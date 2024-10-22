Angelina Jolie reportedly spent two nights with Akala in a London hotel? (update)

For months now, the British tabloids have been trying to make one particular story happen. That story? “Angelina Jolie is dating British rapper Akala.” Nevermind that Akala seems to have a long-term partner, Chanelle Newman, who is also in business with Akala. Nevermind that Angelina seems to be friends with both Akala and Chanelle. Akala has stepped out to support Angelina frequently in recent months – he went to Venice when she was there to premiere Maria. He’s also come out to support Angelina in LA and other cities, and he went to the BFI London premiere of Maria late last week too. Well, because Akala walked the carpet at the London film festival and because his friendship with Jolie is well established, now the tabloids claim that Jolie and Akala spent two nights together in London.
Angelina Jolie’s rumored romance with British rapper Akala is reportedly heating up. The “Maleficent” star, 49, reportedly snuck the 40-year-old musician up to her hotel suite at The Corinthia in London last week, sources told the US Sun Monday.
“The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave,” the insider shared, explaining Akala joined the actress two hours after she arrived. “Akala was snuck out of the hotel via one of Angelina’s cars on Friday — a couple of hours before the [British Film Institute] premiere for her new movie,” the source added, referring to Jolie’s forthcoming movie, “Maria,” which was showed at the London Film Festival.
“They are using separate cars and secret entrances to keep their relationship under wraps, but it’s the real deal,” the insider continued.
The “Eternals” star and Akala both attended the film festival, though they were photographed arriving separately. After the premiere, they cozied up for a romantic dinner at the exclusive Soho House, per the outlet. Reps for Jolie weren’t immediately available to Page Six for comment.
The “Girl, Interrupted” star and Akala have been romantically linked since May 2024 when the latter attended the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica alongside Jolie and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18. The singer, most recently, accompanied the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” star to a party at her Atelier Jolie art room in New York City on Sept. 28. That same week, Akala also tagged along to the premiere of “Maria” at the New York Film Festival hosted at Alice Lincoln Center’s Tully Hall. While InTouch reported that the duo had been seeing each other for at least a year, a source told People in August that they are not dating.
Yeah, I have no idea. For months, I’ve believed that the tabloids were making mountains out of molehills, not to mention being disrespectful towards Chanelle. But who knows. Given the way Akala has been showing up for Jolie for months now, it does feel like more than a friendship. I’ll also say that given the way Akala has been showing up for Jolie, it feels like his situation with Chanelle might be different than “they’re together/they’re partners.” Like, if your boyfriend/partner is flying all over the place to support Angelina Jolie, that’s probably a red flag? I really don’t know.
Update: People Mag has a new story emphasizing that Angelina & Akala are just good friends. This whole thing is so strange.
Please go back to being a deep, lush, brunette, AJ. This brassy color is washing you out.
Agreed. I dont like the blonde at all.
Its harder to cover grey when one’s hair is dark. Way easier to cover grey as a blonde IMO of course
I couldn’t decide at first whether or not that was supposed to be her in 2nd photo. She looks like Anna Chlumsky.
Blonde is fine.
Look idk what kind of relationship she has with this man but it’s very strange and overly supportive for him to fly all the way to Venice, be in NY at several events now in London and then he walks the red carpet alone. If his manager is his gf why didn’t she walk with him.
Angie is a vet and master of PR so it all seem a lil strange fr.
Maybe you should check out the posts below that links pictures of Chanelle In Venice, New York and DM as pictures of Chanelle and Akala leaving the after-party together in London. Lainey Gossip has posted photos and links to photos of Chanelle with Akala at these events together.
I know you love Angelina, but most of her relationships have started with unavailable men. It is a pattern. She has to have at least one flaw.
I too do not subscribe to the Saint Angelina view of things. Very good at media manipulation though.
What I find curious about this, is that they must be aware of the rumours by now. Him going to these events to “support” her is fanning those flames. It’s nice that he is there for company, but Angelina is not new to this scene and is perfectly capable of handling promotional duties wothout her friend following her around. So why give this story oxygen?
Maybe they work together and that’s why he and his partner tag along? Maybe he and Chanelle are not romantically involved anymore, just business partners?
