Ben Affleck ‘never looked back’ after he moved out of the home he shared with J.Lo

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on what would have been their second wedding anniversary in August. After filing, J.Lo then spent a good two weeks getting her narrative, her side, out there. A major piece of that was a very J.Lo-centered People Magazine cover story, which I found really informative. Basically, in April, Jennifer was working in New York and Ben just woke up one day and decided he was done with the marriage. He began moving his things out of their shared home and “effectively ghosted” his wife. Jennifer spent the rest of the spring and summer trying to make Ben chase her or come to his senses. Instead, he was probably banging Kick Kennedy and acting like a self-absorbed child. Ben sounded like a real a–hole in J.Lo’s narrative. Well, weird timing, but six weeks later, now Ben is apparently reminding everyone that he’s never been happier and that he totally moved on from Jennifer back in April. Some highlights from two very sus People stories:

Ben Affleck has “never looked back” since moving out from living with ex Jennifer Lopez earlier this year, a source tells PEOPLE.

The actor-director, 52, is now “very focused on work and his kids,” the source adds. “He’s staying busy and happy.”

Lopez, 55, filed for divorce on Aug. 20, ending the couple’s two years of marriage. She listed April 26 as their date of separation.

Multiple sources told PEOPLE back in May that Affleck and Lopez were not living together in their Los Angeles home and that he was staying in another property while filming The Accountant 2.

One project occupying Affleck’s time is another collaboration with friend and frequent costar Matt Damon. The duo were photographed on a film set, as Affleck is reportedly directing Damon in a commercial. He and Damon are also in business together after co-founding the production company Artists Equity, which is behind Lopez’s next film Unstoppable, plus the crime-thriller RIP, which will star Affleck and Damon, 54, with writer-director Joe Carnahan.

“He’s very close with Matt. Matt is Ben’s confidant. Matt always knows exactly what’s going on with Ben,” the source says. “They also enjoy working together.”

[From People Magazine]

Ben “never looked back,” huh? Why is that a good thing? I mean, backsliding is sometimes a bad idea, but the whole Bennifer marriage was one big backslide, and I still don’t understand how Ben seemingly woke up one day and decided he didn’t want to be married to J.Lo anymore. Sometimes you need to look back to figure out what the hell happened. Sometimes you need to look back for closure. It’s like Ben Affleck is trying to be the villain.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to “Ben Affleck ‘never looked back’ after he moved out of the home he shared with J.Lo”

  1. Aud says:
    October 18, 2024 at 7:48 am

    God. This guy sucks so hard.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 18, 2024 at 7:54 am

      It sure sounds like he’s fudging what happened last spring and summer, and that his ego has been majorly bruised. Why is he trying to get in the last word?

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        October 18, 2024 at 8:55 am

        That’s a good take. Why does he even GAF what people think if he’s so “moved on?” He’s a raging ego-maniac who can’t admit he’s a raging ego-maniac.

  2. Jais says:
    October 18, 2024 at 7:52 am

    All I see is a guy with grey hair and yet a dark brown beard.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 18, 2024 at 8:11 am

      Yes, he should dye his beard a lighter brown shade.

      Reply
    • Banana says:
      October 18, 2024 at 9:13 am

      I can’t really buy anything solely from one side. If Lopez believes Affleck just woke up one day and left, then that’s on her in my opinion. I don’t believe that’s what happened. She is trying to control the narrative because she can’t *not* live in the public eye. He just didn’t go ‘tit for tat’ with her at the time.

      Reply
      • girl_ninja says:
        October 18, 2024 at 10:22 am

        Didn’t go tit for tat? He froze his wife out and abandoned their marital home like a thief in the night. You don’t have to like Jennifer to see how disrespectful Ben was.

  3. Hypocrisy says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:07 am

    And here I thought he couldn’t make me dislike him anymore then he already has, I was wrong.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 18, 2024 at 8:16 am

      We all know Ben is unstable. He suffers from mood swings, alcohol and gambling addiction, and only his therapists know what else. Jenniffer knew all those things before she married him so it was a 50/50 chance of a successful marriage and she lost. There is no point in bashing Ben even more. He is the one who is wrong.

