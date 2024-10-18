Jason Kelce clowns Travis for wearing shirt on a date with Taylor that had ‘people f-ing’ on it

Last week, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Taylor wore an expensive Gucci corset and Travis wore this insane printed shirt by Jacquemus to go with his 80s ‘stache. A lot of you laughed about how Travis looked like a “Florida tourist” or was Magnum P.I.-coded, and I have to agree with that assessment. Travis’ brother, Jason, however, saw something else when he looked at pictures of Travis’ outfit. Where I saw horses, people, and shapes, Jason saw erotica. On this week’s episode of their podcast “New Heights,” Jason gave his brother some sh-t for wearing a shirt with “people f-ing” on it.
On the latest episode of the duo’s New Heights podcast, Jason roasted his younger brother for a Jacquemus button-down that he wore on his double date night with girlfriend Taylor Swift and their friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in New York City.
The shirt, which is available for $495, features a large horse on its hind legs and an array of face-less people, and at least two of them seem to be in an intimate position, at least according to Jason.
After reading GQ‘s write-up about Travis‘ outfit, Jason joked: “It’s a fancy way of saying it’s a button down with horses and people f-cking on it.”
Travis seemed surprised, saying he bought the shirt because he “liked the color and the patterns and stuff,” adding it’s “just art.”
“People f-cking? That’s what you got out of that?” Travis asked.
Jason then pointed out that there appears to be a woman straddling a man: “That woman is riding that man,” he said, calling his brother “ridiculous.”
Travis defended the duo, saying they were just “sitting next to each other.”
“No, no, no, he’s underneath,” Jason replied. He added, “What are her t-ts out for if they’re not having sex, Travis?”
Travis said: “You’re ridiculous. The fact that that got you fired up is ridiculous.”
I’m a little disappointed in myself for not having caught the couple on Travis’ shirt, but now that I look at it, I cannot unsee it. It’s like the Rorschach of shirts. I think it’s even funnier that Travis didn’t realize it and that no one pointed it out before Jason did! What do y’all think are the odds that Ryan Reynolds went home and group-texted Hugh Jackman and Rob McElhenney something to the effect of ”Holy Schnikes, this dude was wearing a shirt with horses and people f-ing!!” LMAO. I hope SNL heard Jason’s commentary and the next time they do a Travis/Taylor sketch, it makes fun of this shirt.
Here’s the video from this week’s show. I cued it up to start where they talk about Travis’ shirt, but just in case, it’s around the 10:47 mark:
Thank you, Jason Kelcie! I thought I was the only one seeing sexual situations on that shirt! lol.
I don’t know how anyone could have missed it with the photo shared on Celebitchy. I viewed them as fertility symbols. And with the horses, it was similar to early cave drawings. I thought it was fine.
I thought I was the only one too!🤣
It was literally the first thing I noticed LOL.
This was the first thing I noticed, LMAO! My coworker loves the Chiefs and I listen to Taylor’s music so we are always cracking jokes back and forth. I said what in the horse f***ery is this?!!? We have been cracking up for days!
Why does she always look so bad in her clothes? She needs a whole style reset in her 30’s. Something is just not working for her in this phase. Maybe grow those stupid juvenile bangs out and get a modern haircut and then wear clothes that fit her aura. Her clothes are ALWAYS fighting with her.
Even though she has a fan base of many different ages, her wider appeal is to teens and twenties and she dresses for them. I would love to see her wearing a wardrobe designed for a 34 year old woman but not holding my breath.,
My thought as well, reminds me of Britney Spears always in the super low rise pants and crop tops of her glory days. If you saw a regular 34 year old woman you knew wearing the clothes Taylor wears, you would get her a style intervention.
That’s not true at all. Once in a while she has a big miss, but otherwise her clothes are totally age appropriate, and I see a lot of people wearing similar things (signed, a 35 year old woman)
And here was me assuming Travis only even bought the shirt because of the horse and the people fucking.
Interesting hair style Travis. For some reason his look reminds me of the villain in Dudley Do Right.
Too funny! Honestly, the first thing I noticed was the couple engaged in the act. I was curious to see what sort of action was displayed on the back of the shirt.
I can forgive the shirt but I will never forgive the mustache!
Ha! Not everyone can do a mustache, but when they do it well, I’m into it. And, I think he’s doing it well here…but I’ve had a thing for Magnum P.I. since I was a teenager, so…
I like the ‘stache — partly because I’m guessing that it’s temporary. I like that he seems to enjoy changing up his look. This one has kind of a state trooper vibe.
I saw it immediately. I was like “is Travis wearing a shirt with people fucking ? No can’t be because there is also a horse in the corner.” LOL Then I moved on because ..rich people shit…
I totally missed the fact the print on the shirt featured an amorous couple to keep it clean lol. I’m surprised social media didn’t pick up on it either? Or maybe people were lowkey joking about it but it didn’t go viral. Anyways, thank you Jason for bringing this to our attention. I’m sure Travis noticed it when he bought it (he’s a guy, there’s no way he didn’t).
The Kelce brothers are so funny! I love their vibe together.
I love their podcast. They’re hilarious.
Only his brother Jason could roast Travis this hard – too funny!! I am with Jason on this one about his shirt 🤣🤣
How could ya not notice that shirt?
He has goofy dress taste. I think a lot his outfits are part of his branding.
He is seriously FIT. He could wear a simple white shirt/black pants every day and all I can see is
He is a Brick House! 👍
Btw, that bucket hat was his worst look.
Leave the bucket hats to Liam Gallagher.
I’m pro mustache, he looks a bit like a young Burt Reynolds, never a bad thing. LOL
I think they are hilarious together I care nothing for sportsball. But listening to them makes it almost interesting to hear about sports.
But when they go off track and bring the goofiness I love it.
Travis seems a little high maintenance – but Jason seems like so much fun. Kylie made the right choice going to the bar on that Tinder date.
#TeamJason 😂