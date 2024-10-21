Donald Trump’s closing argument: Arnold Palmer had a large bajingo

The late golfer Arnold Palmer was a Reagan Republican. Before his death in 2016, he donated to many Republican politicians, including George W. Bush. But… Palmer was also on the record about Donald Trump. Palmer hated Trump. Why are we talking about the late Arnold Palmer? Because Donald Trump was sundowning at a rally over the weekend and he went off on a tangent about how Arnold Palmer was well hung. I sh-t you not. Incidentally, the NY Times didn’t even bother to cover this tangent, that’s how committed they are to sanewashing this absolute maniac. From the AP: “Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer’s genitalia.”
Donald Trump’s campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer’s genitalia.
Trump was campaigning in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Palmer was born in 1929 and learned to golf from his father, who suffered from polio and was head pro and greenskeeper at the local country club.
Politicians saluting Palmer in his hometown is nothing new. But Trump spent 12 full minutes doing so at the top of his speech and even suggested how much more fun the night would be if Palmer, who died in 2016, could join him on stage.
“Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women,” Trump said. “This is a guy that was all man.” Then he went even further. “When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable,’” Trump said with a laugh. “I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”
This is Donald Trump’s closing argument for his third presidential election: a deceased golfer had an unbelievably large bajingo and Trump wishes everyone could have seen Palmer in all of his glory. Combined with Trump’s love of the Village People’s “YMCA” and the Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men,” Trump really is choosing a particularly deranged kind of queerbaiting for his closing argument. In any case, Palmer’s daughter Peg has gone on the record about how much her father hated Trump (I’m including those comments below).
Incidentally, people were so focused on the Palmer stuff that they missed the part of Trump’s speech where he admitted to violating the Logan Act by colluding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is truly trying to get Trump re-elected.
BREAKING: In a senile moment, Donald Trump is rambling about the size of Arnold Palmer’s private parts. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/LMpITtQmeW
— Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 19, 2024
Arnold Palmer was a dyed in the wool Republican. He believed in old school conservative values, having class and showing respect. He did not like Trump, as his daughter has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/6VvomRv06x
— Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) October 20, 2024
Someone asked the writer of NYT article why he omitted this in his article and he responded that he wrote it, but the editor cut that part out from his article. I hope it is ok to share the source link: https://bsky.app/profile/pamherd.bsky.social/post/3l6wwyznav724
The journalists are doing their job, their upper management is trying to get Trump elected.
The irony is that the Times employees will be the first ones rounded up.
@brassy rebel – the reporters are at risk, not the editorial staff or owners who are in Trump’s pocket
I agree with the Harris-Walz campaign’s evaluation: Donald Trump’s closing argument is literal junk.
Seriously, we can make jokes but it’s incredibly disrespectful and insulting to Palmer’s memory and his family. I hope his children take legal action. More importantly, I hope they vote for Harris-Walz.
This 12 minute sinking ship of a speech about a dead man’s big D says it all.
It should run on every single tv news program to show Americans what a sick twisted man Trump is in case there’s anyone overlooking his “ramblings”.
Plus, most men do not have a big D and will be turned away by Trumps public brag on how impressive big D’s are.
Netanyahu and Trump want to be in office for the exact same reasons, to avoid being held accountable for their many crimes. We’re down to the wire now. Early voting is happening in half the states at this point. Don’t pay attention to the polls, which at this point are only adjusting their likely voter samples and are statistical noise. Vote. Then after you vote, encourage your friends and family to vote. If you can, offer rides to people who may not be able to make it to their polling places, or offer to pick up their mail ballot. Don’t underestimate how many ” good” people will look the other way on things that don’t directly impact them, every single vote in every state matters.
Sadly, it does not seem to matter what Trump says, his people don’t care and will still vote for him. Plus , all these people saying character does not matter. If he is elected, there will be no guardrails to do whatever he pleases.
People are trying to raise the issue of his mental decline. And I do applaud the effort. And yet, I’m like, how can anyone tell the difference? He’s been a dead-brained moron for a long time, and his supporters like him that way. The right wing politicians like him that way, cause it makes him malleable, and therefore, so do the dictators.
He’s such disgusting human. Revenge, power and prison avoidance are his only reasons for running for office.
“Incidentally, the NY Times didn’t even bother to cover this tangent, that’s how committed they are to sanewashing this absolute maniac.”
The NYT is a decomposing shell of its former self. Neo brat Arty Sulzberger has run it into a rag and it will only get worse. I’m the Front Office Coordinator and have suggested that we no longer share it in our reception area.
Only read the headline: a bajingo is the opposite part for an 🍆.
Yup. Bajingo means lady parts. Thank you, Scrubs.
Yesterday, there was a Trump parade in my hometown in the Central Valley of California, a “Farmers for Trump” thing which ended at a location that had vendors selling Trump merch. The parade included giant Trump cutouts and various other nonsense. I do not understand. At all. If your grandpa was talking like this, you’d send him to a home.
Noone calls out how he is using the campaign to shill his shit. There was a post on CNN that he is shilling his own watch brand on his SM right along with campaign-related statements. Of course, it turned out that some shady shell company was created to import the cheap looking watches, but even that is beside the point. Why is he allowed to advertise his merch on campaign funds??
Will this nightmare bizarro unfunhouse close soon? Again feeling like this is a shitty Twilight Zone episode. How is deceased d!ck size ever a viable option in a campaign strategy.
Earlier in the week, Mango as fixated on Harvey Weinstein’s schl*ng. His increasingly vulgar ramblings are reminiscent of my late uncle, who suffered with Alzheimer’s—a seemingly unbigoted, proper soul who began to randomly spew the most racially and sexually offensive opinions.
Utterly revolting, and terrifying to think this race is even close.
Except this has been Trump, all along.
I’m so tired, you guys. So very tired.
Tired? Exhausted by this Idiot!
He never shuts up. 2-3x a day he is yapping and lying about some garbage.
I swear if Trump was a female somebody would have 5150’d him long ago.
Boy, politics have gone to the dogs ever since the Orange Lunatic got the spotlight, no?
I recall when the public was shocked by LBJ and some crude remarks he made on a live mic.
Heck, Trump is so out there, he makes LBJ look like Prince Charming.
Please KH/TW do not mess up this election, take nothing for granted. Crush him at the polls.
That’s exactly what I’ve been thinking recently. Even LBJ wouldn’t have said what trump’s been saying recently.
OMG, I’m cackling!
But isn’t “bajingo” the name for the female part???? This is where I had to push away my afternoon coffee to spare my keyboard.
Dash it, I can’t even do emojis from my keyboard.
Fine write-up, Kaiser.
Tbh, I thought “bajingo” was a made up word. I had never seen it ( the word). But upon saying it out loud it sounds….singular. I think it’s much better as a word for men. I don’t think it sounds complex enough for woman stuff.
Really wish Palmer’s family would rip him on this. What a filthy, foul disgusting man.
Again I keep thinking HOW IS IT CLOSE????