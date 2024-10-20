Sleepy, exhausted Donald Trump ‘nodded off’ in the middle of a campaign event

On Friday, Politico got the ball rolling on a pretty simple story. I think the simplicity of it is why it’s picked up so much steam in recent days. Politico reported that Donald Trump’s team keeps canceling so many interviews and campaign events because the 78-year-old white supremacist and rapist is “exhausted.” As in, Trump’s own people are citing his exhaustion as the reason why he can’t keep up with a demanding campaign schedule in the final weeks of the election cycle. Well, after Politico’s report, Kamala Harris’s campaign obviously jumped all over it: Trump is not only unhinged and incompetent, but he’s just too old, too senile and too sleepy to do the job as president.

The Harris campaign only had to wait a few hours until the Trump campaign underlined how bad things had gotten for their candidate. Trump was campaigning in Detroit, Michigan when the microphones went out on stage. When his mic cut out mid-speech, Trump waddled around the stage in front of a screen which hilariously read “Technical Difficulties: Complicated Business.” While Trump waited two hours for the microphones to get fixed, he nodded off. Sleepy Don, too fatigued to campaign, too exhausted to lead. Oh, and did I mention the Detroit venue was barely half-filled? Dude can’t even fill his sad little Nazi rallies anymore. This is what Kamala HQ posted:

As I said, the “Trump is exhausted” storyline has now gotten a lot of coverage. It’s so easy to describe that the networks are even covering Politico’s report. It’s worth noting that Trump has canceled interviews with most networks too, because he’s exhausted and numb and deranged and he only wants to talk to the friendliest wingnuts he can find. This is truly one of the best closing statements for VP Harris to make.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.

51 Responses to “Sleepy, exhausted Donald Trump ‘nodded off’ in the middle of a campaign event”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:20 am

    To be expected. He’s 78 and shouldn’t be running for President.

    Reply
    • Lolo86lf says:
      October 20, 2024 at 8:28 am

      Yes, he is too old and exhausted to be running for president, yet his freedom depends on him winning the election so he can end all the investigations for all his crimes. Even if he loses the election, it will be very hard to put him in jail. It appears unlikely that he will see a prison cell any time soon.

      Reply
      • Miranda says:
        October 20, 2024 at 8:35 am

        Yeah, sadly, I don’t think he’ll die in prison. But I’m fine with removing the “in prison” part of the equation, too. I mean…just look at him. It’s coming.

      • Maria says:
        October 20, 2024 at 4:56 pm

        A substack I follow refers to Trump not by name but instead calling him Felon. Makes me laugh Everytime

    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      October 20, 2024 at 12:19 pm

      Amy Bee, more to the point is the fact that it’s apparent to me that Trump is dealing with dementia and seems to be getting worse practically day by day. The media should be pointing out that Vance is the one who would be President if Trump won. Trump isn’t going to win, but people should know what’s going on.

      Reply
      • Emcee3 says:
        October 20, 2024 at 1:32 pm

        I get this creepy feeling that the GOP/owers-that-be want to run him into the ground/grave. Should the (R) ticket prevail, it’s an easier path to getting JDV in the Oval. If Harris wins -as most of us hope&vote- cowardly Rs (*cough* McConnell & his wingman Cornyn) will breathe a sigh & whisper in the Senate cloakroom that at least he’s not their party’s problem anymore.

  2. Miranda says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:37 am

    I really want Biden to start referring to him as “Sleepy Don” during campaign appearances. That would really get under his thin, honey-baked skin.

    Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:41 am

    Imagine living your old age like this in order not to go to jail.

    Reply
    • girl_ninja says:
      October 20, 2024 at 8:59 am

      If all criminals charges were dropped against him he would drop out of the race. I really believe that.

      Reply
      • lucy2 says:
        October 20, 2024 at 7:15 pm

        I don’t think his ego would ever allow that. He wants to win, he would never admit defeat, and certainly doesn’t want to lose to her.
        I hope she wipes the floor with him.

  4. Jill in IL says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:50 am

    “Don’t you think he looks tired?” – has a blue police box been spotted anywhere nearby? 😈

    Reply
  5. FYI says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Yesterday, he waxed poetic about Arnold Palmer’s dick size (in Palmer’s hometown in PA). I am not kidding. I guess he thinks that will get the PA vote, if he honors their favorite son by talking about his junk?
    Then he said, right out loud in front of everybody, that Harris has been a “shit vice president.” Is that where we are now? Just open swearing? No attempt at decorum whatsoever?
    I absolutely cannot wait to see him lose in a landslide.

    Reply
    • Bumblebee says:
      October 20, 2024 at 8:56 am

      Did he call it beautiful?

      Reply
    • Missy says:
      October 20, 2024 at 9:01 am

      This is the way it’s been for the past nine years. Nothing new

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 20, 2024 at 9:16 am

        I think they gave him something to keep him jacked up at the La Trobe rally last evening. Unfortunately, what ever they gave him removed what little filter he still has operating in his brain. So, the audience was treated to the information about the deceased golfer’s junk. I would have given anything to be the staffer tasked with briefing Kamala on what Trump said to kick off that rally. 😆🤣

    • Ocean Girl says:
      October 20, 2024 at 11:22 am

      Isn’t the lack of a filter an obvious symptom of dementia? I think that’s being pointed out in commercials for dementia drugs, not that they out it that way. Thing is, I remember when my mom started to experience some changes, but since she had always been a difficult person to live with, it didn’t seem that abnormal.

      Honestly, the only hope I have is for his downhill behavior to escalate, and quickly. “So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, goodbye!”

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        October 20, 2024 at 11:41 am

        I had the same experience with my mother, Ocean Girl. I dismissed the early signs of her dementia as just her difficult personality. She would say the craziest things and seemed spoiling for a fight half the time. Looking back on it now, I realize there was a lot more going on than I recognized. The loss of filter is certainly a symptom of dementia and would explain Trump’s public use of four letter words more than in the past.

      • Kelly says:
        October 20, 2024 at 1:49 pm

        Ocean girl I believe so. My father passed away a few months back and he had dementia really badly. In his last few years he would start watching porn out in the open and said anything that came into his head. He also nodded off a lot, but then he’d have these weird periods of energy where he’d just talk for hour on end. It’s exactly what we’re seeing in trump. Before, I always thought sundowning was that they got gradually more comatose as the day wore on, but those bursts of energy typically came in my dad in the evening. I’d bet his campaign has been trying to time his rally’s to his sundowning, but he’s now at a point where he’s declining so rapidly that they can’t keep up with it. Gross that Joe Biden with a cold was enough to disqualify him from the race but a man who started showing signs of dementia at least 8 years ago is still in it.

      • FYI says:
        October 20, 2024 at 2:04 pm

        Yes. It’s called disinhibition, and it is a sign of dementia.

      • Missy says:
        October 20, 2024 at 4:15 pm

        So he’s had dementia for the past 40 years? He’s always been like this

    • Interested Gawker says:
      October 20, 2024 at 1:08 pm

      Mentioning showering afterwards makes it seem like he confused sports. Do they shower communally after golf? Did he hear ‘Palmer’ and mix up Arnold and Jim; a baseball player?

      The way a large portion of American legacy media downplays Trump’s shocking unfitness for office when they gave Biden such relentless scrutiny is so unsettling.

      Reply
    • bisynaptic says:
      October 20, 2024 at 2:54 pm

      And the New York Times, predictably, covered for him. 🙄

      Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    October 20, 2024 at 8:58 am

    He should drop out of the race. He’s just not up to the task.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      October 20, 2024 at 11:43 am

      Please, no! Then we would have Vance to contend with. Let Kamala beat him.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        October 20, 2024 at 6:05 pm

        If he wins, we’ll have with Vance as POTUS to contend with by June at the latest.

        At least if T dropped out now, MAGAs would truly understand they were voting for Vance and probably sit this race out – no one but Opus Dei likes Vance.

  7. samipup says:
    October 20, 2024 at 9:01 am

    Yeah, we were flabbergasted and angry at his behavior before, and never, ever believed he would win.

    Reply
  8. Spice cake 38 says:
    October 20, 2024 at 9:03 am

    I love the reverse rolls now as the republicans were always on President Biden for his age ,and of course Trump mocking Bidens age and now the exact thing is happening to sleepy slow mentally deteriorating Don .
    Look at Joe Biden -he could always and still can run circles around fatso orange.Kamala can mop the floor with this fat old sloppy criminal.

    Reply
  9. TN Democrat says:
    October 20, 2024 at 9:15 am

    Sleepy pooped his pants needs the same press coverage Joe Biden gets continually because of his age. The bias in the media towards the maga Republicans is shocking and apparently bottomless.

