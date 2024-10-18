Paula Deen, racist & canceled celebrity cook, has cozied up to Donald Trump

One of the biggest Ls I’ve ever had to take was when I finally had to admit that Paula Deen was and is trash. Back in the day, I used to really like her as a Food Network personality. She cooked Southern food, she has a wildly successful restaurant in Savannah, Georgia, and she was pro-gay rights. Then she was outed as a racist who made her Black employees dress up like antebellum “servants” at a plantation. She was credibly accused of saying and doing some other wildly racist sh-t. And so Paula Deen was canceled, and she deserved every drop of that cancellation. Of course, to some people, Paula was never canceled. While Deen was dropped from The Food Network and her other TV gigs dried up for years, she still ran somewhat successful restaurants and I believe her cookbooks still sold well. In recent years, she’s even gotten a couple of TV gigs (nothing on The Food Network though).
All of which to say, Deen possibly could have had a mainstream comeback at some point and introduced herself to a new generation. Instead, she followed her worst instincts and leaned into the Aggrieved Racist White Culture movement. She’s been cozying up to Lara Trump – Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law – and in an Instagram photo posted on Thursday, Paula Deen was seen with her arm around Donald Trump. This is a bad look for all involved. Deen is no longer in that “any port in a storm” damage-control mode. It’s been a decade since her life was upended by her own racist horsesh-t. She’s choosing to associate with Donald Trump and the MAGA cult because that’s who she is. That’s who she always has been. It’s awful.
Paula Deen is a pretty regular visitor at Lara’s home, too.
A true 'southern plantation-style wedding' would include waiters dressed as slaves – she said
Going by how it went for her when she was canceled on Food Network this tracks.
Noem and the dancing. The Fox women’s “town hall” full of Republiscum women to prop ip his ego. Reputed talks about Haley doing an appearance in support of TFG. Now a racist female cook I’ve never heard of…
They sure are trying to emphasize how Trump has issues with women, no?
I really thought that the “town hall” packed with all those right-wing women had some serious “White Citizens’ Council” vibes. Then again, most of his rallies are like that, aren’t they?
I remember when Paula Deen was the queen of southern cooking shows. I liked her enthusiasm and charming personality. Then her outing as a racist happened and it completely shattered the image I had of her. How dared she use the n word like it is the most natural thing in the world. After her downfall happened, Oprah Winfrey had her in her show in an attempt to sort of rehabilitate Deen’s image but I don’t think it worked. Paula Deen was, is, and will be a racist until the day she dies. Of course she is going to cozy up to xenophobic monsters like Donald Trump. I am utterly disgusted at Deen’s fantasy of bringing back antebellum southern plantation fancy dress balls with slaves and everything.
I lived in that part of Georgia for six years. This is how an alarming number of white folks think, particularly the ones born & raised there. And I have eaten in her restaurant, The Lady & Sons. It’s as advertised, good southern food. Never again. I had enough of the Deep South.
Dear Republican women,
PLEASE stop f–king with your faces and lips. You look like you stretched Silly Putty over your heads and glued a couple of slugs to your mouth.
(Yeah, I was NOT ready for that ultra closeup of Lara Trump when I scrolled down, Dear Lord,)
Anyway, to this day, I cannot believe how cartoonishly racist Paula Deen turned out to be. To be in such a bubble that she would voice those disgusting thoughts and not realize that decent people would find them so vile and unforgivable…
Besides all the shit Lara has done to herself, her face is the size of a stop sign. It is very unfortunate.
Yes! How do they think that’s an improvement? They were attractive before that. Now they look like cartoon characters and not in a good way.
Anyone remember Natalie Dupree’s New Southern Cooking?
Early 90’s, TLC, back when they actually had shows that taught you how to cook & bake.
I learned everything about baking from Death by Chocolate.
Anyway! I never followed Paula Deen. I don’t watch the food network because I can’t follow the way they film nowadays, all close up to crack an egg & then zooming around randomly.
Yes!! I loved that show, I used to watch it on PBS. Her cooking always looked amazing, and she had such a great voice, very soothing and distinctive.
Some serious photo shopping in that first pic.
I remember there was a time when PD was nearly everywhere, be it on the Food Network, or in the few other food-related spaces that existed back then.
Then she was exposed as a racist, and somehow I forgot she even existed.
Till Yashar Ali’s tweet showed up on my timeline.
Her showing up with the Orange Menace is the logical evolution of a true MAGAt. No surprise there.
She tried to rehabilitate her image when her racism was revealed. Then, Trump came along and made racism fashionable again. So now she’s all in again. It’s a choice for sure.
Aww Paula and Trump can swap orange make up tips.
I had completely forgotten about Paula Deen. I could happily never hear about her again.
No surprise she loves Trump. Ugh.
Racist scum, will the Southern Plantation fetish ever stop?
I love that she is mad she got “cancelled” for being racist. Lord.
Paula Deen is NOT a racist! She might hold racist opinions and beliefs
and even say terribly racist things, but she can’t be a racist because Trump himself said that he’s the least racist person alive! And if they have the endorsement of the Federation of Republican Women (nothing frightening about that name!), who are we to judge? Please vote!!!
Please. Color me surprised. All the people who made excuses for her can go have several seats. We just need to add Dr. Laura to the photo and it would be complete.
The thing about her cooking show was that she *knew* the had diabetes and was still cooking stuff that would have killed her dead if she ate it regularly.
Also, yeah, she’s a major racist. I remember reading how she mourned because one of her ancestors lost his plantation because the slaves got freed.
Once again Anthony Bourdain was correct in his hatred for her.
Liar, racist, shill for Trump.
I have a BIL born and raised in LA. Upon meeting me, he shook my hand and said
“I really, truly can not believe I am marrying into a family of GD Yankees!”
“Y’all need to move here in the South where life is good for US.”
The Deep South love for “The olden days”
Read between the lines here, my BIL is a sh*tbird of a human being.
Yes, a Trumper also, and a Born Again Christian.
I try to stay away from him at family times. I busy myself in the kitchen. LOL
Let her cook. In a vat of butter.
Racist muppet.