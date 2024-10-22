Angelina Jolie reportedly spent two nights with Akala in a London hotel? (update)

For months now, the British tabloids have been trying to make one particular story happen. That story? “Angelina Jolie is dating British rapper Akala.” Nevermind that Akala seems to have a long-term partner, Chanelle Newman, who is also in business with Akala. Nevermind that Angelina seems to be friends with both Akala and Chanelle. Akala has stepped out to support Angelina frequently in recent months – he went to Venice when she was there to premiere Maria. He’s also come out to support Angelina in LA and other cities, and he went to the BFI London premiere of Maria late last week too. Well, because Akala walked the carpet at the London film festival and because his friendship with Jolie is well established, now the tabloids claim that Jolie and Akala spent two nights together in London.

Angelina Jolie’s rumored romance with British rapper Akala is reportedly heating up. The “Maleficent” star, 49, reportedly snuck the 40-year-old musician up to her hotel suite at The Corinthia in London last week, sources told the US Sun Monday. “The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave,” the insider shared, explaining Akala joined the actress two hours after she arrived. “Akala was snuck out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the [British Film Institute] premiere for her new movie,” the source added, referring to Jolie’s forthcoming movie, “Maria,” which was showed at the London Film Festival. “They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal,” the insider continued. The “Eternals” star and Akala both attended the film festival, though they were photographed arriving separately. After the premiere, they cozied up for a romantic dinner at the exclusive Soho House, per the outlet. Reps for Jolie weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment. The “Girl, Interrupted” star and Akala have been romantically linked since May 2024 when the latter attended the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica alongside Jolie and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18. The singer, most recently, accompanied the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star to a party at her Atelier Jolie art room in New York City on Sept. 28. That same week, Akala also tagged along to the premiere of “Maria” at the New York Film Festival hosted at Alice Lincoln Center’s Tully Hall. While InTouch reported that the duo had been seeing each other for at least a year, a source told People in August that they are not dating.

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I have no idea. For months, I’ve believed that the tabloids were making mountains out of molehills, not to mention being disrespectful towards Chanelle. But who knows. Given the way Akala has been showing up for Jolie for months now, it does feel like more than a friendship. I’ll also say that given the way Akala has been showing up for Jolie, it feels like his situation with Chanelle might be different than “they’re together/they’re partners.” Like, if your boyfriend/partner is flying all over the place to support Angelina Jolie, that’s probably a red flag? I really don’t know.

Update: People Mag has a new story emphasizing that Angelina & Akala are just good friends. This whole thing is so strange.