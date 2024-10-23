Tim Walz: Donald Trump’s ‘running mate’ Elon Musk was ‘skipping like a dipsh-t’

Governor Tim Walz was out on the campaign trail on Tuesday for some high-profile rallies alongside Barack Obama. I bet those two get along really well, and both men seem to enjoy going off-script. I’m not even sure Tim Walz has a script – reportedly, he had no idea how to use a Teleprompter when VP Harris chose him as her running mate, and I halfway believe that Walz has memorized some of his stump speech and then he just wings it on the fly. Maybe the campaign staffers give him one-liners to drop in. I suspect that’s how we got this excellent burn on Donald Trump’s real running mate:

Tim Walz issued his most blistering attacks against Elon Musk to date on Tuesday as the tech billionaire is increasingly wielding his influence to aid Donald Trump in the final campaign sprint. “I’m gonna talk about his running mate — his running mate Elon Musk,” Walz told a rally crowd in Madison, Wisconsin, in a slight to the former president’s actual running mate JD Vance. “Elon’s on that stage jumping around, skipping like a dipsh-t,” Walz said, referencing Musk leaping onstage during a campaign appearance with Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, earlier this month. “Seriously, where is JD Vance?” Musk declared himself “dark MAGA” when he took the mic at that rally. “Seriously, that guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election,” Walz continued. Walz also argued that “Donald Trump in front of the eye of the American public is promising corruption” since he’s “already promised” to put Musk in charge of government regulations that directly impact Tesla and his other businesses, and he stands to make “billions” in government contracts and other regulation cuts should Trump win.

[From Politico]

I’m sure some pearl-clutchers are going to scream “think of the children” because Walz called Musk a dipsh-t, but honestly, Donald Trump has been dropping all kinds of curses and crudeness throughout the campaign. The man was talking about Arnold Palmer’s schlong just a few days ago. Besides, Elon Musk IS a dipsh-t. He’s a loser, a dumbass, a con artist and more. Also: it’s really funny to me that Donald Trump keeps collecting these loser surrogate-sons. JD Vance and now Elon Musk. You could tell that Trump actually wished that Robert Kennedy was his running mate though – they could absolutely out-crazy each other, brain-worm for brain-worm.

Walz: Look, I won't waste all of the time. I will talk about his running mate. His running mate, Elon Musk. Elon is on that stage jumping around skipping like a dipshit. pic.twitter.com/9beOlUedHA — Acyn (@Acyn) October 22, 2024

Tim Walz criticizes Elon Musk and his relationship with Donald Trump. "That guy is literally the richest man in the world, spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election," Walz said at a rally in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/F8mN85gKiG — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 22, 2024

