King Charles refused to meet privately with Australian Senator Lidia Thorpe

On Monday, in Canberra, Australia, King Charles addressed the Australian Parliament. Senator Lidia Thorpe protested him immediately following his speech – he barely sat down before she began yelling, “You committed genocide against our people. Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us: our bones, our skulls, our babies, our people….This is not your land. This is not your land. You are not my King, you are not our King. F— the colony.” Thorpe’s protest quickly became international news, and there were so many videos with different angles of Thorpe’s attempt to storm up to Charles, only for her to be pushed out of the chamber by security. I remain really moved by Thorpe’s bravery and how she handled herself in her challenge to the king. Apparently, there is at least one First Nations grandmother who believes Thorpe should have been a lot nicer to Charles.
A Ngunnawal elder has rebuked Lidia Thorpe over her confrontation with King Charles, saying the Victorian senator doesn’t speak for her people and that her comments of “fuck the colony” were “disrespectful”.
Aunty Violet Sheridan, 69, met the royals as part of an official greeting party on Monday and was sitting near the king in Parliament House when Thorpe “jumped out”, marched forward and started shouting at the royals. Thorpe yelled at the king to “give us our land back”, and shouted “f–k the colony” and “you are not my king”.
Sheridan said when she greeted Charles and Camilla “it was all from the heart and I said, ‘I warmly welcome the majesties to Ngunnawal land and also to Canberra’ and it had just ended, and then she’s (Thorpe) jumped out. Lidia Thorpe does not speak for me and my people, and I’m sure she doesn’t speak for a lot of First Nations people. It was disrespectful to come there and go on like that, there’s a time and place.”
Charles and Camilla are touring Australia and Samoa this week and are expected to face opposition from some First Nations people who oppose the monarchy. Wayne Coco Wharton was in the Australian capital on Monday holding what he called a day of resistance against the visit, and calling for the acknowledgement of massacres and violent dispossession in Canberra. Wharton said he wanted to give the king an International Criminal Court notice for genocidal crimes, but said he was barred from getting close to the king.
“This is resistance,” he said, calling himself “an adversary of behalf of sovereign nations…I tried to explain to the authorities, I was trying to serve a document on the king of England, accusing him of genocide and war crimes,” the Kooma man told Guardian Australia.He said Great Britain failed to acknowledge the country’s history and its legacy.
“They don’t own the genocide and the war crimes the king and his predecessors did on their behalf.All the advantage, all the wealth, all the land they required, is through the direct results of massacres, wars and genocide of First Nations people.”
Thorpe – a Gunnai, Gunditjmara and Djab Wurrung woman – said in a statement she met and was supported by traditional owners and that she had backing from First Nations people around the country. “This morning before the event in Parliament, I met with and was supported by Ngambri Ngunnawal Traditional Custodians from that Country, and I have the support from Blak Sovereign Movement Elders from around the whole country. I take the lead from the Blak Sovereign Movement.”
“The King is not our Sovereign, he’s not our King. Over the past few weeks I have been requesting meetings with him, but was ignored. Today I felt it was right to speak up on behalf and the Blak Sovereign Movement to call out Genocide and the invasion and theft of our Lands, Waters and Skies by the Crown.”
Re: “Over the past few weeks I have been requesting meetings with him, but was ignored.” I’ve seen a couple of royal reporters note that Charles and Camilla’s entrance into Parliament was stage-managed specifically to avoid interacting with critical politicians or republicans within the chamber. It sounds accurate that Thorpe and other advocates requested private meetings and were refused. Likely refused in favor of the palace doing the most to platform people like Aunty Violet Sheridan, who clearly believes that “being polite” is more important than reparative justice. I’d also like to point out that Thorpe’s protest was actually pretty polite – she waited until Charles’s speech was over, she requested a meeting (but was turned down) and she didn’t wish death on Charles or attack him personally. This was the kind of “good trouble” protest John Lewis used to speak about.
Of course he refused.
He is in Oz for his own ego. And nothing more.
Complete with a chest full of medals he gave himself.
This trip is all about him nothing more. He just wants adulation that he believes is due to him. He cares nothing for the people of the commonwealth. He just wants to be king and have people bow down to him. I love that the senator did what she did. More should protest and more should leave the commonwealth so they dont have a racist, insensitive jackass representing them in any way.
When is the time or place though? that’s my issue with a lot of people who are saying “well she shouldn’t have done it there.” Why not? Charles was there, the press was there, she has gotten global attention for it – why not protest him there?
She wasn’t violent, she didn’t throw eggs at him, etc. She called him out for his role as the Crown. This is part of it. He wants the big shiny ceremony and crown and such – well this is the flip side.
That’s always the issue that I try to explain to people about protests. The point is to make people uncomfortable and to keep issues on people’s minds.
This was absolutely the time and the place. Some people don’t want any ripples in the status quo, ever. You’ll always be doing it ‘wrong’ to them. Particularly when women choose to be loud.
