Prince William & Kate probably won’t be seen during King Charles’s Oz tour

Last week, I wondered aloud if Prince William and Kate would do anything to “thunder-steal” King Charles’s weeks-long newscycle. King Charles and Camilla are in Australia this week, and then they’ll go to Samoa for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. William worked three days in a row last week, and they were all really basic events with minimal staging. As in, it would be easy enough for William to simply wander around, doing those kinds of events in his father’s absence from the UK. But I don’t think that will happen. As it turns out, Charles and Camilla’s tour coincides with the Wales kids’ school break.

Princess Kate is set for a short break during Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis two-week school half-term. The three royal children began on Friday, October 18, and will last until November 4. Prince William and Princess Kate’s children attend Lambook School as day students, unlike Prince William and Prince Harry, who attended a boarding school from the age of 8. The two-week break is considered family time, with their parents often taking lighter schedules when the children are off school. The Prince of Wales is expected to have fewer public engagements than last week when he made three major visits while Princess Kate’s next public appearance could come in November.

[From GB News]

“The Prince of Wales is expected to have fewer public engagements…” Zero is definitely “fewer.” I wasn’t expecting to see Kate, and I would assume that we won’t see William again until the end of the month when he tries to hype his big homeless documentary? It also feels like Will & Kate will try to be especially quiet so that Charles and Camilla can really soak up as much bad press as he can. Charles did something similar when William and Kate staggered from catastrophe to catastrophe during their 2022 Caribbean Tour – Charles just sat back and let W&K twist in the wind. Turnabout is fair play, royal-style. Plus, Will and Kate are just lazy.