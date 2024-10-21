Kim Kardashian wore Mugler to the Academy Museum gala: cute or tacky?

The Academy Museum gala happened on Saturday night. I don’t know why, but in the past two years, this event has managed to block a lot of photo agencies from the red carpet, which means that the photo agencies we use don’t have photos from this A-list gala. It was supposed to be one of the biggest events for the would-be Oscar campaigners during the awards season – you would think that the actors would want the added attention and hype, but I’m not sure they’ll get it.
Well, one of the big fashion headlines from the gala is Kim Kardashian. Kim and her family have been exceptionally quiet in recent months, and I have no idea why. Kim and sisters used to constantly love the tabloid storylines, but it’s all felt really subdued this year. Hm. Anyway, Kim definitely wanted attention for this outfit at the gala – a custom Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewels. The Mugler ensemble consists of a really intense corset and a pair of panties, plus a robe. This is not eveningwear, this is Kim wearing her foundation garments outside.
I’ll be really honest about something else: I do not believe Kim’s waistline was achieved through all-natural means. I think she’s had surgery to achieve that tiny waist.
Dare I say the Kardashians have been fame whores for almost twenty years,they may be sick of it. I think the only thirsty ones left are Kim and Kris.
I’ve seen a lot of people who are waist training etc. I sort of ended up following a couple of them for the past few years.
It’s amazing the distortions the human body will achieve when subjected to constant constraints.
Also – there is a large contingent of corset wearers who do it in healthy ways. And it is incredibly helpful after childbirth omg. That belle fit support saved me and my back after childbirth. But it’s a garment that has a job. Support.
Waist trainers like Kim are not accepted or thought well of by the larger corset wearing community.
Tacky as hell. Just throwing on a basic hotel robe over an ugly corset is not a “look” IMO. This woman sucks up to attention as the desert does a rain storm.
Bratz doll. Peak body dysmorphia.
That’s exactly what she looks like. A Bratz doll.
Looks like she’s wearing a diaper. Beyond tacky as usual
Can’t ANY of those Kardashians do 1 useful thing, ever?
A pox of Ryan Seacrest for bringing them to tv.
They are all wealthy now. Go away, please.
And such ugly outfits, more and more. Getting harder to shock us for attention. LOL
You know Kim did get Trump to pardon that poor woman. He only did it because of her celebrity status. So yes, at least Kim has done something really truly wonderful. She did not have to go to bat for this woman but she did it. In 2018 she got Trump to commute her sentence, and then in 2020 she got him to grant her a full pardon. https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/28/politics/donald-trump-alice-johnson-pardon/index.html
At least she’s not wearing her cardigan this go round.
Mugler was a master, esp in the 80s. His motorcycle handle bustier is nearly as iconic as his then rival Gaultier’s cone bra made for Madonna and worn in her “Express Yourself” video . Kim looks great.
For a fashion shoot, yes, Kim looks great. For an actual event with real people, she looks tacky to the point of vulgarity.
She looks dazzling from the diamonds up. I love the robe too.
Why is supposed to be “sexy” when a woman’s boobs are so constricted they look like they’re about to explode? Maybe it’s just because I have breasts of my own, but I just look at that and think “ow!”
I vote tacky (as usual)
I can admire the craftsmanship of the bustier but it looks like there was a fire alarm in the hotel while she was getting ready and she had to leave before getting her actual dress on.
All her money and she still dresses terribly.
Are all the fashion houses in decline lately?
Versace, Dior, is everyone on vacation this year?
Sorry, she’s the GOAT when it comes to making couture look cheap and tacky. I guess at least she’s not doing “just got out of the shower” hair this time?
Not sure if this is why the Kardashians are quiet, but there’s a lawsuit against Kanye by a former employee who alleges he used his company as a front for sex trafficking & had Bianca Censori coordinate/participate in the operation. And Kanye was friendly with Diddy so who knows what else might come to light.
Suddenly this all seems a lot less funny.
I think all the Kardashians have this unique talent, tbh. Like, they could take the most beautiful, elegant, sweeping, understated Chanel, and the most exquisite Chopard diamonds, and make them look like prom dresses and costume jewelry. None of them have that high fashion look or a natural sophistication, I think they all ruined that when they stopped being in natural in any way, shape, or form… or maybe it’s the show/trash tv legacy or maybe it’s the sort of amorphous Kardashian-Jenner face now that they all seem to share. Edit: this comment was in response to @Miranda above this thread.
In response to *this* thread: Wow, that’s a lot but I get the WORST feeling from Kanye. Even before the mental illness came to light… his vibes are irksome and I wouldn’t be surprised at all sadly, if there were some very dark and Diddy adjacent goings ons in house Kardashian-West, with or without Kim’s full knowledge…
The outfit is tacky. I don’t care why the Kardashians are being quieter, I am just grateful they have been. Heather Cox Richardson wrote in one of her posts a few months ago that Hollywood is moving away from the cheap, tacky reality programming that ultimately stuck pop culture with tRump and Kardashians. Maybe they are reading the room?
There were so many lovely dresses at this event from what I’ve seen online. But this was not one of them. It’s not even interesting really. It’s just like oh, Kim K showed up in a corset and little else. Shocking/s.
That looks uncomfortable and awful.
LOL at the difference between her instagram photos and the red carpet photos. So much angling and photoshop.
I just assume they had to be “subdued” for a few months so their surgery/ozempic/fat grafts could heal and they can show up pretending this is how they’ve always looked.
I don’t reality TV but I recall reading that Kim had visited the Menendez brothers and was doing advocacy work on their behalf. She might look ridiculous but I appreciate her efforts to bring attention to prison reform, sentencing, etc.
Well. Zendaya wore a few months ago the Machinenmensch robot suit from the Mugler archives, which has cut-outs for breasts AND butt cheeks. And she looked classy in an out of this World way, while Kardashian has somehow managed to cheap-ify a Mugler piece. How depressing.
“she’s had surgery to achieve that tiny waist.”
This is long-discussed “guess”. There are before and after bikini pics of her waist. I don’t think someone’s body shape changes so drastically like that. I read before that corsets can do that to your body, but she doesn’t wear them everyday for hours to get that result (“Corsets worn for long periods of time and cinched very tightly can and often will redistribute organs: kidneys, liver, intestines”).
Women have organs just like men. It is ok to have a normal-sized waist. I hope people stop trying to look like them.
So sad she doesn’t have the money, sense or taste to complete the outfit. I always think of poor Dobby when I see Kim in …anything, all he wanted is clothes then she appears in …nothing.
She looks haggard. At her age, she is in or approaching perimenopause. I would not want to be that age again, dealing with the random bloating, hot flashes, surprise periods, and show up to an event wearing a corset and a white diaper.
This empty, vapid, vacuous hag…why is she still in the public eye? We need to purge the trumps and the kardashian/Jenner out of the country’s system. They are toxic. All of them.
She makes every outfit she has ever worn tacky, with her overly exaggerated female parts that have been surgically enhanced to cartoonist proportions.
I am just so bored with her looks at this point. How tiny can I make my waist look? How can I make my butt and boobs look bigger? She is the personification of everything we were told to look like in our 20s and she has never been able to break away from that mentality. She is obsessed with looking younger and it has gotten to the point of being sad and desperate. Everything she wears is always skin tight to the point of wondering if she can even breathe.