Kaley Cuoco admits her dogs are spoiled: ‘It’s basically their house’



Kaley Cuoco and her fiance Tom Pelphrey are mega animal lovers. So much so, that they said yes to adopting a toothless senior chihuahua named Red last December when their daughter was eight months old, and a cane corso mix named Dolly just this June. They have a handful of dogs now, it’s hard to confirm how many, but it’s a full pack! Now daughter Matilda is 18 months old, and Kaley is admitting that she and Tom completely and utterly spoil their fur babies equally as much as their human baby. Kaley even carves out time to have one-on-one play dates between pup and parent (something I’m sure the dogs in Demi Moore’s pack not named Pilaf would be interested to learn). Kaley talked about parenthood, including watching her daughter interact with the big brood, to People Mag while supporting her partnership with Subaru for National Make A Dog’s Day today, on Tuesday:

“Our dogs are so spoiled, it’s a total problem,” Cuoco — who has partnered with Subaru to celebrate National Make a Dog’s Day on Oct. 22 — jokes. “Whenever anyone comes over, they say they want to come back in their next life as one of my dogs. It’s basically their house, we just live here.”

“A couple of days a week, what I’ve been doing recently to make them feel special is I bring them out to my ranch, it’s 40 acres enclosed, … and I let [them] completely run wild,” she continues.

“And because we have so many, I treat them like kids,” adds the Based on a True Story star. “I try and take each of them out by themselves with me so that they feel like they have special one-on-one time, especially my seniors.”

According to Cuoco, pinpointing her favorite part of being a dog mom is impossible. “I love everything about it. I love coming home to my dogs. I like waking up to them,” she says.

“And I have a daughter, by the way, who I love more than life, but waking up with that dog in my face, it never gets old,” continues the star of her 18-month-old Matilda.

“Also, it’s endless laughter, endless joy, and now being a parent of my daughter and seeing the dogs interact with her, that [brings it to] a whole new level,” continues Cuoco.

She adds, “I’ve been a dog parent and an animal parent my entire life, but now, being able to integrate that with my kid and show her how to treat animals and live with them and treat them right, it is such a cool thing.”

Next week, Cuoco is planning to celebrate National Make a dogs Day — as she does every day — through her partnership with Subaru.

Calling their team up a “no-brainer,” The Big Bang Theory alum says, “It was just a perfect collaboration. It totally made sense, and anyone who knows me knows I am a big animal lover.”

“It’s obviously very authentic to me and makes total sense for me to partner with a company that shows support for rescue dogs and animals,” adds Cuoco.

“There are so few very large companies out there that acknowledge animal rescue, and it’s really cool that Subaru is doing this,” continues the mother of one, citing how the company also actively invests in their Subaru Loves Pets program.

“I think animals, they get overlooked, and it takes a big company like this to step up,” Cuoco also says. “It sets them apart for me from other brands.”