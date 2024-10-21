“Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala” links
Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala over the weekend. Lots of people wore LV, but Ronan is the new LV ambassador. [RCFA]
More fashion pics from the Academy Museum gala – I wish we had good photos from this event, but they limit most photo agency access to the carpet. [Just Jared]
Cooper Koch wants to play Patrick Bateman. [Socialite Life]
What is Rumours, the absurdist film about the G7? [LaineyGossip]
A rave review of Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut. [Pajiba]
Lashana Lynch is pregnant! [Go Fug Yourself]
New music from FKA Twigs! [OMG Blog]
Vanna White remains low-key. [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance feud? [Starcasm]
I loved all of the birthday messages for Kamala Harris yesterday! [Hollywood Life]
Suki Waterhouse prank-called Robert Pattinson. [Buzzfeed]

14 Responses to ““Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala” links”

  1. StellainNH says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:31 pm

    “Woman of the Hour” looks really good!

    • paintergal says:
      October 21, 2024 at 2:39 pm

      It’s really well done and compelling. Also very uncomfortable because every female on the planet has lived their whole lives in danger from the average Joe. It’s relatable in an unfortunate way. If this is Kendrick’s first directing stint, I can’t wait to see more.

      • Nicki says:
        October 21, 2024 at 4:33 pm

        Totally agree. The center of the film is the serial killer plot, but it also does a great job of showing the micro-aggressions women experience every day. Uncomfortable and even exhausting. A review in Vulture calls it dry and academic and when I checked the byline, yeah, written by a guy. A luxury for him not to see and understand.

  2. Lucía says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:33 pm

    Saoirse is looking like a true movie star now. That being said, I don’t know that black is the best color for her. She doesn’t look bad at all, but I usually find that it’s a bit of a harsh color on blonde, fair skinned women.

  3. Chaine says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:36 pm

    Saoirse is perfection!

  4. LightPurple says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:42 pm

    Saoirse looks the best out of all of them, absolute perfection. Kirsten Dunst is next. The Kardashian Jenners look really bad.

  5. K says:
    October 21, 2024 at 12:54 pm

    Saoirse is stunning almost like a painting omg

  6. yipyip says:
    October 21, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    Lovely!
    Very glamorous, classic beautiful look.
    This is great fashion.
    Gown, posture, hair, makeup all 100%. 👍

  7. Ben says:
    October 21, 2024 at 3:25 pm

    Zendaya STUNNED this weekend in a homage to Cher.

  8. Truthbetold says:
    October 21, 2024 at 3:57 pm

    Ever since learning that they were going to remake American Psycho, I first thought that Nicholas Chavez, the actor that plays Lyle Menéndez would be perfect for the role. He has that chiseled look, build and intensity that is required for the yuppie serial killer.
    Cooper Koch did an amazing job in that series but I just don’t see him as Patrick Bateman.

