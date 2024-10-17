Dave Bautista destroyed Donald Trump’s faux macho persona

Last month, former wrestler and actor Dave Bautista endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. He posted a really cool video explaining how easy it was to vote early, and he wore a Harris-Walz t-shirt in the video and in a photo (above). Compare this with another wrestler-turned-actor, The Rock, and Dave absolutely comes across like a really good guy who wants what’s best for the country with as little drama as possible. The Rock is too busy trying to both-sides Nazis and MAGAts.
Anyway, I wondered if Dave would do anything else in the election cycle. I don’t know if Jimmy Kimmel approached Dave or the other way around, but on last night’s episode of Kimmel Live, Dave did a pretaped bit where he’s working out and explaining to the audience that Donald Trump is a weak, little suckass toddler who throws tantrums, pretends to be a tough guy and gets scared of birds. This whole video is pretty fantastic, if I’m being honest. This is yet another attempt for men to talk directly to men about how Trump is a giant f–king loser, not a macho man.
I wrote this cause it’s what I always wanted to say about Trump pretending to be a tough guy. But we got the amazing @DaveBautista to say it SO much better. Thanks Dave. #TrumpIsAWeakLittleBabyBitch pic.twitter.com/Mo4ZMpOPVH
— Jesse Joyce (@jessejoyce) October 17, 2024
Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins—no excuses. Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out https://t.co/GIVfsIlsXl #VoteEarly… pic.twitter.com/xrRuI3olAh
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) September 29, 2024
Dang he’s making that Harris Walz tee shirt look sexy. I’m so glad he’s on the good side and I don’t have to feel bad about yet another crush turning out to be terrible. I mailed in my ballot last week
and confirmed it’s been received!
Me too. Both my husband’s and mine. I’ve also signed up to be a poll worker on election day. It’s a long day but I’m really hoping for a positive end result.
Thank you for doing this! My polling place can have downtime, so I’ve brought things with to pass the time if everything else is caught up and squared away…a book or a few magazines, embroidery, an elderly lady I’ve worked with in the past has brought her knitting projects…don’t forget some snacks and a portable charger or charger cable. Hope it goes well for you!
I should be getting mine tomorrow. Let’s do this!
Yeah, anybody still buying Trump’s tough guy act has some issues of their own. Whiny, scared little baby. That’s Trump!
No lies were told!! Loved this!!!
only thing i wish the writer did was use a Kardashian as the comparison and not Saint Dolly!! She’s too good to show up in the same sentence as Tr*mp
@acha, I think the comparison was made with Saint Dolly because she IS universally admired, so the contrast between the two is very clear. A comparison with a Kardashian probably wouldn’t offer the same type of contrast. Dolly has also made joking comments about the history of her look — makeup and wigs and all, so the comparison doesn’t feel like a criticism of Dolly in any way, at least not to me.
I agree with @GoodWitchGlenda: This video was very deliberately crafted for an audience of one — it was extremely targeted, and masterfully done. I hope Trump has it on repeat, and that it gets widely shared. Five thumbs up and extra stars.
Okay, this is HOTTTT !!!! 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 🧨 🧨 🧨
Absolutely hilarious, I will be enjoying this clip for a long time🤣👏🏼
That’s awesome!
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
❤️ All the work being given to the Rock needs sent to David instead. Dwayne Johnson can kick rocks and spend his golden years wrestling in a Speedo in front of the gay phobic Q nuts he panders to desperately. His movie career will hopefully go the way of the Tesla is California. Give all his roles to this hottie with a social conscience and moral compass.
I read an interview with Dave Bautista about a year ago in which he said he didn’t want the Rock’s career. I don’t remember his exact words, but he said he didn’t want to spend his years mugging and posing through big action films for big bucks. He wanted to improve as an actor and do some serious work. His record certainly bears that out; he was absolutely fantastic in Dune as Beast Rabban and Knock at the Cabin as Leonard. And yes, he still does the odd action film like Guardians of the Galaxy, and broad comedy like My Spy.
He’s building a solid, diversified portfolio of work. And now he’s come out to support Madame President. My admiration knows no bounds.
He also rescues and rehabs pit bulls! He’s practically a saint
Yes,yes, YES!!! I’m in Georgia and I cast my vote for Harris/Walz on yesterday. Thank you Dave Bautista for your frank and honest comments. I love this!!!!!
I. Am. In. Love.😍
Well, I love this.
We can only hope his fans will listen to him and vote for Kamala.
Just DAMN!!! Love it!
Holy Bleep that was fantastic. What a total bad ass and what a perfect way to show that Trump is nothing but a lazy selfish brat
Dave Bautista is very sexy, and I adore him, I will say that I didn’t like the makeup in reference to Miss Dolly and some of it came off as fat phobic. I appreciated the spirit of the diss but…
As a not thin person that is valid, I think it was aimed more at upset one specific tubbby person who has a full on feud right now with Kimmel but by itself you don’t know that context. But your point is not missed
Well, sure, but I gotta say the second comparison to Dolly made it hilarious. And yes, it had that bit of how boys/men compare each other to girls ’cause girls are the lesser, apparently: run like a girl, throw like a girl, cry like a little girl, etc. That kind of stuff irritates me no end. But here, HA!, it works, ’cause it’s aimed at trump & it’ll hurt his widdle feefees.
The jokes are just DT reaping what he sows. Don’t waste a single second handwringing about it.
Yeeeeep. For me it crossed a line into anti trans, anti fat, anti woman, territory and fuck that. I don’t want that stuff proliferated under any circumstances. AND it will probably reach a demo that we need to have with us. It’s all so complicated.
Oh, how I laughed! This is the kind of thing that’d really get under trump’s skin, the old one or the sons.
Bautista has hated DT from the jump. I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Jimmy are buddies and the show called him immediately to do this.
As for the criticism on body shaming- I get that in a vacuum. However, we don’t live in a vacuum. DT makes fun of others looks constantly, and given the damage he has done to this country, he deserves what he gets. The emperor has no clothes and it’s time people point that out.
Damn. That is bold. and delightful. And hysterical.
Makes me want to look up his IMDB credits past guardians.
I used to love Jumani (the rock version) but his both sides -ing the nazis has 100% ruined that movie for me. Punk a**.
Yeah, I don’t like this. Comparing him to an American icon to belittle him (e.g., women are lame, so is Donald Trump – that’s textbook misogyny) ain’t it for me, nor is pointing out he has “jugs” – not a fan. Show him calling immigrants rapists and criminals. Shame him for making fun of a disabled person. Make fun of his ridiculous dancing and his tantrums. Don’t do this.
In general, I totally agree with you, but in this very narrow instance, I have no problem. Many of the supporters don’t really care about many of his policies, they care that he’s a “alpha male“. I don’t mind that image being torn apart in ways that those people will understand.
Kimmel, and the rest of us, can walk and chew gum at the same time. He *has* done work pointing out the problems with his policies. I think this was made for an audience of one: Trump. Trump doesn’t care if you call him a fascist, he doesn’t care that you don’t like his policies. This, however, will drive him crazy, and for that I love it.
This is brilliant!
This whole thing was pure GOLD but I scared my dogs by literally cackling out loud at the 2 giraffes part!! 😂😆 And yes, Mr. Bautista is indeed hot in that Harris/Walz shirt!! 🔥
Jimmy Kimmel gets under Trump’s skin in the best ways. Hope KamalaHQ can use this.
I’ll never forget Trump live tweeting insults at Kimmel during the Oscar’s telecast and jimmy responding with the past your jail time crack. Trump is such a baby.
Isn’t he also a dog lover that rescues / fosters? He’s definitely added to my “list” 😉
He is ! He even participated in a video from We Rate Dogs talking about his dogs and it is a very sweet video.
Bravo, DB!
👏🏽
Years ago, when I first came across DB in GotG, I thought he was some sort of good-natured oaf, but I’ve since changed my opinion of him after seeing him on late-night shows, or in interview clips promoting his movies.
Watched in isolation, I would have found fault with quite a lot of the dialogue and imagery, like other posters said above — but produced for an audience of one, tRump, with enraged foaming at their mouths white males, otherwise known as Rethugs, targeted “unintentionally”, it works. And they are displaying their anger and ignorance in the comments.
AFAIK I’ve never watched a movie with The Rock, but when I saw him take a very conscious turn into MAGAtland quite some time ago, I decided I wasn’t missing out on anything.
Dave Bautista is my hero, as well as my fellow Democrats who work at all levels to get a sane, non-Nazi government in America. 2016 to 2020 was not enough to get to know Trump and what he’ll do? As the great poet, novelist, heroine and everything else, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
❤️Dave Bautista! He’s replaced my previous action hero The Rock, but well, you know what happened to him. DB is awesome! Ad he loves dogs. Perfect!
Parts were funny. Why are men only weak when they act they women, look like women or have female genitals? Those are lazy jokes and not funny.
Miss me with the sexism, able-ism, and queerphobia, here.
I thought it was hilarious!
Because it mocks Drumpf in the exact way that stings him and his testosterone-addled, macho-wannabe, neanderthal audience the most. Fight fire with fire.