    Reply
  10. maisie says:
    October 20, 2024 at 9:32 am

    rumor has it that the crew running the AV at the event were union labor and that the campaign stiffed them, so they didn’t hurry to fix the problem.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    October 20, 2024 at 9:38 am

    I tend to avoid any sound bites of him because even the sound of his voice makes me want to vomit. But I just watched a clip of him on CBS Sunday Morning lying about how little
    kids go to school and come home with a sex change operation. He really does sound exhausted and fading. Like even he is bored with his lies.

    Reply
  12. yipyip says:
    October 20, 2024 at 10:02 am

    Trump is only campaigning to stay out of prison.
    And ego.

    Reply
  13. Lol says:
    October 20, 2024 at 11:09 am

    Proud like Detroit, resilient like Detroit. The same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry. Put some respect on Detroit’s name.
    Lizzo’s comments have since been blasted after users pointed out that the city has been in a state of decay and decline for decades.
    Regardless of Lizzo’s strenuous efforts to spin it, all that will be ringing in people’s subconscious is: “Kamala will turn America into impoverished, run down, and unsafe, Detroit”.
    ‘If Kamala is elected the whole country Will look like Detroit. A decimated car industry. A top ten city in crime statistics.’
    Lizzo just told us the entire country will go to hell just like Detroit if we vote for Kamala!
    After the clip was widely shared on X, another said: ‘That was a Trump endorsement if I’ve ever had one. Lol.’

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      October 20, 2024 at 12:24 pm

      Lol, well, Trump pretty much said the same thing at a Detroit rally. I don’t think he picked up more votes there. He torqued off the city. I have no doubt, she did, too. I can’t believe they think this is an effective campaign strategy.

      Reply
    • FYI says:
      October 20, 2024 at 2:14 pm

      I’m unclear on your point here.

      Do you understand what Lizzo was doing? Lizzo is FROM Detroit. She was responding to what Trump said last week, and I quote Trump: “It’ll be like Detroit. Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands.”

      Lizzo, by CONTRAST, said: “I’m so proud to be from this city. You know, they say if Kamala wins, then the whole country will be like Detroit. Ok. Proud like Detroit! Resilient like Detroit! We’re talking about the same Detroit that innovated the auto industry and the music industry, so put some respect on Detroit’s name!”

      How can you interpret Lizzo’s remarks to mean “Lizzo just told us the entire country will go to hell just like Detroit if we vote for Kamala!” Do you need to step back and start over? Start WAY over. Read carefully. Listen carefully. Do not twist people’s words. We have enough of that going on.

      Reply
    • Flowerlake says:
      October 20, 2024 at 4:54 pm

      As normally with MAGA, you completely twisted what Lizzo said for some bizarre narrative.

      Reply
  14. yipyip says:
    October 20, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    Re: Lizzo statements.
    Her statements are not going to be understood as she meant them.
    Backfire on KH.

    Trump, we are seeing a man willing to show up and do/say anything to stay out of jail.
    Will he be arrested Nov. 6?

    At 78 he is too old. He was lousy and insane when he was younger, he isn’t going to improve now.

    Reply
  15. blueberry says:
    October 20, 2024 at 1:50 pm

    Yall I’ve been spiraling since someone recently tried to convince me to vote for Jill Stein. Are we really back here? Is it 2016 again?

    Reply
  16. Libra says:
    October 20, 2024 at 2:06 pm

    I’m not all that worried about Trump. The whole world sees he is bat sh-t crazy and has not long to live. Vance scares me spitless.

    Reply
  17. bisynaptic says:
    October 20, 2024 at 2:51 pm

    TWO HOURS to fix a microphone problem? That should be the real news, here: his campaign is incompetent. And if his campaign is incompetent, what will his administration be?

    Reply
  18. CLOVE says:
    October 20, 2024 at 3:05 pm

    In PA yesterday, Media Touch Network said that he spent 10 minutes talking about another man’s genitalia.
    Did anyone see the clips of him sitting on a white chair under a towel on the Fox network? I never watch that network, but someone pointed it out in a picture and on MSNBC.

    Reply
  19. yipyip says:
    October 20, 2024 at 3:07 pm

    Sunday afternoon, NYPOST now has an item Trump is at a McDonalds for a PR stunt, “working” the fries and drive thru lane.
    OMG.
    Is this how MAGAs think we elect the leader of the free world?
    It is ALL bad cult of personality photo ops.
    Please, please cover this…I need to hear from the CB community on this.
    I have such a pounding headache now. 8-9 years of hell with Trump and every.day. more bs.

    Unreal to me, just as if we have fallen into an upside down Matrix.

    Reply

