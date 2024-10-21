“Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala” links

Saoirse Ronan wore Louis Vuitton to the Academy Museum gala over the weekend. Lots of people wore LV, but Ronan is the new LV ambassador. [RCFA]
“Woman of the Hour” looks really good!
It’s really well done and compelling. Also very uncomfortable because every female on the planet has lived their whole lives in danger from the average Joe. It’s relatable in an unfortunate way. If this is Kendrick’s first directing stint, I can’t wait to see more.
Totally agree. The center of the film is the serial killer plot, but it also does a great job of showing the micro-aggressions women experience every day. Uncomfortable and even exhausting. A review in Vulture calls it dry and academic and when I checked the byline, yeah, written by a guy. A luxury for him not to see and understand.
Saoirse is looking like a true movie star now. That being said, I don’t know that black is the best color for her. She doesn’t look bad at all, but I usually find that it’s a bit of a harsh color on blonde, fair skinned women.
True with the color. But she looks stunning. And the design is really good for LV – usually so many nothingburgers which are all over the place.
Hard agree on that. I think she has a new stylist (Danielle Goldberg) and I’ve loved all the looks she’s dressed her in so far.
whaaa? blond in black is classic hot combo.
Saoirse is perfection!
Saoirse looks the best out of all of them, absolute perfection. Kirsten Dunst is next. The Kardashian Jenners look really bad.
Saoirse is stunning almost like a painting omg
Lovely!
Very glamorous, classic beautiful look.
This is great fashion.
Gown, posture, hair, makeup all 100%. 👍
… The earrings, too!
Zendaya STUNNED this weekend in a homage to Cher.
Ever since learning that they were going to remake American Psycho, I first thought that Nicholas Chavez, the actor that plays Lyle Menéndez would be perfect for the role. He has that chiseled look, build and intensity that is required for the yuppie serial killer.
Cooper Koch did an amazing job in that series but I just don’t see him as Patrick Bateman.