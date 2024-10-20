Sleepy, exhausted Donald Trump ‘nodded off’ in the middle of a campaign event

On Friday, Politico got the ball rolling on a pretty simple story. I think the simplicity of it is why it’s picked up so much steam in recent days. Politico reported that Donald Trump’s team keeps canceling so many interviews and campaign events because the 78-year-old white supremacist and rapist is “exhausted.” As in, Trump’s own people are citing his exhaustion as the reason why he can’t keep up with a demanding campaign schedule in the final weeks of the election cycle. Well, after Politico’s report, Kamala Harris’s campaign obviously jumped all over it: Trump is not only unhinged and incompetent, but he’s just too old, too senile and too sleepy to do the job as president.
The Harris campaign only had to wait a few hours until the Trump campaign underlined how bad things had gotten for their candidate. Trump was campaigning in Detroit, Michigan when the microphones went out on stage. When his mic cut out mid-speech, Trump waddled around the stage in front of a screen which hilariously read “Technical Difficulties: Complicated Business.” While Trump waited two hours for the microphones to get fixed, he nodded off. Sleepy Don, too fatigued to campaign, too exhausted to lead. Oh, and did I mention the Detroit venue was barely half-filled? Dude can’t even fill his sad little Nazi rallies anymore. This is what Kamala HQ posted:
An exhausted Trump appears to be falling asleep during his campaign event pic.twitter.com/WRMt0iTwAn
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024
As I said, the “Trump is exhausted” storyline has now gotten a lot of coverage. It’s so easy to describe that the networks are even covering Politico’s report. It’s worth noting that Trump has canceled interviews with most networks too, because he’s exhausted and numb and deranged and he only wants to talk to the friendliest wingnuts he can find. This is truly one of the best closing statements for VP Harris to make.
Vice President Harris: Trump is becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged. The American people are witnessing it in real-time. The American people deserve better than someone who seems to be unstable pic.twitter.com/mAKJnlFmJ0
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024
To be expected. He’s 78 and shouldn’t be running for President.
Yes, he is too old and exhausted to be running for president, yet his freedom depends on him winning the election so he can end all the investigations for all his crimes. Even if he loses the election, it will be very hard to put him in jail. It appears unlikely that he will see a prison cell any time soon.
Yeah, sadly, I don’t think he’ll die in prison. But I’m fine with removing the “in prison” part of the equation, too. I mean…just look at him. It’s coming.
A substack I follow refers to Trump not by name but instead calling him Felon. Makes me laugh Everytime
Amy Bee, more to the point is the fact that it’s apparent to me that Trump is dealing with dementia and seems to be getting worse practically day by day. The media should be pointing out that Vance is the one who would be President if Trump won. Trump isn’t going to win, but people should know what’s going on.
I get this creepy feeling that the GOP/owers-that-be want to run him into the ground/grave. Should the (R) ticket prevail, it’s an easier path to getting JDV in the Oval. If Harris wins -as most of us hope&vote- cowardly Rs (*cough* McConnell & his wingman Cornyn) will breathe a sigh & whisper in the Senate cloakroom that at least he’s not their party’s problem anymore.
I really want Biden to start referring to him as “Sleepy Don” during campaign appearances. That would really get under his thin, honey-baked skin.
Imagine living your old age like this in order not to go to jail.
If all criminals charges were dropped against him he would drop out of the race. I really believe that.
I don’t think his ego would ever allow that. He wants to win, he would never admit defeat, and certainly doesn’t want to lose to her.
I hope she wipes the floor with him.
“Don’t you think he looks tired?” – has a blue police box been spotted anywhere nearby? 😈
LOL!!!
Hello fellow Whovian!
I was wondering who at politico has had enough of Trump and watches Dr who!
Yesterday, he waxed poetic about Arnold Palmer’s dick size (in Palmer’s hometown in PA). I am not kidding. I guess he thinks that will get the PA vote, if he honors their favorite son by talking about his junk?
Then he said, right out loud in front of everybody, that Harris has been a “shit vice president.” Is that where we are now? Just open swearing? No attempt at decorum whatsoever?
I absolutely cannot wait to see him lose in a landslide.
Did he call it beautiful?
Tremendous. The bigliest. People are saying 🙃
This is the way it’s been for the past nine years. Nothing new
I think they gave him something to keep him jacked up at the La Trobe rally last evening. Unfortunately, what ever they gave him removed what little filter he still has operating in his brain. So, the audience was treated to the information about the deceased golfer’s junk. I would have given anything to be the staffer tasked with briefing Kamala on what Trump said to kick off that rally. 😆🤣
Isn’t the lack of a filter an obvious symptom of dementia? I think that’s being pointed out in commercials for dementia drugs, not that they out it that way. Thing is, I remember when my mom started to experience some changes, but since she had always been a difficult person to live with, it didn’t seem that abnormal.
