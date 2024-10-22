King Charles & Camilla were back in Sydney today for some stage-managed events

After a day trip to Canberra on Monday, King Charles and Queen Camilla were back in Sydney, Australia today for even more public events. They play-acted their way through a barbeque at Parramatta Park, they met with some First Nations leaders, they greeted people at Sydney Opera House, they looked at sheep. There were protesters in Sydney, but the police managed to block them out from all of Charles’s events. The Guardian noted that the protesters chanted “You’re on stolen land” and “No pride in genocide.” This also happened:
Later, around 10,000 people lined the streets and packed into the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House. Charles and Camilla watched primary school children perform a gleeful synchronised dance, joined a boat at Sydney’s Man O’War Steps and attended a Royal Australian Navy fleet review on Sydney Harbour.
The event largely went ahead without incident, aside from the arrest of Aboriginal man Wayne “Coco” Wharton, who was protesting the royal visit and attempting to serve a notice for the king’s arrest.
“You have no receipt, you have no agreement on the occupation of this country,” he shouted to the crowd. “You are a nation of thieves. You’re guilty.”
[From The Guardian]
The palace is still edgy from Senator Lidia Thorpe’s protest in Parliament yesterday, so everyone is doing the most to say that Charles and Cam turned the page after Canberra, and that their final day in Sydney was a huge success. I’ve seen some fact-checking on social media, basically Aussies pointing out how stage-managed these royal events were, and how there really wasn’t a huge show of support for the British monarch. Before this tour, there was talk of how the palace was hoping that Australians’ ambivalence to the crown would win the day, but it actually feels like… the few Aussies who came out are there because they’re watching the car-crash farewell tour.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
King Charles III participates in a smoking ceremony, during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney to meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community representatives, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III embraces an Indigenous community member, during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney to meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community representatives, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla wears an apron as she assists with meal preparation during a visit to Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Queen Camilla wears an apron as she assists with meal preparation during a visit to Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III watches members of the Indigenous community perform during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence in Sydney to meet Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community representatives, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III during a visit to Cowper Street Development, a sustainable affordable housing project which is a continuing collaboration between the New South Wales Government and The King’s Trust Australia, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 21 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch a sheep dog during a community barbeque hosted by the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns in Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III, Queen Camilla
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
King Charles III during a community barbeque hosted by the Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns in Sydney, on day three of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Sydney, Australia
When: 22 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Those left behinds are never going to do another tour again out of the UK. As a Canadian, I’m thrilled.
I think the King would get the same “welcome” here in Canada as well. and no one wants Camilla after she laughed so rudely in the face of Inuit throat singers.
I agree on the “welcome” we Canadians would give those two losers. Every time I see the video clip of both Camila and Charles laughing at those wonderful Inuit throat singers I am sickened again. Shame on both of them for such bad manners. Not my king!n
I’m sure there would be a lot of protests and demands for reparations from indigenous peoples here in Canada who were shoved into residential schools as children, and had their whole culture and language taken from them with many ending up in unmarked graves. We really doesn’t give two farts about the royals since QE passed — when Princess Anne visited Victoria (Vancouver Island) last may hardly anyone showed up other than a handful of gov’t/navy reps and had minimal press coverage.
Don’t be to sure of that.King Chucky was supposed to come to Canada first after his con a nation. But it was postponed because of his big C announcement. Funny how the two people in the RF suspected for r*cism come down with a big C announcement at the same time🤔I just hope that the Inuit learn their lesson from the last time Camilla showed up and was giggling like a lunatic at their throat sing performance.
That poor guy hugging Charles. Camilla s dress looks too tight.
The blue dress is ill fitting and rumpled.
Sad they didn’t keep Angela Kelly employed. She could have done wonders for Camilla’s wardrobe. Kelly could have camouflaged Camilla’s spare tire which is so obvious in all she wears. The royals are supposed to dress well to entice others to purchase British clothing. The Queen isn’t doing that.
Like others mentioned on twitter Sydney Harbour is always busy and a cruise ship carrying thousands came into port today.
And still the crowds were nothing like the crowds for Diana and Harry&Meghan.
I’m honestly starting to feel embarrassed for them. The royal reporters banging on about crowd size when side by side pics show how many thousands more showed up for Diana are making them sound like Trump.
Ok that makes sense, I’m a sceptic but even accounting for that I couldn’t see 10k people coming out for them.
As Peter FitzSimons, one of our respected journos (yes really) who was also a Wallaby (our national rugby team when they were beating England regularly) said today “looks like a “cast of dozens” awaiting their king”, I give you the Charles and Diana tour crowds vs the Chuck and Cams tour crowds at the exact same location:
https://x.com/McguinThe/status/1848609820175126933
Awkward.
🤣🤣🤣
Classic. 😂🤣😂🤣
😂Thanks for this, Seaflower!
This Australian tour was a straight up car crash. The Rota is doing North Korean style reporting. Good thing social media is doing on the ground retelling.
Both of their images seem to have been airbrushed.
Final Nail in the Coffin Tour.
We know they’re travelling with some of his blood, it wouldn’t surprise me if there’s an actual coffin in there too.
I’ve seen larger crowds at the State Fair.
C&C are just embarrassing themselves with this nonsense.
Without a doubt this is the last time Charles will visit Australia and even that wasn’t enough to bring out the faithful. If only out of curiosity to see the walking dead I might have made the effort, but alas, His Majesty and the Corpse Hag had to settle for all the tourists taking pics of the Opera House.
Jad from Aussie Gogglebox runs a catering business and created some kind of fresh juice blends for Their Majes.
Charles appeared to shoosh him along when he compared their suits.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DBa5SaaS1r_/
Apparently when the royals go to Sydney they usually attend church at the Cathedral but this time Charles and Camilla to a smaller church in the city. It’s being suggested that the Palace tried to take advantage of the crowds at a nearby festival that was going on. And staging events at the Sydney Opera House would always ensure that there would be a decent size crowd. The press won’t admit it but this tour has not been successful.
Yes, there are always thousands of people around the Opera house. All the tourists would turn up to see what’s going on. Locals dgaf.
C&C flipping sausages on a bbq during a photo op brings what value to anything?
Flying half way across the planet for this bs?
C’mon man. smh
They looked at sheep…says it all.
Everything losing weight, but his hands. Like an overripe tomato about to burst. It’s very disturbing. Keep ‘em away from that grill…
He looks so uncomfortable around the peasants. Why did they bother?