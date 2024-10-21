Kim Kardashian wore Mugler to the Academy Museum gala: cute or tacky?

The Academy Museum gala happened on Saturday night. I don’t know why, but in the past two years, this event has managed to block a lot of photo agencies from the red carpet, which means that the photo agencies we use don’t have photos from this A-list gala. It was supposed to be one of the biggest events for the would-be Oscar campaigners during the awards season – you would think that the actors would want the added attention and hype, but I’m not sure they’ll get it.

Well, one of the big fashion headlines from the gala is Kim Kardashian. Kim and her family have been exceptionally quiet in recent months, and I have no idea why. Kim and sisters used to constantly love the tabloid storylines, but it’s all felt really subdued this year. Hm. Anyway, Kim definitely wanted attention for this outfit at the gala – a custom Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewels. The Mugler ensemble consists of a really intense corset and a pair of panties, plus a robe. This is not eveningwear, this is Kim wearing her foundation garments outside.

I’ll be really honest about something else: I do not believe Kim’s waistline was achieved through all-natural means. I think she’s had surgery to achieve that tiny waist.

32 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore Mugler to the Academy Museum gala: cute or tacky?”

  1. Neeve says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:22 am

    Dare I say the Kardashians have been fame whores for almost twenty years,they may be sick of it. I think the only thirsty ones left are Kim and Kris.

    Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      October 21, 2024 at 10:40 am

      I’ve seen a lot of people who are waist training etc. I sort of ended up following a couple of them for the past few years.

      It’s amazing the distortions the human body will achieve when subjected to constant constraints.

      Also – there is a large contingent of corset wearers who do it in healthy ways. And it is incredibly helpful after childbirth omg. That belle fit support saved me and my back after childbirth. But it’s a garment that has a job. Support.

      Waist trainers like Kim are not accepted or thought well of by the larger corset wearing community.

      Reply
  2. Jan90067 says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Tacky as hell. Just throwing on a basic hotel robe over an ugly corset is not a “look” IMO. This woman sucks up to attention as the desert does a rain storm.

    Reply
  3. Nicki says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Bratz doll. Peak body dysmorphia.

    Reply
  4. blueberry says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:29 am

    Looks like she’s wearing a diaper. Beyond tacky as usual

    Reply
  5. yipyip says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:37 am

    Can’t ANY of those Kardashians do 1 useful thing, ever?
    A pox of Ryan Seacrest for bringing them to tv.

    They are all wealthy now. Go away, please.

    And such ugly outfits, more and more. Getting harder to shock us for attention. LOL

    Reply
  6. girl_ninja says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:39 am

    At least she’s not wearing her cardigan this go round.

    Reply
  7. AlexandraS says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Mugler was a master, esp in the 80s. His motorcycle handle bustier is nearly as iconic as his then rival Gaultier’s cone bra made for Madonna and worn in her “Express Yourself” video . Kim looks great.

    Reply
  8. NJGR says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:52 am

    Why is supposed to be “sexy” when a woman’s boobs are so constricted they look like they’re about to explode? Maybe it’s just because I have breasts of my own, but I just look at that and think “ow!”

    Reply
  9. Lynne says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:54 am

    I vote tacky (as usual)

    Reply
  10. SarahCS says:
    October 21, 2024 at 10:56 am

    I can admire the craftsmanship of the bustier but it looks like there was a fire alarm in the hotel while she was getting ready and she had to leave before getting her actual dress on.

    Reply
  11. yipyip says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:02 am

    All her money and she still dresses terribly.
    Are all the fashion houses in decline lately?
    Versace, Dior, is everyone on vacation this year?

    Reply
  12. Miranda says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:03 am

    Sorry, she’s the GOAT when it comes to making couture look cheap and tacky. I guess at least she’s not doing “just got out of the shower” hair this time?

    Reply
  13. Lizzie Bathory says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:12 am

    Not sure if this is why the Kardashians are quiet, but there’s a lawsuit against Kanye by a former employee who alleges he used his company as a front for sex trafficking & had Bianca Censori coordinate/participate in the operation. And Kanye was friendly with Diddy so who knows what else might come to light.

    Reply
    • NJGR says:
      October 21, 2024 at 11:19 am

      Suddenly this all seems a lot less funny.

