Tom Pelphrey didn’t understand why his family was calling Kaley Cuoco ‘Penny’



Who needs a little shot of love heading into the weekend? I do, so I give you baby, dogs, and star signs courtesy of Tom Pelphrey. Tom and his wife Kaley Cuoco welcomed Matilda on March 30, and both parents seem absolutely besotted. As they should be! W Magazine did a little profile on him to promote his role in HBO’s Love & Death. The interview was conducted before the actors’ strike, and Love & Death aired in the spring, so I’m not sure why W Mag has the story out now. (If it was meant to be an Emmys push, the series only received one nomination–for Jesse Plemmons.) But no matter, because Tom is adorable talking about all of the above, and also not knowing his wife’s most famous role:

Did you ever watch The Big Bang Theory?

Never. Matter of fact, when I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom’s partner—who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan—was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on. So I pulled Kaley aside, like, “I’m sorry, I don’t understand what’s happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?” She’s like, “That’s my character in The Big Bang Theory.” I was completely unaware. I’ve watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she’s fantastic.

So you hadn’t seen her in anything?

I hadn’t seen Kaley in anything. Look, I live in a cave. Before I met Kaley, I was living in upstate New York, on a dirt road, in the middle of the woods, without much Wi-Fi. She’s brought me into modern times.

Well, you still kind of live a wild life, since you have so many animals? How many now?

We’re up to six dogs, all rescues. And now we have a beautiful little girl. A human to add to the mix.

Do the dogs accept the human?

The dogs all accept the human. Five of the dogs are over 10 years old. And then, about four weeks before Matilda was going to be born, Kaley said, “I saw another dog that needs to be rescued. Is it crazy to rescue another dog right now?” I said, “It’s absolutely crazy, but let’s do it.”

What is your zodiac sign?

My birthday is July 28. I’m a Leo. I am a Libra rising and a Scorpio moon. My daughter shares two of my three signs. She’s not a Leo. She’s an Aries sun, but she is Leo moon and Libra rising, just like me.

Do you see yourself in her?

I see myself a little bit in her. She’s got one dimple on her left cheek, like I do. Other than that, though, I see Kaley. Kaley says she sees me, but when Matilda’s kind of confused or frustrated about something, she makes these faces and I’m like, “Oh my god, there’s your mom.”