Jason Kelce clowns Travis for wearing shirt on a date with Taylor that had ‘people f-ing’ on it



Last week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Taylor wore an expensive Gucci corset and Travis wore this insane printed shirt by Jacquemus to go with his 80s ‘stache. A lot of you laughed about how Travis looked like a “Florida tourist” or was Magnum P.I.-coded, and I have to agree with that assessment. Travis’ brother, Jason, however, saw something else when he looked at pictures of Travis’ outfit. Where I saw horses, people, and shapes, Jason saw erotica. On this week’s episode of their podcast “New Heights,” Jason gave his brother some sh-t for wearing a shirt with “people f-ing” on it.

On the latest episode of the duo’s New Heights podcast, Jason roasted his younger brother for a Jacquemus button-down that he wore on his double date night with girlfriend Taylor Swift and their friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in New York City. The shirt, which is available for $495, features a large horse on its hind legs and an array of face-less people, and at least two of them seem to be in an intimate position, at least according to Jason. After reading GQ‘s write-up about Travis‘ outfit, Jason joked: “It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button down with horses and people f-cking on it.” Travis seemed surprised, saying he bought the shirt because he “liked the color and the patterns and stuff,” adding it’s “just art.” “People f-cking? That’s what you got out of that?” Travis asked. Jason then pointed out that there appears to be a woman straddling a man: “That woman is riding that man,” he said, calling his brother “ridiculous.” Travis defended the duo, saying they were just “sitting next to each other.” “No, no, no, he’s underneath,” Jason replied. He added, “What are her t-ts out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?” Travis said: “You’re ridiculous. The fact that that got you fired up is ridiculous.”

I’m a little disappointed in myself for not having caught the couple on Travis’ shirt, but now that I look at it, I cannot unsee it. It’s like the Rorschach of shirts. I think it’s even funnier that Travis didn’t realize it and that no one pointed it out before Jason did! What do y’all think are the odds that Ryan Reynolds went home and group-texted Hugh Jackman and Rob McElhenney something to the effect of ”Holy Schnikes, this dude was wearing a shirt with horses and people f-ing!!” LMAO. I hope SNL heard Jason’s commentary and the next time they do a Travis/Taylor sketch, it makes fun of this shirt.

Here’s the video from this week’s show. I cued it up to start where they talk about Travis’ shirt, but just in case, it’s around the 10:47 mark:

