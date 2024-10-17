Dave Bautista destroyed Donald Trump’s faux macho persona

Last month, former wrestler and actor Dave Bautista endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He posted a really cool video explaining how easy it was to vote early, and he wore a Harris-Walz t-shirt in the video and in a photo (above). Compare this with another wrestler-turned-actor, The Rock, and Dave absolutely comes across like a really good guy who wants what’s best for the country with as little drama as possible. The Rock is too busy trying to both-sides Nazis and MAGAts.

Anyway, I wondered if Dave would do anything else in the election cycle. I don’t know if Jimmy Kimmel approached Dave or the other way around, but on last night’s episode of Kimmel Live, Dave did a pretaped bit where he’s working out and explaining to the audience that Donald Trump is a weak, little suckass toddler who throws tantrums, pretends to be a tough guy and gets scared of birds. This whole video is pretty fantastic, if I’m being honest. This is yet another attempt for men to talk directly to men about how Trump is a giant f–king loser, not a macho man.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Dave’s IG.

42 Responses to “Dave Bautista destroyed Donald Trump’s faux macho persona”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    October 17, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Dang he’s making that Harris Walz tee shirt look sexy. I’m so glad he’s on the good side and I don’t have to feel bad about yet another crush turning out to be terrible. I mailed in my ballot last week
    and confirmed it’s been received!

    • Donna says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:09 am

      Me too. Both my husband’s and mine. I’ve also signed up to be a poll worker on election day. It’s a long day but I’m really hoping for a positive end result.

      • Phyllis says:
        October 17, 2024 at 11:59 am

        Thank you for doing this! My polling place can have downtime, so I’ve brought things with to pass the time if everything else is caught up and squared away…a book or a few magazines, embroidery, an elderly lady I’ve worked with in the past has brought her knitting projects…don’t forget some snacks and a portable charger or charger cable. Hope it goes well for you!

    • BeanieBean says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:34 am

      I should be getting mine tomorrow. Let’s do this!

  2. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 17, 2024 at 10:49 am

    Yeah, anybody still buying Trump’s tough guy act has some issues of their own. Whiny, scared little baby. That’s Trump!

  3. Susan Collins says:
    October 17, 2024 at 10:53 am

    No lies were told!! Loved this!!!

    • acha says:
      October 17, 2024 at 1:19 pm

      only thing i wish the writer did was use a Kardashian as the comparison and not Saint Dolly!! She’s too good to show up in the same sentence as Tr*mp

      Reply
      • Blithe says:
        October 17, 2024 at 1:48 pm

        @acha, I think the comparison was made with Saint Dolly because she IS universally admired, so the contrast between the two is very clear. A comparison with a Kardashian probably wouldn’t offer the same type of contrast. Dolly has also made joking comments about the history of her look — makeup and wigs and all, so the comparison doesn’t feel like a criticism of Dolly in any way, at least not to me.

        I agree with @GoodWitchGlenda: This video was very deliberately crafted for an audience of one — it was extremely targeted, and masterfully done. I hope Trump has it on repeat, and that it gets widely shared. Five thumbs up and extra stars.

  4. FYI says:
    October 17, 2024 at 10:54 am

    Okay, this is HOTTTT !!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🧨 🧨 🧨

  5. Hypocrisy says:
    October 17, 2024 at 10:55 am

    Absolutely hilarious, I will be enjoying this clip for a long time🤣👏🏼

  6. Henny Penny says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:04 am

    That’s awesome!

    💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙

  7. TN Democrat says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:04 am

    ❤️ All the work being given to the Rock needs sent to David instead. Dwayne Johnson can kick rocks and spend his golden years wrestling in a Speedo in front of the gay phobic Q nuts he panders to desperately. His movie career will hopefully go the way of the Tesla is California. Give all his roles to this hottie with a social conscience and moral compass.

    • booboocita says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:44 am

      I read an interview with Dave Bautista about a year ago in which he said he didn’t want the Rock’s career. I don’t remember his exact words, but he said he didn’t want to spend his years mugging and posing through big action films for big bucks. He wanted to improve as an actor and do some serious work. His record certainly bears that out; he was absolutely fantastic in Dune as Beast Rabban and Knock at the Cabin as Leonard. And yes, he still does the odd action film like Guardians of the Galaxy, and broad comedy like My Spy.

      He’s building a solid, diversified portfolio of work. And now he’s come out to support Madame President. My admiration knows no bounds.

      Reply
  8. notpretentious says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:07 am

    Yes,yes, YES!!! I’m in Georgia and I cast my vote for Harris/Walz on yesterday. Thank you Dave Bautista for your frank and honest comments. I love this!!!!!

  9. Beverley says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:07 am

    I. Am. In. Love.😍

  10. Jais says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:10 am

    Well, I love this.

  11. CreoleTomato says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Just DAMN!!! Love it!

  12. Whyforthelove says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Holy Bleep that was fantastic. What a total bad ass and what a perfect way to show that Trump is nothing but a lazy selfish brat

  13. girl_ninja says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Dave Bautista is very sexy, and I adore him, I will say that I didn’t like the makeup in reference to Miss Dolly and some of it came off as fat phobic. I appreciated the spirit of the diss but…

    • Whyforthelove says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:24 am

      As a not thin person that is valid, I think it was aimed more at upset one specific tubbby person who has a full on feud right now with Kimmel but by itself you don’t know that context. But your point is not missed

    • BeanieBean says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:37 am

      Well, sure, but I gotta say the second comparison to Dolly made it hilarious. And yes, it had that bit of how boys/men compare each other to girls ’cause girls are the lesser, apparently: run like a girl, throw like a girl, cry like a little girl, etc. That kind of stuff irritates me no end. But here, HA!, it works, ’cause it’s aimed at trump & it’ll hurt his widdle feefees.

    • GoodWitchGlenda says:
      October 17, 2024 at 11:45 am

      The jokes are just DT reaping what he sows. Don’t waste a single second handwringing about it.

    • Kate says:
      October 17, 2024 at 12:02 pm

      Yeeeeep. For me it crossed a line into anti trans, anti fat, anti woman, territory and fuck that. I don’t want that stuff proliferated under any circumstances. AND it will probably reach a demo that we need to have with us. It’s all so complicated.

      Reply
  14. BeanieBean says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Oh, how I laughed! This is the kind of thing that’d really get under trump’s skin, the old one or the sons.

  15. GoodWitchGlenda says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:43 am

    Bautista has hated DT from the jump. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Jimmy are buddies and the show called him immediately to do this.

    As for the criticism on body shaming- I get that in a vacuum. However, we don’t live in a vacuum. DT makes fun of others looks constantly, and given the damage he has done to this country, he deserves what he gets. The emperor has no clothes and it’s time people point that out.

  16. ariel says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:49 am

    Damn. That is bold. and delightful. And hysterical.
    Makes me want to look up his IMDB credits past guardians.

    I used to love Jumani (the rock version) but his both sides -ing the nazis has 100% ruined that movie for me. Punk a**.

  17. lateefuh says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:52 am

    Yeah, I don’t like this. Comparing him to an American icon to belittle him (e.g., women are lame, so is Donald Trump – that’s textbook misogyny) ain’t it for me, nor is pointing out he has “jugs” – not a fan. Show him calling immigrants rapists and criminals. Shame him for making fun of a disabled person. Make fun of his ridiculous dancing and his tantrums. Don’t do this.

    Reply
    • GoodWitchGlenda says:
      October 17, 2024 at 12:03 pm

      In general, I totally agree with you, but in this very narrow instance, I have no problem. Many of the supporters don’t really care about many of his policies, they care that he’s a “alpha male“. I don’t mind that image being torn apart in ways that those people will understand.

      Kimmel, and the rest of us, can walk and chew gum at the same time. He *has* done work pointing out the problems with his policies. I think this was made for an audience of one: Trump. Trump doesn’t care if you call him a fascist, he doesn’t care that you don’t like his policies. This, however, will drive him crazy, and for that I love it.

  18. Lightpurple says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:55 am

    This is brilliant!

  19. AceMom2 says:
    October 17, 2024 at 11:57 am

    This whole thing was pure GOLD but I scared my dogs by literally cackling out loud at the 2 giraffes part!! 😂😆 And yes, Mr. Bautista is indeed hot in that Harris/Walz shirt!! 🔥

    Reply
    October 17, 2024 at 12:00 pm

    Jimmy Kimmel gets under Trump’s skin in the best ways. Hope KamalaHQ can use this.

    Reply
    • BQM says:
      October 17, 2024 at 5:17 pm

      I’ll never forget Trump live tweeting insults at Kimmel during the Oscar’s telecast and jimmy responding with the past your jail time crack. Trump is such a baby.

  21. Louisa says:
    October 17, 2024 at 12:20 pm

    Isn’t he also a dog lover that rescues / fosters? He’s definitely added to my “list” 😉

  22. Nanea says:
    October 17, 2024 at 12:27 pm

    Bravo, DB!
    👏🏽
    Years ago, when I first came across DB in GotG, I thought he was some sort of good-natured oaf, but I’ve since changed my opinion of him after seeing him on late-night shows, or in interview clips promoting his movies.

    Watched in isolation, I would have found fault with quite a lot of the dialogue and imagery, like other posters said above — but produced for an audience of one, tRump, with enraged foaming at their mouths white males, otherwise known as Rethugs, targeted “unintentionally”, it works. And they are displaying their anger and ignorance in the comments.

    AFAIK I’ve never watched a movie with The Rock, but when I saw him take a very conscious turn into MAGAtland quite some time ago, I decided I wasn’t missing out on anything.

  23. Anonymous says:
    October 17, 2024 at 12:48 pm

    Dave Bautista is my hero, as well as my fellow Democrats who work at all levels to get a sane, non-Nazi government in America. 2016 to 2020 was not enough to get to know Trump and what he’ll do? As the great poet, novelist, heroine and everything else, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”

  24. grace says:
    October 17, 2024 at 1:37 pm

    ❤️Dave Bautista! He’s replaced my previous action hero The Rock, but well, you know what happened to him. DB is awesome! Ad he loves dogs. Perfect!

    Reply
  25. Bumblebee says:
    October 17, 2024 at 3:55 pm

    Parts were funny. Why are men only weak when they act they women, look like women or have female genitals? Those are lazy jokes and not funny.

  26. bisynaptic says:
    October 17, 2024 at 4:00 pm

    Miss me with the sexism, able-ism, and queerphobia, here.

  27. Traveller says:
    October 17, 2024 at 5:13 pm

    I thought it was hilarious!
    Because it mocks Drumpf in the exact way that stings him and his testosterone-addled, macho-wannabe, neanderthal audience the most. Fight fire with fire.