      Reply
    • Justjj says:
      October 21, 2024 at 11:37 am

      I think all the Kardashians have this unique talent, tbh. Like, they could take the most beautiful, elegant, sweeping, understated Chanel, and the most exquisite Chopard diamonds, and make them look like prom dresses and costume jewelry. None of them have that high fashion look or a natural sophistication, I think they all ruined that when they stopped being in natural in any way, shape, or form… or maybe it’s the show/trash tv legacy or maybe it’s the sort of amorphous Kardashian-Jenner face now that they all seem to share. Edit: this comment was in response to @Miranda above this thread.

      Reply
    • Justjj says:
      October 21, 2024 at 11:41 am

      In response to *this* thread: Wow, that’s a lot but I get the WORST feeling from Kanye. Even before the mental illness came to light… his vibes are irksome and I wouldn’t be surprised at all sadly, if there were some very dark and Diddy adjacent goings ons in house Kardashian-West, with or without Kim’s full knowledge…

      Reply
  14. TN Democrat says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:22 am

    The outfit is tacky. I don’t care why the Kardashians are being quieter, I am just grateful they have been. Heather Cox Richardson wrote in one of her posts a few months ago that Hollywood is moving away from the cheap, tacky reality programming that ultimately stuck pop culture with tRump and Kardashians. Maybe they are reading the room?

    Reply
  15. Jais says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:24 am

    There were so many lovely dresses at this event from what I’ve seen online. But this was not one of them. It’s not even interesting really. It’s just like oh, Kim K showed up in a corset and little else. Shocking/s.

    Reply
  16. lucy2 says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:29 am

    That looks uncomfortable and awful.
    LOL at the difference between her instagram photos and the red carpet photos. So much angling and photoshop.

    Reply
  17. Kateee says:
    October 21, 2024 at 11:51 am

    I just assume they had to be “subdued” for a few months so their surgery/ozempic/fat grafts could heal and they can show up pretending this is how they’ve always looked.

    I don’t reality TV but I recall reading that Kim had visited the Menendez brothers and was doing advocacy work on their behalf. She might look ridiculous but I appreciate her efforts to bring attention to prison reform, sentencing, etc.

    Reply
  18. LeaTheFrench says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:06 pm

    Well. Zendaya wore a few months ago the Machinenmensch robot suit from the Mugler archives, which has cut-outs for breasts AND butt cheeks. And she looked classy in an out of this World way, while Kardashian has somehow managed to cheap-ify a Mugler piece. How depressing.

    Reply
  19. sevenblue says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:07 pm

    “she’s had surgery to achieve that tiny waist.”

    This is long-discussed “guess”. There are before and after bikini pics of her waist. I don’t think someone’s body shape changes so drastically like that. I read before that corsets can do that to your body, but she doesn’t wear them everyday for hours to get that result (“Corsets worn for long periods of time and cinched very tightly can and often will redistribute organs: kidneys, liver, intestines”).

    Women have organs just like men. It is ok to have a normal-sized waist. I hope people stop trying to look like them.

    Reply
  20. KC says:
    October 21, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    So sad she doesn’t have the money, sense or taste to complete the outfit. I always think of poor Dobby when I see Kim in …anything, all he wanted is clothes then she appears in …nothing.

    Reply
  21. Chaine says:
    October 21, 2024 at 1:25 pm

    She looks haggard. At her age, she is in or approaching perimenopause. I would not want to be that age again, dealing with the random bloating, hot flashes, surprise periods, and show up to an event wearing a corset and a white diaper.

    Reply
  22. Nano says:
    October 21, 2024 at 3:38 pm

    This empty, vapid, vacuous hag…why is she still in the public eye? We need to purge the trumps and the kardashian/Jenner out of the country’s system. They are toxic. All of them.

    Reply
  23. phlyfiremama says:
    October 21, 2024 at 5:31 pm

    She makes every outfit she has ever worn tacky, with her overly exaggerated female parts that have been surgically enhanced to cartoonist proportions.

    Reply
  24. Gardendryer says:
    October 21, 2024 at 9:38 pm

    I am just so bored with her looks at this point. How tiny can I make my waist look? How can I make my butt and boobs look bigger? She is the personification of everything we were told to look like in our 20s and she has never been able to break away from that mentality. She is obsessed with looking younger and it has gotten to the point of being sad and desperate. Everything she wears is always skin tight to the point of wondering if she can even breathe.

    Reply

