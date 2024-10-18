“Vittoria Ceretti has a photo of Leonardo DiCaprio on her phone” links

Vittoria Ceretti has a sticker of her boyfriend Leo DiCaprio’s face on her phone. [Just Jared]
Vittoria Ceretti has adorable throwback picture of boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio on her phone case https://t.co/dp8nRJYjsj pic.twitter.com/bAKs8w4Hjp
— Page Six (@PageSix) October 16, 2024
Don’t get comfy, Honey.
Leo ain’t the settling down and getting married type.
Enjoy his lifestyle while it’s your turn tho.
Leo was so cute in his Titanic days.
Wolf of Wall Street still a good movie.
Leo is dating women so much younger than himself. How young?
“She is so young, she does not even know who he used to be.”
That line was used on Nikki Sixx the first time I heard it. LOL
That sticker pic is all she’ll have once she turns 25.
I think she’s already 25…progress Leo! I know I’ll eat my words eventually but I really think Vittoria is different. She’s incredibly successful in her own right in her industry and has a sharp tongue as witnessed in her great nepo baby post. But yeaaaa, who am I kidding. Leo will probably have a new girlfriend for next year’s yacht season.
He got bullied into adding another year but I don’t know if he’ll be able to tolerate it for too long. He’ll probably go back to 25 in a year or something.
Am I the only one creeped out by her having a photo of Leo that dates to… before she was born? This looks like his cute floppy-haired Romeo era, and Victoria is 26, born in the same year as Titanic came out. So many questions!
Does this photo represent how she sees him? Did she choose this “throwback” photo because that’s when she thinks he was at his cutest? Is it for Leo’s ego, as in this is still how he views himself? Or is it a subtle insult ( look, you used to be so cute, remember)? Is it a useful reminder of the fickle whims of time, that someday, too, her youth and her modelling career will be but scattered dust in the wind? I’d like to commission a three part series about this photo, please and thanks!
That picture looks even older to me. So yea way before she was born ew. Makes me think of that SNL sketch “meet your future wife” where one is not even born yet.
Yes, I think it’s very creepy. Like, back when he looked like that he was roaming the streets with his infamous “p***y posse” and she wasn’t even born. Did he imagine then that he would someday be dating women that didn’t exist yet?
At least this one looks like she’s old enough to drink?
Well, she’s 26, not 19, per the link, but it’s the cosmetic procedures that make her look ageless rather than dewy and youthful.
Really touching tributes to Liam from all the 1D members. The fan theories are scary though. So much denial.
What on earth are those *horrendous* clothes at the Go Fug Yourself link? A dress that’s just a giant pair of pants? Fashion is weird.
I thought that header pic was Juliana Margulies at first. That’s the problem with plastic survey fads. JM looked very different than that when she was this young woman’s age, but now they probably both go to the same clinic.
I clicked the “scariest tv show” link to see if the Buffy “Hush” episode was number 1, but 2nd place is very respectable, especially up against Stranger Things.
I am not clicking on anything re: Liam Payne.
A family has lost a loved one at a young age. A tragedy.
The posts with speculation, terrible details, pics are awful.
I’m done with TMZ forever. Posting those photos was cruel and ghoulish.
The Daily Mail and Reddit are disgusting in their posts.
Dignity, privacy. R.I.P. Liam
I want to thank everybody here for showing kindness to his family in the postings.
Hope all CBers have an enjoyable weekend.
Thank you for saying all of that. I wasn’t familiar with him (I mean, of course I’ve heard of One Direction), and I only heard of that TMZ horror from this site, but I sign off on everything you’ve said. I believe in showing respect to everyone when they pass (except maybe the truly evil, and even then I think you need to take a beat) but when a young person dies tragically, it’s even more so the case that the hopes and dreams of so many people in their lives have been forever altered, and those people are still alive to see the awful comments. Your reminder is so important.
The fashion at the GoFugYourself link is disappointing.
Not one item I would buy or wear IRL. (if I had the money)
I miss the days when Versace, McQueen, Armani, Dior, Givenchy, Bob Mackie, Halston, were at the height of their powers. All the beautiful creations like wearable, moving art.
Tom Ford and Armani suits are so well done.