard and mouse wrist rest and haven’t had any issues since! They are still working great, although I may buy new ones as I’ve had these for a long time. Here are some sales and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Sales and Deals

10% off Butterluxe High Waisted Lounge Legging – $28.80

24% off Energizer AA Batteries, Alkaline Power Double A Battery, 32 Count – $16.76

25% off eufy L60 Robot Vacuum with Self Emptying, Hair Detangling – $279.98 after coupon

35% off Countertop Ice Maker Machine with Handle, 26lbs Per Day – $61.95

32% off Extra Large Electric Heating Pad for Back Pain and Cramps Relief – $34.17

36% off Bedsure Heated Blanket Electric Throw – Faux Fur Sherpa – $31.99

29% off Anua 10% Niacinamide Serum, Ceramide, Hyaluronic Acid– $17

46% off Portable Power Station AC70, 768Wh LiFePO4 Battery Backup – $379.00

33% off Security Camera Pan/Tilt, Night Vision, Baby & Pet Monitor – $29.99

50% off 23andMe Ancestry Service – DNA Test Kit with Personalized Genetic Reports – $59

20% off Power-Bank-Solar-Charger – 42800mAh Portable Charger – $28.79

29% off Men’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack – $119.99

20% off LED Flood Light Outdoor, Smart RGB Landscape Lighting, 4 pack – $55.89

Organic vegetable glycerin you can use on your skin, hair and nails



From CB: This pharmaceutical grade organic vegetable glycerin from the brand Seven Minerals is on sale for 32% off and is under $17 for a generous 32 ounces. People use it on their face, body, hair and hands. Some people dilute it with water. This listing has over 1,700 ratings, 4.7 stars and a B on Fakespot. People like how big it is and say it has so many applications. “I absolutely love this product. So happy with everything I’ve mixed it in. I’ve made my own small mixture for all over skin. I’ve put some in my shower gel, face wash, my husband’s face wash and today he asked me why I hadn’t put it in his body wash. It’s incredible such a simple ingredient can make so much of a difference.” “I was on the fence about using this product on my skin once I realized it was a sugar alcohol product but it works really well as an after-shower moisturizer. I will use it again. I started incorporating it into my homemade skin care products. It works great!”

A chicken, beef and pork shredder that’s such a time saver



From CB: I often make chicken salad and chicken tacos after cooking the chicken in the pressure cooker. It’s a pain to shred the chicken and it doesn’t come out in even pieces. This chicken, beef and pork shredder is on sale in the black version for under $7. It has 1,100 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s easy to use and clean and is a real time saver. “Worked great for me. Easy to use. I even put the chicken in hot right out of the oven. Shredded easily and I didn’t get burned shredding by hand!” “I was skeptical of the plastic design, but this is so easy to use and gets job done, easy to clean. Saves so much time!” “This thing is fantastic!!! Easy shredding chicken and saved me 20 minutes of doing it by hand or with forks. I already ordered several for Christmas gifts. Highly recommend.”

An ultra affordable creamy multi-use makeup stick for eyes and lips



wet n wild Color Icon is a creamy eyeshadow stick that you can use on your lips too. It comes in 23 colors, with many priced under $3! It’s vegan and cruelty free and comes in shimmer, glitter and matte colors. This listing has over 8,300 ratings, 4.3 stars and a B on Fakespot. People love how pigmented they are and how much product they get for the price. They also say these pencils don’t break like other brands. “These are awesum. Great shades, easy to work with, some shades have subtle shimmer & they’re all budge-proof once dried down. No creasing. Super creamy, safety-sealed, and you get a lot of product for a very small price. I’ve bought $40 eyeshadow sticks (Urban Decay & by Terry) that weren’t as good as these.” “It stayed on all day, it’s very pretty, and I actually put a little extra in the crease to act as contour. I just bought two more of them because I was very impressed with them, especially for the price.”

