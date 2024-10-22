“Julianne Moore wore a bad Bottega Veneta dress in London” links
Julianne Moore wore an unflattering Bottega Veneta dress to the BFI London Film Festival premiere of The Room Next Door. Julianne & Tilda Swinton are getting a lot of Oscar buzz for Pedro Almodovar’s latest film, just FYI. [RCFA]
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck went to a school event. [LaineyGossip]
Congrats to the New York Liberty! [Jezebel]
Is ASAP Rocky headed to jail? [Hollywood Life]
The Penguin is actually an interesting TV show? [Pajiba]
The Central Park Five have sued Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
OMG, I didn’t know Ashley Park is really dating her Emily In Paris costar Paul Forman! They are a very attractive couple. [JustJared]
Cheryl Cole asks for privacy. [Socialite Life]
Flavor Flav met Billy Idol. [Seriously OMG]
Bryan Cranston did an anti-littering campaign. [OMG Blog]

  1. Susan Collins says:
    October 22, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    The dress looks like they didn’t finish it so the held it all together with those very knobby button like fasteners.

    Reply
    • Ella says:
      October 22, 2024 at 5:43 pm

      Why is fashion such an overpriced scam?
      It’s like predictable cheap art some greedy designers “created.”

      The quality is gone….
      There’s the deranged circus act type clothing or just straight hypersexualized pieces like tops with tiny bows on each nipple or
      that obvious bedroom wear look pretending to be daywear at daywear prices.

      Not to mention the inexpensive to manufacture sheer see through fabrics that are everywhere and way overpriced.

      I think people are not buying as much so designers want to invest less in good staff and fabrics.

      Reply
  2. Ants on a log says:
    October 22, 2024 at 12:43 pm

    She appears to be highly tuned .

    Reply
  3. Ana Maria says:
    October 22, 2024 at 12:59 pm

    OMG what has she done to her face…

    Reply
  4. yipyip says:
    October 22, 2024 at 1:03 pm

    That is ugly. Badly fitting.
    I don’t know why so many actors with money and access to the finest designers are so badly dressed, so often.
    Is this the only dress she could find?
    Wear anything from your closet.

    I look better on laundry day. Pfft!

    Reply
  5. yipyip says:
    October 22, 2024 at 1:11 pm

    Re: link JLo & BA went to a school event.
    Well, why?
    They are in the middle of a divorce.
    Yes I know all their kids are friendly, fine.
    So let the kids all attend.

    JLo and Ben are so over exposed!
    Both of them should stop all the pap walks at least until after 2025.

    Reply
    • huckle says:
      October 22, 2024 at 1:23 pm

      Everybody is always with their fake concern about “i feel so bad for the kids” when there’s a divorce. But when parents actually act responsible and supportive with children of a blended family no less, it’s a pap walk. Okay.

      Reply
  6. Lady Esther says:
    October 22, 2024 at 1:13 pm

    I will always love Julianne Moore because not only it she a terrific actress, but because she was one of the VERY few Hollywood actresses that spoke publicly that to look like that you have to starve yourself. None of this “genetics” or “I eat burgers and fries!” or “I work out a lot!” Nope. Hollywood actress thin is starvation thin, just like models. Julianne said she basically ate yogurt for years and years. Ugh….

    However that dress does her no favors! What happened to Tom Ford, she was one of his muses and looked so great in his clothes….

    Reply
  7. yipyip says:
    October 22, 2024 at 2:11 pm

    She will always be Frannie from As the World Turns to me.
    She and Steven Webber were “the” couple and there love scene were set to “I’m on Fire”
    How a daytime soap got the OK to use Bruce, no idea.
    A lifetime ago. LOL

    Reply

