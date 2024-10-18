Isabella Rossellini was put in the margins ‘because I’m a foreigner, I was always old & fat’

Have y’all seen the ads for Conclave? It looks so good, and it looks like it might be a quiet Oscar contender. It’s about a papal conclave at the Vatican, where the priests and bishops are trying to select a new pope after the “heir apparent” died mysteriously. Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow star. Isabella Rossellini apparently has a gangbusters supporting role as a nun, in what’s supposed to be a crucial role. Rossellini doesn’t work that much anymore and the whole film and her performance are getting a lot of Oscar buzz. Isabella recently spoke to Vanity Fair about Conclave, her career, and life in general. I was so charmed by this interview, but I always love Isabella Rossellini. Some highlights:
Her 28-acre Long Island farm: “I want to eat at the end of my life. I’ll say that, whatever I did in my life, I wasn’t thin. I can’t be—I have a farm. I’ve got to eat.”
For most of ‘Conclave’, she doesn’t speak. “It was important to show the submissive role that the church requires the nuns to have…I went to nun school. My nuns were not at all submissive—they ran the school, they knew what to do, they had long discussions, they had authority.”
She doesn’t get much work: “I don’t receive many scripts. All my life they’ve said, ‘Isabella, you have an accent. You can’t work in America if you have an accent.’ My roles were limited.”
On David Lynch’s Blue Velvet: “He called me one day and said, ‘Isabella, you want to make a film about lesbians? You like this kind of thing.’ David didn’t expect this film to be very successful. I don’t even know that he liked it particularly.”
She was dropped by Lancôme in her early 40s and told: “A woman at 42 cannot represent a woman’s dream because women dream to be young.” The word spread. “Little by little, nobody was working with me,” Rossellini says. Her then agent told her, “I’ve lost interest in you.” The jobs dried up. “I always thought that people stayed with you out of a European politeness—like, once a year they’d go to dinner or something and talk about the industry. But no, he just left me.”
Remembering how her mother went through a similar drought: “She was in her 40s and her career just little by little didn’t work—I remember mama being home for three years without work, and she loved acting. So I thought, Well, the time has come. I have a new chapter ahead of me.”
Living in the margins: “I was put a little bit at the margins because I’m a foreigner, I was always old and fat. You have to live by your wits and your humor.” As for Death Becomes Her’s specific place in the canon: “We didn’t know that we were going to make an iconic film for the gay community. We did a film that we thought was going to be like Forrest Gump or Roger Rabbit.”
Her life in the past decade: The now 72-year-old Rossellini both reteamed with Lancôme in a company rebrand, and received her master’s degree in animal behavior at Hunter College in New York. She first enrolled less than a decade ago and thought she was getting out of acting altogether; for the first time since the early ’80s, she went years without appearing in a film. “I started a farm, there’s bees everywhere—I didn’t think I was going to go back into acting until it came back. I’m at a certain age. I don’t listen much to my agent or to this idea of a ‘career move’ because I never heard my parents talk about career moves. I don’t trust it. When you’re very successful, they expect another successful film. They give you a lot of money, but you have to make a lot of money.”
The lineage: “My mom got three Oscars, and I don’t know how many times she was nominated; I’ve got nothing,” she says with one last, big laugh, before starting to tear up. “Now I want so much to be remembered as their—oh my gosh, it makes me cry—as their daughter, because that’s been forgotten a little bit. There is stewardship. There is something that you continue with the same love. I love films. I restored my father’s and mother’s films. I’m addicted to the Criterion Channel. I go to Bologna every year to see the restorations. And the Oscar is the only award that encompasses all of this—the greatness, the glamour, but also the—The lineage.”
If Focus Features puts some money into Conclave’s Oscar campaign, Isabella has an excellent backstory for Supporting Actress – one of the original “nepo babies,” the lineage of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini, the Oscar history of her mother, the fact that the industry has treated Isabella so unkindly but she still has managed this brilliant comeback with grace and humor. Come on… this needs to happen. Anyway, I love her and I love that she’s going to spend the next three months talking about how she’s old and she loves to eat.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I love her. 72? She looks amazing.
I just love her – I always thought she was incredibly beautiful – and she still is. I was Lancome consumer in my 20s – I was about 30 when they dropped her. I stopped using their brand and moved on to purchase others…I felt like if they didn’t value her at 42, did that mean I wouldn’t have value as I aged? I am glad that times have changed and that they figured out that women want to be represented by women that look like themselves. I love her wisdom and wit.
She is so wonderful. Love her so much. Really hoping she gets a major career boost and an award would be nice.
We should all be so old and fat!
I love her so much! I’m actually watching an older series from Hulu right now that she’s in, “Shut Eye.” She’s so good in it. I never thought she was fat? ? I’m sad her agent dropped her so meanly.
Issabella, lots of people wouldn’t have gotten through the doors you entered, because Bergman and Rosollini were not there parents. Be grateful for that and stop the wo-is-me.
Wow, harsh.
Yikes that’s rude.
She’s saying the opposite of “woe is me”. When her agent dropped her, she moved on to the next phase of her life. I didn’t get any self pity out of this at all. She sounds wonderfully down to earth. And her mother is an absolute LEGEND.
Wow.
*Their*
It is so predictable. There seems to be a link between unkindness, rudeness, being judgemental and the lack of ability to correctly use the correct their, there, they’re.