A deep cleansing oil that users call the “holy grail”



From Rosie: This deep cleansing oil comes highly recommended by my sister. Her dermatologist recommended it because it isn’t made from a lot of ingredients, and she says it’s now her new favorite skin care product. It’s made of vitamin E, organic olive oil, and rosemary leaf oil, and is good for all skin types. Right now, it’s on sale for $2 off. This cleanser has a 4.6 star rating, 23,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say it “works wonders” at removing makeup and leaving their skin feeling clean, soft, and smooth. “This deep cleansing oil works absolute wonders! It effortlessly melts away every bit of makeup, including stubborn waterproof mascara, without leaving any residue…Not only does it remove makeup, but it also preps my skin perfectly for the rest of my skincare routine. After using this, my skin feels soft, clean, and ready to soak up all my serums and moisturizers.” “This is my makeup/sunscreen removal holy grail for the first step of my double cleanse. Works great alone, as well. Not greasy. Washes off like milk. Skin is left smooth and soft.” “This is, hands down, my favorite cleansing oil. Never thought it would be right for my oily, breakout prone skin, and I was afraid to try it, but I was so wrong. Now my mature skin is more dry and sensitive. It gets rid of all the makeup, rinses clean and doesn’t leave my skin tight at all.”

12-inch lazy Susan turntables to up your organizational game



From Rosie: These lazy Susan turntables are great for organizing your cabinets, refrigerator, table, bathrooms, and more. They’re made of silicone and BPA-free plastic and are big enough to hold 12 cans of soda. They come in a two- ($16) or a -four pack ($23). They have a 4.8 star rating, more than 2,800 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how sturdy they are and how much it’s helped with organization. “These spin well and hold a decent amount of weight and are perfect for those hard-to-reach corners of pantry or cabinet shelves… [I]t spins perfectly. I like the textured grip bottom because it holds the items in place when I’m turning the organizer.” “They do the trick for keeping my cabinets and dishes organized! Great price for a 4 pack as well.” “These are wonderful – I don’t know how I managed without them. I’m using them on kitchen counters, in the fridge, pantry and bathroom. No more hunting for items that got pushed to the back of a shelf. Do yourself a favor and get the 12” size. You’ll find more ways to use them than you imagined.”

TSA-compliant detergent packets to wash your clothes while traveling



From Rosie: Have you ever had to do “sink laundry” while traveling? SinkSud’s traveling laundry detergent is pre-measured to be TSA compliant and help you take care of any laundry needs while on-the-go. One packet can clean up to three garments. They are currently on sale for $8. They have a 4.5 star rating, more than 4,300 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People say they’re easy to use and work like a charm. “I bought these for a recent trip I knew I’d need to do “sink laundry”. They worked super well, my clothes got clean and the suds easily washed out. There is not much of a scent, which I prefer. Size is perfect for travel, they fit easily in a tsa liquids bag. These are definitely now a staple in my travel kit.” “Used them for doing some light washing in a hotel bathroom sink. They worked exactly as needed, were easy to use, and easy to rinse.” “We just got back from a week in Orlando and these worked great. Our kids did lots of swimming (as well as us) and these packets kept everyone in clean swimsuits – and got out some food stains with ease. Easy to pack, easy to use and inexpensive. I would definitely buy again”

An exfoliating scrubber that reaches everywhere, including your back



From Rosie: This exfoliation tool gives you a “deep cleansing” experience and removes dead skin cells and dry skin while stimulating blood flow to give you soft, smooth skin. It’s also long with handles so that you can even exfoliate the skin on your back. It has a 4.4 star rating, more than 2,400 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. Users say it’s “simple yet effective” and love how it feels. “This is an excellent exfoliator. I recommend using it without any soap if you are trying to really get a good exfoliation. Just wet your skin and the device and go to town. It’s not too rough and not too smooth. It is just right.” “Just get it! Even a little arm muscle workout which made me realize I’m out of shape but after day 3 arms feel great as well as my back feeling clean.” “This thing is amazing! The amount of dry skin it pulls off the body is incredible and I love the handles for using it on my back. Super simple yet effective. Totally recommend it if you’re interested in exfoliation with a tender touch.”