Honestly, the only hope I have is for his downhill behavior to escalate, and quickly. “So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye!”
I had the same experience with my mother, Ocean Girl. I dismissed the early signs of her dementia as just her difficult personality. She would say the craziest things and seemed spoiling for a fight half the time. Looking back on it now, I realize there was a lot more going on than I recognized. The loss of filter is certainly a symptom of dementia and would explain Trump’s public use of four letter words more than in the past.
Ocean girl I believe so. My father passed away a few months back and he had dementia really badly. In his last few years he would start watching porn out in the open and said anything that came into his head. He also nodded off a lot, but then he’d have these weird periods of energy where he’d just talk for hour on end. It’s exactly what we’re seeing in trump. Before, I always thought sundowning was that they got gradually more comatose as the day wore on, but those bursts of energy typically came in my dad in the evening. I’d bet his campaign has been trying to time his rally’s to his sundowning, but he’s now at a point where he’s declining so rapidly that they can’t keep up with it. Gross that Joe Biden with a cold was enough to disqualify him from the race but a man who started showing signs of dementia at least 8 years ago is still in it.
Yes. It’s called disinhibition, and it is a sign of dementia.
So he’s had dementia for the past 40 years? He’s always been like this
Mentioning showering afterwards makes it seem like he confused sports. Do they shower communally after golf? Did he hear ‘Palmer’ and mix up Arnold and Jim; a baseball player?
The way a large portion of American legacy media downplays Trump’s shocking unfitness for office when they gave Biden such relentless scrutiny is so unsettling.
And the New York Times, predictably, covered for him. 🙄
He should drop out of the race. He’s just not up to the task.
Please, no! Then we would have Vance to contend with. Let Kamala beat him.
If he wins, we’ll have with Vance as POTUS to contend with by June at the latest.
At least if T dropped out now, MAGAs would truly understand they were voting for Vance and probably sit this race out – no one but Opus Dei likes Vance.
Yeah, we were flabbergasted and angry at his behavior before, and never, ever believed he would win.
I love the reverse rolls now as the republicans were always on President Biden for his age ,and of course Trump mocking Bidens age and now the exact thing is happening to sleepy slow mentally deteriorating Don .
Look at Joe Biden -he could always and still can run circles around fatso orange.Kamala can mop the floor with this fat old sloppy criminal.
Sleepy pooped his pants needs the same press coverage Joe Biden gets continually because of his age. The bias in the media towards the maga Republicans is shocking and apparently bottomless.
rumor has it that the crew running the AV at the event were union labor and that the campaign stiffed them, so they didn’t hurry to fix the problem.
I very much want this rumor to be true 😁
Omg. That would be funny. 2 hours is a long time.
Ha! I hope this is true!
That GettyImages: “Technical Problems / Complicated Business” w/ his tiny silhouetted profile in the corner should garner someone a Pulitzer. It truly speaks to where he is mentally in what I can only think is the HailMary phase of his campaign.
Oh, that is 👩🍳😘💋
I tend to avoid any sound bites of him because even the sound of his voice makes me want to vomit. But I just watched a clip of him on CBS Sunday Morning lying about how little
kids go to school and come home with a sex change operation. He really does sound exhausted and fading. Like even he is bored with his lies.
Trump is only campaigning to stay out of prison.
And ego.
Trump, we are seeing a man willing to show up and do/say anything to stay out of jail.
Will he be arrested Nov. 6?
At 78 he is too old. He was lousy and insane when he was younger, he isn’t going to improve now.
It is not Lizzo’s fault, nor KH’s fault, if people don’t listen.
Yall I’ve been spiraling since someone recently tried to convince me to vote for Jill Stein. Are we really back here? Is it 2016 again?
I’m not all that worried about Trump. The whole world sees he is bat sh-t crazy and has not long to live. Vance scares me spitless.
TWO HOURS to fix a microphone problem? That should be the real news, here: his campaign is incompetent. And if his campaign is incompetent, what will his administration be?
In PA yesterday, Media Touch Network said that he spent 10 minutes talking about another man’s genitalia.
Did anyone see the clips of him sitting on a white chair under a towel on the Fox network? I never watch that network, but someone pointed it out in a picture and on MSNBC.
Sunday afternoon, NYPOST now has an item Trump is at a McDonalds for a PR stunt, “working” the fries and drive thru lane.
OMG.
Is this how MAGAs think we elect the leader of the free world?
It is ALL bad cult of personality photo ops.
Please, please cover this…I need to hear from the CB community on this.
I have such a pounding headache now. 8-9 years of hell with Trump and every.day. more bs.
Unreal to me, just as if we have fallen into an upside down Matrix.