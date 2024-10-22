In the past year, there has been a huge amount of turnover at all of the major fashion houses. That turnover reflects the chaos within the fashion industry, as many major designers struggle with the modernization of the industry and what people really want. There is no better example of this industry-flux than Clare Waight Keller, a British designer, going from the storied house of Givenchy to the Japanese mass-market brand Uniqlo. Keller is arguably best known for designing then-Meghan Markle’s wedding gown in 2018, back when Keller was with Givenchy. Well, Keller just introduced her first capsule collection as Uniqlo’s creative director, and to promote her new gig, she spoke to the NY Times. So did Meghan!

Last month, standing in a sunny TriBeCa studio among racks of clothes, Clare Waight Keller was back in her element. The British fashion designer, perhaps best known as the designer of Meghan Markle’s wedding gown, had arrived from London to reveal her latest Uniqlo: C capsule collection and to announce her role as the new creative director of Uniqlo. At a moment when luxury fashion is trending toward an economic downturn and many houses are grappling with high-profile designer comings and goings, Ms. Waight Keller is betting on a Japanese behemoth known for affordable, high-quality layers — covetable sweaters, T-shirts and jackets — that are the staples of many a wardrobe. In 2018, Ms. Waight Keller’s first couture collection for Givenchy — her first-ever foray into haute couture — was critically acclaimed. Then came the dress seen round the world: a double-bonded silk cady gown with a bateau neckline worn by Ms. Markle for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. The two women have remained close and share “a beautiful friendship,” Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, wrote in an email, adding that she owns several of Ms. Waight Keller’s Uniqlo pieces, including a trench coat and several dresses. “Her pieces for the brand have movement and modern grace,” she wrote.

[From The NY Times]

This is the second time in two months where the Duchess of Sussex has spoken to (or emailed with) the NY Times. The first was when she confirmed her investment in Cesta Collective, and confirmed that she has invested in other fashion brands. Now Meghan is making sure her friend Clare Waight Keller has some Sussex Sparkle too. Meghan’s letting the squad know that they can buy Uniqlo to support her and Clare as well. You should also support Uniqlo because Roger Federer is still under contract with them – in 2018, Fed signed a 10-year, $300 million sponsorship contract with Uniqlo. I bet he’s really jazzed about Keller coming on board too.