@Smart&Messy
That’s what i was thinking too. He knew about the rumors and still decided to walk the red carpet alone. Something he didn’t do in the past. The way they keep referring to her as “partner” makes me think you’re possibly right about them not exactly being romantically involved. More like life partners. Not exactly uncommon in this day in age.
Daddy issues are a thing. Here’s to hoping she can arrest some of that in her pattern of behavior.
Akala partner Chanelle was also in London, Venice, and NYC with him. The media always seems to leave that part out. Hell, the media keeps leaving me out that he has a partner. Chanelle is also very close to Angelina and her kids; there are pictures of them together.
The top picture is Pax hugging Chanelle in NY.
Good to know. I was hoping it wasn’t another man stealing thing.
@ Myra
I’m sure you …
The Daily Fail, despite calling Akala Jolie’s boyfriend, has a picture of Chanelle and Akala leaving the after party in London.
Here is a pictures of Chanelle supporting Jolie in Venice .
https://x.com/Pawe66862800/status/1828864334358859830?mx=2
https://x.com/lyntwig_/status/1828947979635511353
“Man stealing “and totally removing all the men’s actions in that of course.
So the problem is Angelina and not the men who pursued her?
according to some, it is the woman who is to blame. always and for everything. when a husband cheats on his wife, both the wife (because she did not try hard enough to please her husband) and the mistress (because she stole him) are to blame. The husband is just a victim of the games between two evil women
She doesn’t have to let herself get caught
This. She does a lot of great work and seems to be a great mom, but her type of man is “taken”
Maybe they are a very happy throuple and the press just don’t notice Chanelle at the events? See, I can make up gossip too tabloids!
I second that emotion!
My thought too. And frankly as long as consenting adults are consenting, get it! She is overdue for some good times, with either partner or both!
I don’t care who AJ or BP are dating.
I know nothing about Akala and Chanelle, but my question would be – if they’re both such good friends of Angelina, then why aren’t both of them showing up to various events to support her?
They are – they are both there. Mail had picture of Akala and Chanelle leaving together after party in London, but they still write stupid narrative. Check Lainey’s write up from yesterday.
But she was. That’s what makes this a particularly bad story: she’s been at all of those same events. And she seems close to at least some of the kids, too. So this either is a throuple situation, or it’s a lie by the DM and their ilk. And my guess is the latter.
@bergamot and @Leah – thanks for clearing that up for me. It’s crazy how the DM will print lies and then photos that prove they’re lying. Maybe they think their readers won’t notice.
Chenelle was at the Atelier Jolie event a few weeks ago with Akala so why is this rumour being pushed? This is disrespectful and annoying.
If this guy’s partner is there with him and the media are conveniently ignoring that fact, it’s just tabloids stirring up gossip.
Eh Akala isn’t really a fan of monogamy so there’s that. He doesn’t really talk about Chanelle, like ever, so I agree they most likely don’t have the traditional partnership/dating relationship. She went to have dinner with them after the BFI though yet is still being overlooked. Dailymail even had the audacity to post the picture of them
@Ivy – interesting comment on Akala’s monogamy (or lack of?!). Can you shed any light? I’ve followed him for a few years now after reading his book on race and I’ve never heard him talk about personal relationships (other than briefly mentioning a girlfriend in his book).
The whole thing is a little weird and I don’t understand it. Like many have pointed out, when Akala has been seen at any Angelina related event, Chanelle has been right there with him. Akala and Chanelle don’t give off romantic vibes to me. I don’t know. It wouldn’t surprise me if something was there between Angelina and Akala – there have been enough under the table whisperings for me to think there’s no smoke without fire.
He talks about it some in his talks and twitter some! I’ll have to find the exact one though! From what I remember he believes monogamy was imposed on us by social norms and the government over the decades. That while it can work, we werent meant to be a monogamous species. To be fair a lot of scientists agree with that sentiment but yeah he’s definitely not a fan of it lol
I think AJ’s relationship with him is weird too if I am being honest. She’s friends with JR and Prune who are a couple yet they still don’t show up to every one of her events and perimeres. Is he not tired of the movie lol. You consistently show up like that for someone you really care for imo. It doesnt help i never really felt any romantic vibes from him and Chanelle either lol.
I know Angie is revered but this story is messy. As many have noted, she has been in the game long enough to understand the optics and real, staged or imagined, it would behoove her to include Chanelle anytime she’s with Akala.
She does, Chanelle is there at every event. Angelina just issued another statement to People that she is good friends with both of them, no dating.
It’s not messy though. Angelina isn’t responsible for what the British tabloids print, and maybe she doesn’t care to manage the optics of things you can discern with your own eyes. Every single time Angelina and Akala have been seen together Chanelle has been right there in pics. It’s not Angelina’s fault that tabloids have cropped Chanelle out of pictures or pretended she’s not there, in the daily fail story there’s literally a picture of Akala and Chanelle together.
The literature festival in Jamaica in 2023, Chanelle was right there, there are pictures of her with Angelina and Shiloh. Last year in Italy, there are dinner pictures of the three of them with the Maria cast. The Venice film festival, Chanelle was right there, there are pictures of her walking with Angelina and the two of them talking while on a boat. Chanelle was in NYC a few weeks ago too, there are pictures of her hugging Pax.
Dating back to 2021 at the Mustafa the poet reading in L.A. that Angelina attended with Zahara and Shiloh, Chanelle is right there next to them. It doesn’t explain why Akala is always where Angelina is, but Chanelle is always right there with him.
I don’t think their relationship is messy, I think the story surrounding them is messy. This is the bread and butter of tabloid gossip and I just hope it doesn’t follow Angie throughout this promo tour. I’m not familiar with Akala and Chanelle but it’s clear the media just needs a new angle when writing about Angelina.
Thank you! Tabloids are determined to make this non story into something shady. If Akala and Chanelle want to show up for Angelina, then surely that’s their business.
I still kinda want AJ to get back with Jonny Lee Miller.
I know, I know it won’t happen but he seems so kind and lovely + very, very handsome.
I still don’t find Brad Pitt to be “sexiest man”. Never did.
From the second I laid eyes on him, Keanu Forever!
Keanu has always been a smoke show, always will be for me.
Poor Brad, he is not gonna be happy as he ages, not at all. I think his entire ego is wrapped in “I’m Brad Pitt” I bet the under 45 crowd does not care at all.
AJ will always be an object for gossip due to her beauty. I see her living in Europe in the future.
Yeah I am with you kaiser. I think it’s strange too. I was looking around and Akala only mentions Chanelle Newman as his business partner/manager, but they’ve allegedly been together for over 10 years? It sounds like he keeps that part of his life incredibly private…I am assuming because it’s some type of open relationship or she’s more like his life or nesting partner. He’s been to several of her Maria premieres at this point so I am not sure I believe they’re “just friends” working on a project.
W magazine recently said something like she’s likely wants to keep any romantic relationship out of the public eye because of BP. I agree with that.
As many people have pointed out Chanelle has been to all those even with Akala, so what’ is so hard to believe about their friendship? The top photo of this post is of Pax hugging Chanelle ( she is in the brown blazer ) in NYC.
Better picture of the above photo of the NYC photo.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GY-DN6ObAAA6_4A?format=jpg&name=large
Chanelle and Akala having an intimate moment.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GY-DN3pbAAAf_l-?format=jpg&name=small
It looks like she’s in the midst of sitting up or getting comfortable in her spot. I don’t see that as a intimate moment lol.
It’s not that it’s impossible to believe their friendship but it’s very possible there’s an open relationship he doesn’t want to talk about and is also seeing Angelina
@ALYCEA
He’s leaning his head on top of he’s and she’s leaning her head on his shoulder, yet that’s not intimate to you? The fact that many people have pointed out that his partner is always with him at all of the events speaks more to the fact that it is not an open relationship and there is nothing more than friendship between Akala And AJ.
The only weird thing Is the DF and Page Six ( who are Pitt’s go-to outlets), not mentioning that Chanelle Is always there even when they post pictures of her there.
I am sorry but it doesn’t even look like they’re touching in that picture. Just the angle because of how she’s repositioning herself. If Akala has talked out against monogamy then why is it a out there theory that it is an open relationship? She denied it because its not one’s business but the three of them.
They’ve been friends for a while. Angelina has nothing to gain by denying they are friends and informing the world he has a girlfriend if something is going on. She knows she will look like a homewrecker. She already denied this story 3 times. It’s her big comeback after being away from the screens from some years, it’s so annoying this nonstory is overshadowing that
I wouldn’t be surprised if it wasn’t a coincidence, but a deliberate action. Everyone knows that Angelina arouses extreme emotions because of what happened with Brad. And that such stories about another supposedly ruined relationship by her can harm her career and eliminate any chance for awards for Maria.
