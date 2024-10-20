Angelina Jolie wore Dolce & Gabbana menswear to the BFI London Film Festival

Angelina Jolie stepped out on Friday at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Pablo Larrain’s Maria. Pablo was there too, and they looked like they were about to do an artsy remake of Ocean’s Eleven. I’ve been trying to keep track of how many festivals Angelina has attended this year so far: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, now London and soon the AFI Fest in LA. All of this is ahead of the December release date – a limited theatrical run and a big premiere on Netflix. Fingers crossed that Netflix puts some money in this Oscar campaign.
As for Angelina’s look in London… it’s interesting because she eschewed the sack dresses she’s favored in recent years, and she went for a much more old-school look. Back in her 20s, Angelina rarely wore dresses. She was all about leather pants and menswear. In London, she wore a three-piece tuxedo suit from Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear collection. Maybe she’s doing this with some kind of agenda, but my first thought was “of course she’s wearing menswear, all of the women’s suits these days are absurd.” Women’s suits have giant shoulder pads or puffed out shoulders or too-long sleeved or weird darting or terrible collars. Jolie was like… no thanks, I want a normal suit jacket. I like this look from the hips up – the pants are not great. But I like the boots.
The Santa Barbara International Film Festival always encourages would-be Oscar-campaigners to make the trek to shill their movies by the beach every awards season, usually in late January or early February. It will be the same next year, and Santa Barbara really wants Angelina to come out. So they’re giving her an award – the Maltin Modern Master Award, named after film critic Leonard Maltin. Maltin told Variety: “Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director. She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!” That should be really nice.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She looks so good. I love the whole outfit.
I second the notion that women's suits are absurd these days and would throw in most women's clothes for that matter. As a grown woman with her own set of shoulders, I do not need nor want shoulder pads, puffed shoulders, dropped shoulders or dolman sleeves. And having everything cropped isn't helping either. It's all so lazy, cheap and unflattering.