Being respectable does not mean crap. The old school politicians are the worst.
Well said, Becks1. With KC actually being there and with him now as the actual Head of State, this IS the time and place. Plus, he himself said that Australia needs to choose whether it wishes to stay in the Commonwealth itself. Well then, here is a voice from someone whose people have suffered from that set up telling you she wants out. He should have had the grace to accept Lidia Thorpe’s invitation to meet and speak.
I see that respectability politics goes far and wide. Protest is healthy in a democracy and this man flying in from thousands of miles away to deign you with his presence is the antithesis of that. Common sense should have told him after how William and Kate and Edward and Sophie were greeted in the Caribbean that meeting with her and other Aboriginal leaders would be smart, but I guess that’s asking for too much acknowledgement of your unearned and stolen wealth and privilege. Their refusal to acknowledge that this is all just cosplay for them that had real and continuing consequences for people the world over will be their downfall. And their press constantly sane washing and lying for them only makes instances like this worldwide news.
That royal fuck up won’t even meet with his own son and daughter-in-law so why would he meet with Senator Thorpe? Charles elevated view of himself is one reason why folks are demanding the monarchy be abolished and has him looking like Temu Dracula.
TEMU DRACULA 🧛♂️ 🤣
Look at those disrespectful f*cks giggling from their makeshift thrones.
They make me ill.
Camilla’s reaction was pure trash. Laughing about something as serious as genocide. Charles’ response is trash too. Acting like he doesn’t mind but then refusing to meet. And yet using an aboriginal youth center for clout and photos. They can gtfoh.
Charles childish jealousy of his first wife gave him the consort he deserves.
the sneering laughter was a total disgrace.
good short read here: https://unpacked4.wordpress.com/2024/10/21/bones-blood-and-a-giggling-consort/
on twitter, people have been reminded of their laughter at indigenous people in Canada.
She laughed at the great honour she was afforded by the First Nations in Canada who performed throat singing for them – I cringed in embarrassment, and yet she has learned nothing. ( Sorry I hope I don’t offend by not knowing the details )
Thank you for sharing this blog. How disgusting to laugh In response to Thorpe’s words.
Saw an interview clip of Lidia with Kay Burley. Burley started by questioning her as to why she interrupted Charles and Lidia answered that actually she respectfully waited until Charles had finished speaking. Well, Burley didn’t like that and kept talking over her trying to get her to answer a second question while never acknowledging that she hadn’t just said something so misleading, that Lidia had interrupted Charles when in fact she hadn’t. It was disrespectful and disgusting. But Lidia was respectful and on point despite Burley’s gross unprofessionalism. She was like that with Scobie too.
I like this Senator!
Continued success to her.
If you just followed the royal rota, you would never know that there have been protests against Charles and Camilla and while they were received warmly at the Indigenous People’s centre that they visited today, there were protesters outside. Perhaps Charles should have met with Lidia. He had met with her, she may not have protested him at the reception yesterday.
The time is never right; the place is never right; the occasion is never right. But, honestly, if he won’t meet with the Senator or anyone else who does not recognize him as their sovereign, when is the right time, place, and occasion? The royals had better come to grips with the fact that their time as privileged, entitled grifters is coming to an end. Sooner, not later.
they’ve been holding onto the bones of massacred people for literal centuries, and polite calls haven’t been enough for the ghoulish royals to send the human remains back to Australia for a dignified burial, so…
Like Ngozi Fulani before her, Senator Thorpe refused to allow herself to be a good little diversity prop to the monarchy. Goodness knows had she not confronted him with harsh truths, Charles would absolutely have wanted a photo with her and her “charming” traditional cloak to bolster his own regime and how modern it is!
So there was a request for a private meeting with Chuck? The press left that out.
Re: “people like Aunty Violet Sheridan, who clearly believes that “being polite” is more important than reparative justice” – I’m speaking as a white Canadian, not born in Canada, subject to this King for whom I have little to no respect. I know First Nations people, also “Auntys” here in Canada, and I want to be fair to Sheridan. In the immediate circumstances of that day and that protest, she is probably under great pressure to completely denounce Thorpe, to be “a good Aboriginal”. I’m not sure it’s fair to say she feels being polite is more important than reparative justice. I doubt she thinks invasion and colonization was a good thing for Australian FN people. It says clearly in the Guardian article that she acknowledges the pain and suffering brought to her people by colonization, that she is in favour of sitting down together and discussing these issues. But she is probably also extremely aware of representing Australian FN people on that day, and the importance FN people place on welcoming visitors to one’s home and land.
The arrogance of him! How hard would it have been to give her five minutes of his time, listen to what she has to say, and respond with something neutral and polite that he acknowledges the people’s pain and that she has given him a lot to think about? He cannot do even the bare minimum. His conduct is ghastly.
Are we really that surprised to hear that Charles is a coward though ? We’ve known for some time now.
Does anyone even expect KC3 to have a conversation about this? He’s useless. Australia needs to put this referendum on the next election as they do with the census.