I was thinking about that too Eva. Akala and Angelina were seen together multiples times since 2023 and it wasn’t much reported. But now that Angelina is coming back on the spotlight and we’re talking Oscars, Pitt favorites’s outlets intouch, dailymail, pagesix are pushing hard for this story ? Talk about timing
Akala and his girlfriend
Chanelle Newman, and Akal were both at every occasion in NYC, London , Venice, Atelier Jolie, tabloids are utterly disgusting disrespecting his girlfriend by disrespecting her existence and relationship with her boyfriend of 4 years Akala. We know Angelina’s haters cough Pittstain is the one spreading this BS before award season to discredit Angelina, don’t forget he told People Magazine he’s not rooting for her
What I don’t understand is why people are continuing to insinuate that they are together after her team has denied it more than once. Why would she try to cover up a relationship by bringing up his partner? Just to have home wrecker allegations in the future, again? Akala and his partner looked very close in Venice during Angelina’s ovation.
This isn’t the first time her team has denied dating rumors over the past few years. I Feel bad for every man Angelina is seen with, especially when they have a partner. I feel just as bad for Angelina because these people are her friends, it’s highly disrespectful.
So many new posters on this story intent on flaming this nonstory and questioning Angelina’s motives.
IKR? They must be Brad Pitt supporters.
Pitt’s supporters are definitely here in full force today. Funny how he’s the one who started his two latest relationships with married women but i’m never seeing anyone call him a homewrecker
@Zut Alors, yes we see new names suddenly appear smearing Angelina Jolie with old accusations because that’s their go to ammunition to attack her. These Pitt bots are fooling nobody
Shame all the repulsive Media is always abusive Media outlets attacking Angelina Jolie even if he stands beside somebody all of a sudden they try to make some dirty insulation she’s already said that she’s friends with both of these people and yet tried to spread smirk campaign against her trying to use the word Home Wrecker is just a despicable and disrespectful towards her Hope you sues these media Outlets the so repulsive always are degrading her as a woman & mother.
Another denial to USweekly with more infos about Angelina working nonstop during the trip and her being closer to Chanelle than Akala. I really dont think there is anything going on.
https://x.com/usweekly/status/1848827947441922504?t=6UkYc3RLfdtF1pfhtBUELQ&s=19
I see a lot of #BradPittIsAnAbuser bots here spreading the the abusive misogynistic gaslighting accusations against Angelina Jolie trying to rehash something old we know that already that Angelina Jolie’s perpetrator is all already trying to play dirty games to discredit how during her award season and we expect this type of smear campaigns especially done by his Go to media outlets only shows that is from this sources and they’re doing this shame on them and shame on those paid bots that are over here trying to spread hatred you’re not feeling anybody
Like Hugh Grant already said Daily Mail always like to be misogynistic and shame and bully his wife they do the same to Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle. I don’t know what it is that they always go after strong women and they want to tear them down, shame on page six Rupert murdock’s outlets if you know all his owned trash tablouds are the ones who are spreading this gaslighting defamatory smear campaign and it’s very timely, especially in the up coming award season , and it’s not a coincidence that all of a sudden these stories blowing up now, especially now that Angelina Jolie and her movie is getting positive response and award recognition, and we know who is behind this smear campaigns whose go-to outlets target Angelina Jolie non stop
Akala wasn’t hanging out with her publicly this was much. In this case I don’t think it was a smear campaign. He’s going to ever event and is more interactive with Angelina. Tabs are going to pick up on it.
Akala and Chanelle have been regularly hanging out with Angie since at least last year. It’s not a coïncidence the tabloïds are trying to blow this out of proportions now that Angelina is making a comeback and is in the Oscars race. Trying to smear her and make a look like a homewrecker when her own team was the one bringing out the fact that they aren’t together and he’s in a relationship already.
We know he wasn’t alone at any of the functions at any times, Chanelle was with him on every occasion, but
sleazy media papratzzi purposly crop her out removing her from the pictures or shooting from an angle where she doesn’t appear, this is a clear agenda to humiliate Angelina Jolie & use Chanelle as poor women , we know there is a premeditated malicious intent to discredit Angelina Jolie, especially now because of Maria
Oh no. I really like Akala. So I hope not.