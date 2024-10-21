Kim Kardashian wore Mugler to the Academy Museum gala: cute or tacky?

The Academy Museum gala happened on Saturday night. I don’t know why, but in the past two years, this event has managed to block a lot of photo agencies from the red carpet, which means that the photo agencies we use don’t have photos from this A-list gala. It was supposed to be one of the biggest events for the would-be Oscar campaigners during the awards season – you would think that the actors would want the added attention and hype, but I’m not sure they’ll get it.

Well, one of the big fashion headlines from the gala is Kim Kardashian. Kim and her family have been exceptionally quiet in recent months, and I have no idea why. Kim and sisters used to constantly love the tabloid storylines, but it’s all felt really subdued this year. Hm. Anyway, Kim definitely wanted attention for this outfit at the gala – a custom Mugler with Tiffany & Co jewels. The Mugler ensemble consists of a really intense corset and a pair of panties, plus a robe. This is not eveningwear, this is Kim wearing her foundation garments outside.

I’ll be really honest about something else: I do not believe Kim’s waistline was achieved through all-natural means. I think she’s had surgery to achieve that tiny waist.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images