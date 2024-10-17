Dave Bautista destroyed Donald Trump’s faux macho persona

Last month, former wrestler and actor Dave Bautista endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He posted a really cool video explaining how easy it was to vote early, and he wore a Harris-Walz t-shirt in the video and in a photo (above). Compare this with another wrestler-turned-actor, The Rock, and Dave absolutely comes across like a really good guy who wants what’s best for the country with as little drama as possible. The Rock is too busy trying to both-sides Nazis and MAGAts.

Anyway, I wondered if Dave would do anything else in the election cycle. I don’t know if Jimmy Kimmel approached Dave or the other way around, but on last night’s episode of Kimmel Live, Dave did a pretaped bit where he’s working out and explaining to the audience that Donald Trump is a weak, little suckass toddler who throws tantrums, pretends to be a tough guy and gets scared of birds. This whole video is pretty fantastic, if I’m being honest. This is yet another attempt for men to talk directly to men about how Trump is a giant f–king loser, not a macho man.

I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH — Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024

Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out https://t.co/GIVfsIlsXl #VoteEarly… pic.twitter.com/xrRuI3olAh — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 29, 2024