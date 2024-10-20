Sleepy, exhausted Donald Trump ‘nodded off’ in the middle of a campaign event

On Friday, Politico got the ball rolling on a pretty simple story. I think the simplicity of it is why it’s picked up so much steam in recent days. Politico reported that Donald Trump’s team keeps canceling so many interviews and campaign events because the 78-year-old white supremacist and rapist is “exhausted.” As in, Trump’s own people are citing his exhaustion as the reason why he can’t keep up with a demanding campaign schedule in the final weeks of the election cycle. Well, after Politico’s report, Kamala Harris’s campaign obviously jumped all over it: Trump is not only unhinged and incompetent, but he’s just too old, too senile and too sleepy to do the job as president.

The Harris campaign only had to wait a few hours until the Trump campaign underlined how bad things had gotten for their candidate. Trump was campaigning in Detroit, Michigan when the microphones went out on stage. When his mic cut out mid-speech, Trump waddled around the stage in front of a screen which hilariously read “Technical Difficulties: Complicated Business.” While Trump waited two hours for the microphones to get fixed, he nodded off. Sleepy Don, too fatigued to campaign, too exhausted to lead. Oh, and did I mention the Detroit venue was barely half-filled? Dude can’t even fill his sad little Nazi rallies anymore. This is what Kamala HQ posted:

An exhausted Trump appears to be falling asleep during his campaign event pic.twitter.com/WRMt0iTwAn — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 18, 2024

As I said, the “Trump is exhausted” storyline has now gotten a lot of coverage. It’s so easy to describe that the networks are even covering Politico’s report. It’s worth noting that Trump has canceled interviews with most networks too, because he’s exhausted and numb and deranged and he only wants to talk to the friendliest wingnuts he can find. This is truly one of the best closing statements for VP Harris to make.

Vice President Harris: Trump is becoming increasingly unstable and unhinged. The American people are witnessing it in real-time. The American people deserve better than someone who seems to be unstable pic.twitter.com/mAKJnlFmJ0 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 19, 2024

