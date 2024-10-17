Queen Camilla has been vacationing in Asia ahead of the Australian tour

Back when King Charles was the Prince of Wales, he traveled extensively on behalf of the Crown. Especially in the later years of QEII’s reign – she eased up on her own tours and visits, and allowed Charles to represent her around the world. In those days, Camilla would often accompany Charles on those trips, but they rarely flew together. This was not some sort of security issue. It’s because Camilla travels so poorly, she and her team would often fly ahead to a country so that Camilla would have days longer to get acclimated. I didn’t know that Charles and Camilla were still doing that, but they are. As it turns out, there’s a reason why we haven’t seen much of Camilla in recent weeks. She’s been on a private holiday in Singapore?? Charles is going to pick up Camilla and her team on his way to Australia.
King Charles is jetting off from Heathrow Airport ahead of his gruelling nine-day Australia tour – with 36 engagements planned. Charles, 75, was pictured arriving at Heathrow Airport to catch a commercial airline ahead of the eight-day trip. He was driven to the airport’s five-star Windsor Suite in a convoy of vehicles this morning.
Staff were seen picking out only three suitcases from the back of the King’s vehicle for his eight-day trip Down Under and State Visit to Samoa. But it is understood the plane will be packed with its luggage for his royal entourage.
He will be met by Camilla in Singapore who is travelling separately after a private break. They will both then change flights and head on to Sydney and arrive late on Friday night for an official welcome.
Charles, 75, who has been treated for cancer since he was diagnosed in February, and wife Camilla, 77, will have a ‘rest day’ on Saturday. Claims he will watch the $20million Everest race at Randwick are believed to be wide of the mark. He kicks off the trip in Sydney on Sunday before visiting Canberra and speaking at the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) next week.
I wondered how the “rest day” was going to be folded into the trip – basically, Charles and Camilla will do an official greeting when they arrive in Sydney, then they have all of Saturday to sleep off their jet-lag and rest, then the tour actually begins on Sunday. I truly didn’t clock the fact that Camilla has been MIA for a while too – I wonder when she went to Singapore? Or is she just meeting Charles in Singapore and she was actually vacationing somewhere else? How long was the vacation? On who’s dime? I ask because the British media basically publishes all of the flight data and plane call signs every time Prince Harry and Meghan travel anywhere, and yet the whole-ass queen can quietly fly to Asia and no one knows a thing about it for days/weeks???
