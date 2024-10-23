“Lashana Lynch wore Lurline to ‘The Day of the Jackal’ premiere” links

Lashana Lynch, who recently confirmed her pregnancy, wore Lurline to the London premiere event for The Day of the Jackal. This is very “prom dress,” but I always give pregnant ladies a break, most maternity fashion is not great. [RCFA]
Zoe Saldana wore Saint Laurent to the Emilia Perez premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Ariana Grande & Elvira’s beef is such a weird storyline. [Socialite Life]
An update on Christopher Nolan’s next moves. [LaineyGossip]
People reveal the secrets they kept because they were bound by NDAs. [Pajiba]
Kim Cattrall & The Invisible House. [OMG Blog]
Justin Timberlake is sick & he postponed six concerts. [Just Jared]
People love Kathy Bates in Matlock! [Seriously OMG]
Jason Duggar found his wife on Instagram. [Starcasm]
What’s all this Zach Bryan-Brianna Chickenfry drama? [Hollywood Life]
The infuriating phrase found on so many dating apps: “someone who doesn’t take herself/himself too seriously.” I get it. [Buzzfeed]
She’s gorgeous!! OMG.
Right? Damn. That face! What a mic drop moment!
“Justin Timberlake is sick & he postponed six concerts.”
Oh no!
This is going to ruin the tour!
LOL!
Too bad so sad
I was coming here to say that!
What tour?
The world tour
Maternity clothes are difficult.
She looks lovely here but, the very full bottom and dark material of the gown don’t do any favors. The fabric looks like theater curtains to me.
A shade in royal or electric blue, deep burgundy, deep emerald green maybe.
Now, Eddie looks really awful. I really dislike those overly wide, shapeless trousers that the mens wear has lately. I prefer a classic cut.
Shade of browns, darker grey, deep navy blue instead.
His clothes look baggy and he looks very washed out in these photos.
If Justin Timberlake retired, moved to the end of planet Earth, would anyone care?
Bye, bye, bye pops up on Youtube once in awhile and that is more than enough of
“Mr. Mean to Britney, Throw Janet under a bus” Timberlake.
Oh yes, also the DUI…hire a driver!
…is our lil donut licker growing up? That apology was decent (not perfect, but definitely better than a “sorry if I offended you” blow off.)