“Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala” links

Embed from Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala over the weekend. Lots of people wore LV, but Ronan is the new LV ambassador. [RCFA]

More fashion pics from the Academy Museum gala – I wish we had good photos from this event, but they limit most photo agency access to the carpet. [Just Jared]

Cooper Koch wants to play Patrick Bateman. [Socialite Life]

What is Rumours, the absurdist film about the G7? [LaineyGossip]

A rave review of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. [Pajiba]

Lashana Lynch is pregnant! [Go Fug Yourself]

New music from FKA Twigs! [OMG Blog]

Vanna White remains low-key. [Seriously OMG]

A 90 Day Fiance feud? [Starcasm]

I loved all of the birthday messages for Kamala Harris yesterday! [Hollywood Life]

Suki Waterhouse prank-called Robert Pattinson. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images