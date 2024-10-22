Duchess Meghan emailed the NYT about her friend Clare Waight Keller

In the past year, there has been a huge amount of turnover at all of the major fashion houses. That turnover reflects the chaos within the fashion industry, as many major designers struggle with the modernization of the industry and what people really want. There is no better example of this industry-flux than Clare Waight Keller, a British designer, going from the storied house of Givenchy to the Japanese mass-market brand Uniqlo. Keller is arguably best known for designing then-Meghan Markle’s wedding gown in 2018, back when Keller was with Givenchy. Well, Keller just introduced her first capsule collection as Uniqlo’s creative director, and to promote her new gig, she spoke to the NY Times. So did Meghan!

Last month, standing in a sunny TriBeCa studio among racks of clothes, Clare Waight Keller was back in her element. The British fashion designer, perhaps best known as the designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding gown, had arrived from London to reveal her latest Uniqlo: C capsule collection and to announce her role as the new creative director of Uniqlo.

At a moment when luxury fashion is trending toward an economic downturn and many houses are grappling with high-profile designer comings and goings, Ms. Waight Keller is betting on a Japanese behemoth known for affordable, high-quality layers — covetable sweaters, T-shirts and jackets — that are the staples of many a wardrobe.

In 2018, Ms. Waight Keller’s first couture collection for Givenchy — her first-ever foray into haute couture — was critically acclaimed. Then came the dress seen round the world: a double-bonded silk cady gown with a bateau neckline worn by Ms. Markle for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.

The two women have remained close and share “a beautiful friendship,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote in an email, adding that she owns several of Ms. Waight Keller’s Uniqlo pieces, including a trench coat and several dresses. “Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace,” she wrote.

[From The NY Times]

This is the second time in two months where the Duchess of Sussex has spoken to (or emailed with) the NY Times. The first was when she confirmed her investment in Cesta Collective, and confirmed that she has invested in other fashion brands. Now Meghan is making sure her friend Clare Waight Keller has some Sussex Sparkle too. Meghan’s letting the squad know that they can buy Uniqlo to support her and Clare as well. You should also support Uniqlo because Roger Federer is still under contract with them – in 2018, Fed signed a 10-year, $300 million sponsorship contract with Uniqlo. I bet he’s really jazzed about Keller coming on board too.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images


Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

22 Responses to “Duchess Meghan emailed the NYT about her friend Clare Waight Keller”

  1. Kynesgrove says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:44 am

    Oh man. I can see the upcoming articles from the British media now…. They’ll be slamming her in a heartbeat.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:51 am

    There’s two Uniqlos opening near me this week, so I’m pumped already! This is cool. I’m not cool or even trying to be, but I’m hoping to find some jeans or a nice blazer 🤞🏻

    Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      October 22, 2024 at 9:43 am

      I’m crazy about the Marimekko/ Uniqlo collaboration- but damn, I wish the skirts were longer than mini.

      Anyway, between Quince and Uniqlo, I’m actually a bit excited about clothes shopping, and I ususally hold my nose and purchase clothes (I’ve never gotten excited about shopping-I’m an in and out for what I need kind of person).

      Reply
    • TheFarmer'sWife says:
      October 22, 2024 at 10:33 am

      My adult children all shop there! They find good quality things at reasonable prices. Often, my daughter will send me pictures of something and say, “Mom, you’d look great in this.” I would if my days weren’t spent out in the veg fields, fruit orchards, or tending to the chickens and ducks. Weeding just doesn’t require classic casual.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 22, 2024 at 6:11 pm

      I love Uniqlo! We’ve got one here in Honolulu & I always find what I need there, from undies to jackets & hats. Their lightweight down vests & jackets are fantastic, especially for travel.

      Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:53 am

    I will be looking up that trench coat..😃 I just love how Meghan supports other women.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    October 22, 2024 at 8:55 am

    Uniqlo isn’t really my style, but I love how supportive Meghan is of her friends and her willingness to use the press intrusion into her life to do some free advertising for them. Also I wondered since I do my very best to avoid the British tabloids, and only see what MSN aggregates are they still running with the whole Meghan doesn’t have any friends and ghosts everyone narrative? Or have they given that a rest since she has repeatedly been seen in public with the same group of people in the past 2 years?

    Reply
  5. LauraD says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:17 am

    I can almost guarantee St. Catherine of Windsor has risen from her sick bed to check out the Uniqlo website. 😉

    Reply
  6. janey says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I’m going to London on Friday and will be dragging my poor child and husband round until I find EVERYTHING

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:46 am

    Supporting a friend. As Meghan does. And yet some would have you believe she gets everything wrong. As ever, meghan is a loyal friend.

    Reply
  8. PC says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Congratulations to Clare Waight Keller and good on Meghan for supporting her. I just love girl power and solidarity! ✊️

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:50 am

    It’s easy to forget that Meghan would be in email contact with the NYT. Her article about her miscarriage was published in that paper. It’s good that she’s so supportive of her friends.

    Reply
  10. RRN says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:52 am

    I absolutely love Uniqlo because casual is my style and I’m not someone who spends a lot on clothes. I went to the mall yesterday and the first stop was Uniqlo…their pieces are sooo good.

    Reply
  11. B says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:56 am

    Congratulations to Clair and Uniqlo.

    Over the years I’ve enjoyed watching how Meghan uses her fame to boost women led enterprises.

    Reply
  12. Beff says:
    October 22, 2024 at 9:59 am

    Their prices are so reasonable! Looking at cardigans right now!!

    Reply
  13. QuiteContrary says:
    October 22, 2024 at 11:25 am

    Uniglo is great because its suits for women actually have real POCKETS. That’s the only place my younger daughter will buy suits for work.

    Reply
  14. tamsin says:
    October 22, 2024 at 12:39 pm

    I like Uniqlo. I have bought vests, sweaters, and coats. They make good quality clothing that can be worn by people of all ages. I’m a pocket person, and the two vests I have sport great pockets. I like the simplicity of line in Keller’s designs. Can’t afford Givenchy, but definitely can afford Uniqlo. Looking forward to seeing her collection.

    Reply
  15. Vuyelwa Ncube says:
    October 22, 2024 at 6:10 pm

    We see the effect of a good publicity agent. Good PR. Clear and positive

    Reply
  16. L4Frimaire says:
    October 22, 2024 at 6:36 pm

    I am a Uniqlo stan. Shop there constantly so will definitely get a few of Keller’s pieces. So good of Meghan to support her friend.

    Reply

