Angelina Jolie wore Dolce & Gabbana menswear to the BFI London Film Festival

Angelina Jolie stepped out on Friday at the BFI London Film Festival premiere of Pablo Larrain’s Maria. Pablo was there too, and they looked like they were about to do an artsy remake of Ocean’s Eleven. I’ve been trying to keep track of how many festivals Angelina has attended this year so far: Venice, Telluride, Toronto, New York, now London and soon the AFI Fest in LA. All of this is ahead of the December release date – a limited theatrical run and a big premiere on Netflix. Fingers crossed that Netflix puts some money in this Oscar campaign.

As for Angelina’s look in London… it’s interesting because she eschewed the sack dresses she’s favored in recent years, and she went for a much more old-school look. Back in her 20s, Angelina rarely wore dresses. She was all about leather pants and menswear. In London, she wore a three-piece tuxedo suit from Dolce & Gabbana’s menswear collection. Maybe she’s doing this with some kind of agenda, but my first thought was “of course she’s wearing menswear, all of the women’s suits these days are absurd.” Women’s suits have giant shoulder pads or puffed out shoulders or too-long sleeved or weird darting or terrible collars. Jolie was like… no thanks, I want a normal suit jacket. I like this look from the hips up – the pants are not great. But I like the boots.

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival always encourages would-be Oscar-campaigners to make the trek to shill their movies by the beach every awards season, usually in late January or early February. It will be the same next year, and Santa Barbara really wants Angelina to come out. So they’re giving her an award – the Maltin Modern Master Award, named after film critic Leonard Maltin. Maltin told Variety: “Angelina Jolie makes bold choices, both as an actress and as a director. She sets the bar high in both disciplines and always comes through. I look forward to reviewing her career with her in Santa Barbara!” That should be really nice.

  Jas says:
    

    She looks so good. I love the whole outfit.
    I hope she gets an Oscar nomination too. It’s great to see her working and doing well.

    
  QueenieK says:
    

    She looks amazing ~ like a weight has been lifted. I cannot wait to see the film.

    
  Amy Bee says:
    

    Fabulous.

    
  Sunshile says:
    

    She looks gorgeous !

    
  Brianne says:
    

    It’s giving “but Mom, I AM a rich man” vibes and I’m here for it ❤️🔥

    
  Josephine says:
    

    I second the notion that women’s suits are absurd these days and would throw in most women’s clothes for that matter. As a grown woman with her own set of shoulders, I do not need nor want shoulder pads, puffed shoulders, dropped shoulders or dolman sleeves. And having everything cropped isn’t helping either. It’s all so lazy, cheap and unflattering.

    
  Jais says:
    

    Love the suit. Don’t love how the pants get a little baggy at the ankle. But otherwise a solid look. Love the vest fit.

    
  Stay says:
    

    Love the whole look, everyone is buzzing about it. She fir sure stole the show at London Film Festival, just like she did at Venice Film Festival with her old school
    Hollywood glamour look. Love Angelina Jolie.

    
  Trip4 says:
    

    This reminds me of the old Angelina Jolie, she’s got that long lost old mojo back. Wishing Angelina Jolie all the goodwill and accolades she deserves for Maria. Can’t wait to see her movie in theaters .hope Netflix do Justice

    
    Lauren says:
      

      Likewise Kaiser, I’m.glad Angelina Jolie irefused to wear the latest womens wear suits , they do look ridiculous. Dolce & Gabbana are over the moon their Men’s wear got the Jolie Effect .

      
    CLOVE says:
      

      She looks fabulous! I said the same thing about her getting her groove back! I am glad she took the time to heal! You can see it on her face; she’s happy and deserves it all!
      I want her to win the Oscar; she deserves it!

      
  Norma says:
    

    Reminds me of Angelina Jolie’s BAFTA suit she wore a decade ago, her look was very much copied after that. Even now a decade later she’s still got that IT Factor of Hollywood old school glamour, even in men’s suits…

    
  MOHN says:
    

    Looking Fabulous 😍

    
  Lauren says:
    

    Angelina Jolie is glowing .I love seeing her getting healthy & happy. Long may it continue.

    
  Roo says:
    

    Adding my “yasss queen” to everyone’s comments. She looks beautiful and she definitely got her groove back!

    
  Frances says:
    

    Angelina Jolie:
    Mother is Mothering

    
  Will says:
    

    I’m kind of glad Angelina hasn’t worn these latest awful women’s suits & those ridiculous shoulder pads looks, anyone whose worn those look utterly ridiculous. Not a fashion trend I like.
    Love Angelina Jolie once again doing her own thing not following anyone. Love her look it suits her..Love her hair growing longer, just reminds me of the old Angelina Jolie from Lara Croft years

    
  pyritedigger says:
    

    Man does she look good. I honestly thought this was a photo from years ago. Love the whole look and of course, her face is amazing.

    
  yipyip says:
    

    She looks terrific.
    She has her own style and her confidence is strong!
    AJ will be setting fashion trends, she is such a beauty.
    Smiling pics, she is stunning.

    I much prefer this look to the womens fashion of the sheer dresses with undies showing thru, all the cut outs skin flashing, etc.
    Fashion needs a new style, the cheap looking gowns, the side boobs, etc. = boring.
    The womens suits styles in fashion are awful.

    
  LOL says:
    

    Looking wonderful, love the choice Angelina Jolie made, once again marching to her own beat ..

    
  Aerie says:
    

    She looks good if just slightly tired around the eyes. If she insists on this hair color, either cut it or curl it. Right now it looks lifeless and brittle. I agree with many others that this is the chic Angie of the good old days.

    
  Jaded says:
    

    Like a boss…

    
  therese says:
    

    The look on her face is good too. She looks like she feels good, inside and out. Of course I like this look, and am glad she’s not wearing the loose sack clothing she has worn so much in the past. This looks great, and she looks strong.

    
  ROFL says:
    

    Angelina Jolie looks like DA Boss!! Love her look, she looks happy less stressed as I’m.past year’s due to her perpetrator. So happy for Angelina Jolie and her children.

    
  Norma says:
    

    I love Angelina Jolie’s look it’s classy & elegant and makes a strong statement without trying.

    
  HAMILTON89 says:
    

    Aww Angelina’s Such a cool cat. Loving the whole look is fantastic. Love the hair, the makeup, her jewellery, the suit. I think because if her high heeled boots the trousers bunched up at the ankles. I’m just feeling the gorgeous look. Good to see her in a good happy place.

    Reply

