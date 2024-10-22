Olivia Nuzzi & NY Mag have ‘parted ways’ one month after her RFK Jr. affair was outed

Almost one month ago exactly, Olivia Nuzzi’s affair with Robert Kennedy Jr. was outed. Nuzzi, a New York Magazine reporter, had been carrying on a very bizarre affair with Kennedy ever since she profiled him last fall. She was covering the election while she was carrying on with Kennedy, an independent presidential candidate. She was having phone sex with that whackjob while she was writing about Joe Biden being too old and decrepit for the presidency. The kicker is that Nuzzi not only failed to disclose her affair with Kennedy for nine months, she also lied to her editors when asked about the affair directly. She also blew up her engagement to Politico’s Ryan Lizza, although Kennedy’s marriage to Cheryl Hines still seems to be going strong. In any case, New York Mag is now done with Nuzzi. Here’s NY Mag’s announcement:

Last month, the magazine enlisted the law firm Davis Wright Tremaine to review Olivia Nuzzi’s work during the 2024 campaign. They reached the same conclusion as the magazine’s initial internal review of her published work, finding no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways. Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington Correspondent. We wish her the best.

[From NY Mag]

It’s worth noting that NY Mag basically has to say that they found no bias in Nuzzi’s writing, otherwise they’re opening up a huge can of worms about Nuzzi’s unethical behavior. Meanwhile, Nuzzi’s lawyer released a statement on her behalf:

In a statement, Ari Wilkenfeld, an attorney for Nuzzi, said the journalist was “gratified though not surprised that two different investigations have determined that her reporting on the 2024 campaign was sound and that she did nothing wrong.”

“For nearly eight years, she consistently produced critically celebrated and hugely popular journalism in her capacity as the Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine,” Wilkenfeld said. “She is grateful for the editors, fact checkers, and artists with whom she worked and to the readers who have supported her with their time, subscriptions, and engagement. She looks forward to the next chapter of her career.”

[From CNN]

“…And that she did nothing wrong.” No one said that. No one said: Olivia Nuzzi did nothing wrong. There was a whole lot of “wrong” all up and down this scandal. It’s wrong for a reporter to sleep with a subject or a source (or both). It’s wrong to carry on an affair with a married man. It’s wrong to keep your inappropriate sexual relationship with a source/subject a secret from your editors and then LIE to your editors when they find out about the affair. It’s wrong to pull the FBI and the court system into your psychodrama because you’re a white woman who can’t own her mistakes.

Photos courtesy of Instagram, NY Magazine’s YouTube video, screenshot from Bill Maher’s HBO show.

  1. Duchess of Hazard says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:38 am

    There was no way she could have stayed on! I expect her to pop up on Fox, tbh.

  2. Roo says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:46 am

    I wonder if she regrets blowing up her life for whatever momentarily thrill she got with Worm Brain, who didn’t lose a job or marriage, and who claimed he wasn’t even interested in her. Since her prior affair partner left his wife for her, I guess she thought it would happen again?

  3. girl_ninja says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:47 am

    Mutual parting of ways looks weak on the part of the New Yorker. Firing Nuzzi was long overdue. Her deceitful actions warranted instant termination, and The New Yorker’s delayed response tarnished their reputation in my opinion.

    She really is a disgusting, racist with daddy issues. Hope she continues to fail.

    • Miranda says:
      October 22, 2024 at 7:52 am

      Exactly, she should’ve been fired immediately. The fact that she wasn’t makes me wonder if she was fooling around with yet ANOTHER person, quite frankly.

  4. Walking the Walk says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:15 am

    I think they are full of crap she wasn’t found to lied about her articles about Biden. Most of the stuff coming out now is she knew a ton of crap about Kennedy and didn’t disclose it. You can’t say she behaved ethically when she did not and we got the receipts. And reporters should ask themselves, do they even believe the crap on Biden now when we’ve seen him all over the place and not one person has said he is decline anymore. She let herself be used by “anonymous Dems” who I still say wanted Biden off the ticket so they could either run (hi Mark Warner) or some other basic person.

    Still not over the reporters who defended her.

  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:57 am

    I would like to thank Nuzzi though, for unintentionally revealing just how stunningly corrupt and dishonest mainstream political reporting is in the year 2024.

    Btw, she most certainly is not a “uniquely talented writer”, but this is another example of how political media puffs itself. I would say, good riddance, but she will be back. Count on it.

  6. Amy Bee says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:58 am

    As expected.

  7. MFS says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Can we spare a thought for Cheryl Hines, who torched her reputation to help her power-hungry idiot of a husband with his pointless candidacy? I can’t help but feel she kinda deserves this. She should’ve know he’d embarrass and betray her. He clearly has no morals.

