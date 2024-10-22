Jensen Ackles is back on ‘Tracker’ with a nod to his character on ‘Supernatural’


Alright, let me get a show of hands for all of my fellow Supernatural fans out there! This one goes out to y’all. After what felt like an eternal off-season, Tracker finally came back for its second season on Sunday. Jensen Ackles has a recurring role on the series as Colter Shaw’s brother, Russell. If you haven’t watched it, Tracker follows a format where Colton solves a new case a week while also trying to figure out the mystery behind his father’s death. His brother is central to this storyline and was introduced towards the end of season one.

Jensen appeared on the season two premiere and during the episode, the Powers That Be threw Supernatural fans a little Easter egg. His character, Dean Winchester, drove a 1967 Chevy Impala all 15 seasons. It was his true love and there’s a series-long running gag that Dean would never let his brother, Sam, drive his “Baby.” The car was basically a lead character on the show. So, on Tracker, not only does Russell drive a ‘67 Impala, Russell drives a similar car and there’s also a scene in which Russell won’t let Colton drive it.

Jensen Ackles’ first Tracker episode of the season is sure to get Supernatural fans pretty revved up. When Ackles first appeared as Russell, the brother of Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) in season 1 of the hit CBS series, he was spotted patting a 1967 Chevrolet Impala before getting into Colton’s truck. And in the new season, Ackles, 46, drives a similar car throughout the second episode.

As Supernatural fans well know, that handsome muscle car wasn’t used by accident. Ackles’ character, Dean Winchester, drove the Impala, nicknamed Baby, throughout all 15 seasons of the fantasy series.

In the Sunday, Oct. 20 episode, Russell helps to get Colter, who was looking for a man who went missing while seeking answers about aliens, out of a strange government black site. Towards the end of the episode, Colter asks about driving the car one day, and Russell responds, “That’s never going to happen.”

Moments later, when Russell drops Colter off to go find his own vehicle, Colter seems miffed that Russell won’t keep driving off the paved road.

“This baby doesn’t drive on gravel,” Russell quips — an obvious nod to the Supernatural car’s nickname. When Supernatural ended in 2020, Ackles famously kept the iconic car. In fact, he has said it was written into his contract for season 15 of the show.

“As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I’ve had my eye on since day one of Supernatural,” he told Digital Spy of the car in 2020. “But it’s okay, I’m not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They’re going to let me drive home the Impala.”

Hartley has always been excited about working with Ackles on the show.

“We got him, he’s coming back,” Hartley, 47, said San Diego Comic-Con this summer. “We’re having fun with that. It’s a great story.”

Earlier this month, Hartley told PEOPLE, “Jensen and I have known each other for a long time, we just never had a chance to work together. Jensen is the perfect guy to play Russell. It’s such a well fleshed-out character in the book and even more so with what we’ve done on the show. And then Jensen just brings it to the next level.”

[From People]

I had completely forgotten that Jensen was able to take the Impala with him. That’s so awesome. I can’t ever hear the song “Carry On My Wayward Son” without thinking of that show. I rewatch the first five seasons every couple of years because I think the culmination of that storyline is perfect. Anyway, I love love love this callout! I’m really excited for this season of Tracker, too. It was my (and a whole lot of other people’s) favorite new network show last year, and I looked forward to watching new episodes each week. I can’t wait to see where this season goes and hope we get to see more of Russell and his Impala.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Jensen Ackles is back on ‘Tracker’ with a nod to his character on ‘Supernatural’”

  1. Hannah says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:13 am

    Awww … what you wrote about “Carry on my Wayward Son” – that’s my brother’s and my song. 100% playing this at his wedding so we can play air guitar together and rock out like an 80’s rock band! We have been watching Supernatural since it hit UK streaming. It’s completely bonkers but we flipping absolutely love it. It’s *our* thing. We soooooo badly want to see and hear that Chevy Impala just ONCE in our lives 🖤

    Reply
  2. BaronSamedi says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:17 am

    Sorry but that’s not Baby on tracker. It’s a ’65 Chevelle. TV Line already reported on the car.

    Reply
  3. K says:
    October 22, 2024 at 7:35 am

    OG Supernatural girlie here .I have serious love for that show. I watched Tracker and enjoyed all the call outs. Jensen always shows up. I have always wondered why he never made it in to bigger films. He’s got it all.

    Reply
  4. seaflower says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:12 am

    Raises hand: watched Supe (as I call it) religiously from episode 1. The acting (all the cast), the story, the music (Carry on My Wayward Son, Bad Moon Rising, In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida, Don’t Fear The Reaper, Can’t Find My Way Home). Great show.

    Reply
  5. Krista says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Huge (from Day One) Sam and Dean fan (I actually just rewatched all the seasons over the summer for the first time in forever – got nostalgic!) such a fun nod to Dean… love it when the boys have these little nuggets dropped into their new characters and shows. I, as a fan, always get a chuckle or appreciate it.

    Reply
  6. Michel says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:51 am

    Jensen is a beautiful man.

    Reply
  7. JanetDR says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:55 am

    I never saw Supernatural but can say those moments on Tracker seemed odd. I’ll have to check out Supernatural though because you all are so enthusiastic about it!

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:02 am

    Supernatural ran for 15 seasons?? Lordy I had no idea it was on that long.

    I’m old enough to remember when Ackles was Eric Brady on Days of our Lives, lol. Running around using his “twin power” to figure out if Sami was lying (hint: she was.)

    Reply
  9. Noo says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:16 am

    I refuse to watch Tracker because of Justin Hartley. He did Chrishell dirty. I just can’t watch him play an object of desire on TV knowing how deeply insensitive he is.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment