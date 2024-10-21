Prince William & Kate probably won’t be seen during King Charles’s Oz tour

Last week, I wondered aloud if Prince William and Kate would do anything to “thunder-steal” King Charles’s weeks-long newscycle. King Charles and Camilla are in Australia this week, and then they’ll go to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. William worked three days in a row last week, and they were all really basic events with minimal staging. As in, it would be easy enough for William to simply wander around, doing those kinds of events in his father’s absence from the UK. But I don’t think that will happen. As it turns out, Charles and Camilla’s tour coincides with the Wales kids’ school break.
Princess Kate is set for a short break during Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis two-week school half-term. The three royal children began on Friday, October 18, and will last until November 4.
Prince William and Princess Kate’s children attend Lambook School as day students, unlike Prince William and Prince Harry, who attended a boarding school from the age of 8. The two-week break is considered family time, with their parents often taking lighter schedules when the children are off school.
The Prince of Wales is expected to have fewer public engagements than last week when he made three major visits while Princess Kate’s next public appearance could come in November.
[From GB News]
“The Prince of Wales is expected to have fewer public engagements…” Zero is definitely “fewer.” I wasn’t expecting to see Kate, and I would assume that we won’t see William again until the end of the month when he tries to hype his big homeless documentary? It also feels like Will & Kate will try to be especially quiet so that Charles and Camilla can really soak up as much bad press as he can. Charles did something similar when William and Kate staggered from catastrophe to catastrophe during their 2022 Caribbean Tour – Charles just sat back and let W&K twist in the wind. Turnabout is fair play, royal-style. Plus, Will and Kate are just lazy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121582, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121966, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks with a critical care paramedic from the Air Ambulance during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919252243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919252435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919252475, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Sooo, Kate hasn’t done anything for months and months yet still needs to announce a two-week break to spend time with the kids?
Her whole life is one long break
Yes Peg did three things last week and I wondered if he would be not seen again for awhile so my guess was right. Can’t pull attention from Chuckles and his very dull trip to Australia.
Three major events, per the royal stenographers, and I can’t remember a single one. And it was just last week! I think for one I remember seeing a video of them driving up, him getting out of the car then hustling straight into the front door, and then that was it. So much for their ‘major’ events.
I’m seeing this as Charles wants ALL the attention on him.
W&K better stay indoors and give him his spotlight.
The foolish, ego driven man is risking his health to have his tour of Oz.
And Oz does not want nor need a visit from him.
William can go to one of his island escapes. He won’t stay indoors and He does not like working
Who’s missing them? I mean, what’s new about the not doing work?
What Charles is experiencing in Australia is their future and it will only be louder. Of course they won’t understand that just like they were so clueless in the Caribbean.
What is Kate taking a break from?
Prince Harry is home, no need for her or her husband to work now.
I was just thinking, usually when the kids are on a break from school that’s not a break for mom (or whichever parent does the bulk of the kid work). That’s more work, not less.
Oh, no, no! That’s what the nanny and entire household staff are for.
Those kids have another break? What’s the deal?
Private schools (called such in the US, I think it’s reversed in the UK) have a lot more breaks than public schools. Public schools tend to have lots more half days (parents hate this simple trick! But seriously.) and private schools sort of don’t do that and instead make larger chunks of time off.
Half the time the private school breaks seem to be built around traditional rich people holiday schedules.
Chuck and Cam need to watch their backs while William runs quiet. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Incandescent Prince is plotting with his KP minions on how to maximize the bad press from Down Under. Reports of Charles’ fatigue could give impetus for Willy to talk to the necessary people to kick in the Regency Act. Willy may be plotting of offloading Camilla once Charles is gone and he becomes king. There may be enough people who are merely tolerating Camilla to back William up; because in the end Camilla is the woman who disrespected his and Harry’s mother by being the royal sidepiece. (Dad was definitely wrong.) You can’t tell me William is not going to want Camilla to pay for that.
Ehhhhhhhh.
He called his own mother paranoid – after she had correctly and publicly predicted her death and even her manner of death – so I don’t think he cares about that.
I think he does care that she goes out of her way to regularly toss his secrets to the press to destroy him and his image. I don’t think he cares about anyone but himself.
William is too busy being incandescent over Harry and Meghan to care. And I think Camilla knows too much. William did not show his mother any loyalty by calling her paranoid.
William is too lazy to plot anything.
And too stupid. The staff have to plot his stunts.
Charles probably picked those Australia dates knowing his grandkids would be on school break because he knows Kate and William’s tendency to disappear when they are on vacation. Kate isn’t likely to make any public appearances anyways but this will make sure William stays hidden too. But given the way the Australia tour is going, Charles may wish for some royal distraction.
I didn’t know the children were on school holidays but it’s no surprise that William and Kate won’t be seen for the rest of this month.