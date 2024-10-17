Prince William: ‘I like a big challenge, I do like that, but I can’t do it on my own’

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness finally had an air date. The two-part documentary will air on ITV on October 30 and 31. Is Halloween not a thing over there? Won’t people be out trick-or-treating with their kids? I looked it up… trick-or-treating is seen as an American thing (???) but plenty of British people do it too. Basically, why would Kensington Palace want to program William’s boring, peg-centered homeless doc on the same night where most adults will be trick-or-treating with their kids or attending parties? Anyway, a new clip from the documentary has been released. It’s bad.

Prince William is speaking out about how he views his role as a public figure. Ahead of the release of his documentary Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, which tracks the first year of his his Homewards initiative, a new clip released Oct. 16 sees the Prince of Wales, 42, asked the question of what he’d say to people who wonder if he’s the right person to lead efforts to end homelessness. William carefully considers the question and responds, “Everyone having a right to a safe and stable home benefits us all. I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need, and I see that as part of my role. Why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?” he added, before concluding, “I like a big challenge, I do like that, but I can’t do it on my own.”

[From People]

“Why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?” He’s a 42 year old man who spent most of his adult life avoiding every type of work at all costs. It was only last year when he came up with the big idea of “giving money to homeless shelters” might help the cause (and he promptly made a two-part documentary about this realization). William doesn’t influence or use his role properly or like big challenges. He would rather be watching TV or playing with his cars.