      Reply
  4. Kokiri says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:12 am

    So Matt always knows what’s going on with Ben, huh?
    And does Ben reciprocate? Doesn’t sound like it.
    Sounds like Ben used whomever is closest to deflect from his own thoughts.
    I’d hate to know him, to be used like he uses people.

    This whole Matt as saviour sounds too much like George/Brad to me. Such unhealthy relationships they all have, so codependent.

    Reply
  5. Walking the Walk says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:29 am

    This is so dumb to even put out there. What does Matt Damon have to do with anything? Unless he didn’t like that Matt had talked to JLo so much at the movie opening a few weeks back? Lord.

    And I am sorry, everything that came out, even from his side is that he’s messy, a cheater [again] and then tried his best to put the blame on her. I would never speak to his terrible butt again. Her children are over him, and if they weren’t close with his kids, I doubt she would have even agreed to be in the same time/place with him. Also, isn’t Wasserman handling this? She won’t be happy about him leaking to People.

    Reply
    • Eloise says:
      October 18, 2024 at 9:57 am

      It doesn’t make sense why this article was put out there right now’. Maybe a month ago when Jlo was seen hanging out with Matt. but also, Ben was spotted kissing/holding hands with Jlo just a month ago, so he was definitely looking back. Make it make sense.

      Reply
      • VilleRose says:
        October 18, 2024 at 11:30 am

        He wasn’t seen holding hands and kissing J. Lo. They were seen at a hotel having lunch with their kids but the outing was clearly all about the kids. In none of the pictures do they make physical contact even though they are standing next to each other. Some sources said they were kissing and holding hands at lunch but J. Lo/Affleck sources also pushed back on those and said that lunch was not an indication of them rekindling their romance and they were still divorcing.

      • Walking the Walk says:
        October 18, 2024 at 12:51 pm

        Yeah I don’t even get what the strategy is here? Just divorce you loser and quit leaking about it.

  6. Chaine says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:30 am

    He’s such a loser.

    Reply
  7. Eleonor says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:35 am

    Well I hope JLO got him out of her system.

    Reply
  8. Truth 2121 says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Ben A, is such a non event, he was a joke when he was paying paps to stalk him with Ana and a joke now. Jlo ain’t perfect, but Ben is all types of a white privileged ass hole. Hypocritical that he blames Jlos alcohol Delola for his sobriety, however has no problem directing an ad for Stella Artois

    Reply
  9. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Exactly what is the purpose of this report? It’s a whole bunch of nothing. wtf suspiciously empty.

    Reply
    • Jacques says:
      October 18, 2024 at 9:38 am

      It’s simple, really. The love story so many people were giddy about didn’t last (no surprise) Now Affleck is taking ALL of the heat, and poor Jennifer is (once again) the victim. Rinse, lather, repeat.

      Reply
  10. Andrea says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:56 am

    He destroyed his brain. For those old enough to remember the frying pan egg commercial..this is drugs, this is your brain on drugs. It’s true and not only for illicit drugs or alcohol but commonly prescribed drugs as well. Truth from a psych RN.

    Reply
  11. Aerie says:
    October 18, 2024 at 8:58 am

    Good for him. Now if JLo can do the same we won’t ever again have to hear about this insufferable duo.

    Reply
  12. SarahCS says:
    October 18, 2024 at 9:13 am

    Meanwhile she continued to engage with his kids and support the relationships between the step-siblings. Take away the specific individuals and it’s a story as old as time.

    Reply
  13. yipyip says:
    October 18, 2024 at 9:15 am

    Why can’t he just be quiet?
    Ignore him. And JLo and Jen Garner and all their kids and coffee walks.

    Also, men who are dying their beards badly…Ugh.

    Reply
  14. Feebee says:
    October 18, 2024 at 9:15 am

    Recently caught a couple of old clips of Ben on Bill Maher’s show. He made such good points. Couldn’t help thinking it’d be nice to see that Ben instead of whatever the hell this is.