As a musical artist in her 40’s that is experiencing what she has gone through in this sector of entertainment, there is nothing woe is me about talking about how in the world of entertainment men can age and be considered of value while women cannot. That comment is harsh, it’s hard to be an aging female artist in a world that seems to worship youth.
It’s actually “woe”
based
That’s what you took from her comments? Wow.
She’s so fab.
She is stunning.
I have always liked her.
What a timeless natural beauty.
She has led an interesting life with many chapters.
She has always seemed very comfortable with herself, that alone is an achievement.
I remember her as the face of L.
The idea that women only value youth is BS.
Personally, I find the luxury brands with young models off putting.
Early 20’s models selling those brands smacks of Sugar Baby to me. No thanks.
I wish we’d all stop the “old and fat” talk. Just stop it. The endless fetish of youth does no good for society. We have so many people of all ages focusing on this shallowness, while society is going downhill.
I get turned off by makeup and skincare ads that only feature 20-somethings because it’s not realistic for a lot of us. I don’t want to chase youth. What I do want is makeup and skincare that looks good and works well on my 40-something, perimenopausal skin.
I really like her in the Julia series as well. She’s such a European grump. I always want to eat after watching their exchanges.
We saw the trailer last weekend and my first reaction was ‘nah’ (almost all male cast and set in the Catholic Church???) but as it went on I got more and more interested. On the way home from the cinema we agreed it would go on the to-watch list when it’s out. The cast is absolutely stacked.
The book is amazing. If it’s close to the source material, this movie is going to be fantastic. I can’t wait to see it
I love her! A free thinker, a free spirit, a true, wild woman. Check out her intelligently kooky series.”Seduce Me” on YouTube. (Perhaps one of many outcomes of her animal behavior degree…? Ahead of her time!)
I’m also inspired to return to college after 50! I just love her!
This what I love best about her – she brings that to every role. Even something small, like Jack’s ex-wife in 30 Rock.
Imagine my surprise when I walked into my class on Darwinism (in a basement under a Starbucks, no less) to find Isabella Freakin’ Rossellini was my classmate!! It was around the time she did the Seduce Me series. She was absolutely delightful and helped my friend with her theater final 😆
Lucky!
I have admired her for decades and really want her to get the Oscar – not just because it’s about time (it is!) but quite selfishly because I love her style and can’t wait to see her Awards Season fashion
I remember her Lancome ads in magazines and remember thinking how beautiful she was. 42 is old? Is that still a thing? I feel like 40 is the new 30.
I follow her on instagram. She does live upstate New York, is learning to weave the wool her sheep provide.
A beautiful soul, completely anchored in her family.
Her IG is an absolute DELIGHT.
I also follow her on IG, she’s wonderful.
One of my favorite films is Cousins with Ted Danson. They have great chemistry and it’s a fun movie all around. She was also in the film Enemy directed by Denis Villeneuve and staring Jake Gyllenhaal. She plays his mother, and they have very nice chemistry, I wanted to see more of her in the film. Anyway, she’s really talented and I enjoy her work.
I loved her in the film Cousins. Actually, I loved the whole cast. What a lovely little film.
OMG. I love Cousins. What a great film. She was so gorgeous and sexy (even though she played NOT sexy). It made her more sexy. Lloyd Bridges was a delight and revelation in that. I highly recommend!
A natural talent and beauty. Love her
Death Becomes Her is still one of my favorite movies and I thought she was great in it. After I learned about her parents, I saw and enjoyed some of her other works. Its sad how the beauty and movie industry have mistreated her because she’s such a natural beauty. And I’m glad she’s making a return and generating award buzz with this new movie. Hope she wins!
Death becomes her is one of my all-time favourite movies. And it speaks of her talent as an actress that she was capable to shine next to Goldie Hawn and Meryl Streep. Together with Bruce Willis the four were absolutely brilliant. You don’t have that kind of actor/actress nowadays.
I’m here for a Rossellinnisance!!! She was so wonderful in Death Becomes Her and, recently, she delivered a beautiful voice performance as the auntie in Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.
Could we please stop naming everyone a nepo baby because they were born to famous parents? Isabella proved again and again how talented an actress she is. She was born into that industry, so of course she maybe had it easier but if she wouldn’t have been talented she would have not made it that far. And she was the face for Lancome. I never understood why they dropped her. At least she had her own make up brand for a while (loved the quality). I will always adore her, she is one of a kind.
People like her used to be called Hollywood royalty. Someone who inherited their parents star quality, talent and beauty. Who was successful and capable of captivating an audience. This nepo label does not apply to her.
Exactly, thank you.
She was so great in 30 Rock as Jack Donaghy’s ex-wife.
“Damn it, Johnny! You know how I love my Big Beef and Cheddar!”
I have followed Isballea in IG for a few years and I really like her. She is so down to earth and calm/kind. I think when you run your own farm you cannot be a diva because animals do not care if you are a celebrity or rich or poor.
Some years ago we had a tv series in France about Napoléon with Rossellini playing Joséphine. The rest of the casting was weirdly done but I remember her as being the perfect Joséphine honestly. Like, I don’t remember much about this tv show other than Rossellini being perfectly cast.
I’ve always thought she was one of the most beautiful women in the world. I want to see the movie.
Gurl, not when you were the ultimate hall pass on Friends, so unobtainable they laminated the hall pass card without your name on it. Isabella Rosselini “It’s laminated.” 🙂 🙂 🙂
She’s a treasure.