Donald Trump’s closing argument: Arnold Palmer had a large bajingo

The late golfer Arnold Palmer was a Reagan Republican. Before his death in 2016, he donated to many Republican politicians, including George W. Bush. But… Palmer was also on the record about Donald Trump. Palmer hated Trump. Why are we talking about the late Arnold Palmer? Because Donald Trump was sundowning at a rally over the weekend and he went off on a tangent about how Arnold Palmer was well hung. I sh-t you not. Incidentally, the NY Times didn’t even bother to cover this tangent, that’s how committed they are to sanewashing this absolute maniac. From the AP: “Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer’s genitalia.”

Donald Trump’s campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer’s genitalia. Trump was campaigning in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Palmer was born in 1929 and learned to golf from his father, who suffered from polio and was head pro and greenskeeper at the local country club. Politicians saluting Palmer in his hometown is nothing new. But Trump spent 12 full minutes doing so at the top of his speech and even suggested how much more fun the night would be if Palmer, who died in 2016, could join him on stage. “Arnold Palmer was all man, and I say that in all due respect to women,” Trump said. “This is a guy that was all man.” Then he went even further. “When he took the showers with other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable,’” Trump said with a laugh. “I had to say. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man.”

[From The AP]

This is Donald Trump’s closing argument for his third presidential election: a deceased golfer had an unbelievably large bajingo and Trump wishes everyone could have seen Palmer in all of his glory. Combined with Trump’s love of the Village People’s “YMCA” and the Weather Girls’ “It’s Raining Men,” Trump really is choosing a particularly deranged kind of queerbaiting for his closing argument. In any case, Palmer’s daughter Peg has gone on the record about how much her father hated Trump (I’m including those comments below).

Incidentally, people were so focused on the Palmer stuff that they missed the part of Trump’s speech where he admitted to violating the Logan Act by colluding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu is truly trying to get Trump re-elected.

BREAKING: In a senile moment, Donald Trump is rambling about the size of Arnold Palmer’s private parts. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/LMpITtQmeW — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 19, 2024

Arnold Palmer was a dyed in the wool Republican. He believed in old school conservative values, having class and showing respect. He did not like Trump, as his daughter has confirmed. pic.twitter.com/6VvomRv06x — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) October 20, 2024