    Reply
  15. Eurydice says:
    October 18, 2024 at 9:32 am

    It can happen. You go through days and weeks and months of being unhappy and then one day you say “enough.” I don’t know where the fault is here, but it’s not possible that everything is love and roses one day and the next it’s over. My uninformed opinion is that they both had buyer’s remorse pretty much from the day they were married. Maybe it came first from Ben, but there’s no way JLo was blissfully unaware.

    Reply
  16. Eloise says:
    October 18, 2024 at 9:39 am

    Why does his team think this a good thing to put out there. It just makes him look like an a-hole. Also, wasn’t it reported just one month ago that he “couldn’t keep his hands off of her?” I’m not buying that he never looked back.

    Reply
  17. Justjj says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:02 am

    Do we still need Battfleck in 2024? I’m confused why more celebs don’t just make their millions, live frugally/strategically invest and save it, and quietly retire. That seems like the best way out to me and the only long-term strategy to maintain mental health. I think they must just get caught up in the game and the never ending need for more. Fame must be a helluvan addiction right? Otherwise, why do they do it?

    Reply
  18. Alla says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:05 am

    Buhu Ben, too late, too bad all the news are covering other stories. Nobody cares about you anymore.

    Reply
  19. Jay says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Raise your hand if you were looking and hoping for an update from J.Lo and Ben today…nobody, right? For better or worse, J.Lo ripped off the band-aid on this relationship months ago, and it seems like she is the one who is not looking back. She filed for divorce, she laid out her side so effectively and so clearly, and then showed up looking like a million bucks to a premiere with his friend. This story was done, so why would Ben be trying to disturb the ashes now? And with such a nothingburger of a story, too?

    If he is trying to get her attention, middle-schooler that he is, I don’t think this is going to do it. I don’t think he’s trying to get sympathy – he all but confirms that he ghosted her. Is he just stuck in a pattern where he actually welcomes people casting him as the bad guy? It could be, but that is super weird. Nobody was waiting for him to weigh in here. I initially thought with all the talk of him and Matt Damon working together that he wants attention for his work, but I don’t think anything is coming out this year, is there?

    The best explanation I can think of is that he is in the midst of rolling out a new relationship, maybe someone from his current project, and he wants to clear the decks.

    Reply
  20. MoxieMox says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Ana de Armas is watching all of this unfold from her farm in Vermont and sighing with relief that she got herself away from this man.

    Reply
  21. Andrea says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:37 am

    This reminds me of my alcoholic ex who tried to rewrite the narrative that I cheated on him with someone, when I left him due to his DUI and constant drinking/immaturity. I did start dating someone a few weeks later, but some people love rewriting narratives to make themselves look like the better party, when they were the crappy one.

    Reply
  22. Sue says:
    October 18, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Clinging on to Matt Damon’s reputation as a no-drama grown adult family man, I see.

    Reply
  23. ClassicRoxie says:
    October 18, 2024 at 11:05 am

    Look back, guy. Your head doesn’t match your beard.

    Reply
  24. wolfmamma says:
    October 18, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    I don’t buy that it’s all on Ben. Just like I don’t buy it with other couples. Anyway .. they’ve moved on and that is their business.

    Reply
  25. Flamingo says:
    October 18, 2024 at 1:57 pm

    Seeing he has never said a word publicly and everything is ‘sources’. Or embellished speculation. Who knows what really happened from his perspective.

    I like that Jennifer has taken it head on, filed herself and basically said her life just blew up. At least she is dealing with it as it happens in real time.

    I hope they both find the peace and happiness they need in life. And just leave each other the F alone.

    Reply
  26. Get Real says:
    October 18, 2024 at 2:29 pm

    He’s an alcoholic and she’s a Stage 5 clinger. It’s a no fault divorce. Peace out, guys.

    Reply
  27. AngryJayne says:
    October 18, 2024 at 6:39 pm

    What is with that coat, tho?

    He even did this during his last divorce- squeezing his big-ass body into some tight and tiny-ass jackets…

    It’s giving boxy AF.

    Reply
  28. Bobbie says:
    October 18, 2024 at 7:19 pm

    I doubt he woke up one morning and decided it was over. Probably began to realize, over time, that they shouldn’t have married.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment